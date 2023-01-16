Hytera Enhances New Generation H-Series DMR Two-way Radio with HP5 Models

With Type-C charging, IP67 ruggedness, crystal clear audio, and excellent communication range, the Hytera HP5 series portable radios provide a professional, easy-to-use, and cost-effective instant group communications solution for enterprise and business users.

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CommunicationSolutions–Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, today released HP56X and HP50X portable two-way radios to further expand and strengthen its new generation of Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) portfolio. The HP5 models are developed to provide reliable voice communications for security, operations, technician, and maintenance teams at office buildings, stadiums, industrial parks, school campuses, hospitals, etc.





H-Series, including portable radios, mobile radios, and repeaters, is designed and developed on new hardware and software platforms. Hytera began the introduction of its next-generation H-Series DMR radios with HP7 portable two-way radios, HM7 mobile radios, and HR106X repeaters to the global markets at the end of 2021; then HP6, HM6, and HR6 models followed. With obvious competitive edges in the marketplace, H-Series models have been swiftly adopted by customers across countries. Now the latest HP5 models further enhance Hytera’s ability to serve more customers from different sectors.

HP5 series, designed for enterprises and businesses with smaller teams, excels in balancing functionalities, usability, and price point. The HP5 models have dedicated dual knobs for volume and channel controls to simplify radio operation. With the universal Type-C port, HP5 radios can be charged with a power bank or car charger the way regular smartphones are charged.

HP56X and HP50X radios deliver crystal-clear audio enabled by AI-based noise cancellation, which suppresses annoying feedback howling and filters unwanted ambient noises. With the 0.18μV (‒122dBm) sensitivity, the HP5 Series ensures stable push-to-talk voice calls even at the far edge of coverage.

“Enterprise and business users may need fewer functions from their two-way radio systems than public safety users do. For example, the trunking call is usually a standard feature required by the police, not necessarily a must for business users,” said Howe Tian, General Manager of the Device Product Line at Hytera. “However, their requirements for versatility, ergonomics, and reliability are similar. With this in mind, we designed HP5 portable radios. We believe HP5 will be a great productivity and safety tool for a lot of professional scenarios.”

HP5 series is IP67-graded water-proof and dust-proof and meets stringent MIL-STD-810G military requirements for protection against vibration, 1.5-meter drops, extreme temperature, etc. The GPS and BT 5.2 modules make these two new radios a versatile part of the overall dispatching and management solution.

The date of new product availability may vary across countries. For more information about the Hytera HP5 series professional DMR portable two-way Radio, please visit:



HP56X: https://www.hytera.com/en/product-new/digital-radio/dmr-radio/hp56x.html

HP50X: https://www.hytera.com/en/product-new/digital-radio/dmr-radio/hp50x.html

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

