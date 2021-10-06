Home Business Wire HyreCar Inc. to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event on Oct...
Business Wire

HyreCar Inc. to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event on Oct 12, 2021

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery, today announced that the Company will participate in the LD Micro Main Event, being held at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Los Angeles, CA, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Joe Furnari, CEO and Serge De Bock, CFO, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM’s that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information please visit hyrecar.com.

Contacts

John Evans

Investor Relations

415-309-0230

j.evans@HyreCar.com

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for HyreCar

218-766-8856

allie@skyya.com

Articoli correlati

New Relic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#earnings--New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced today that it will report its financial results...
Continua a leggere

Lattice to Highlight Low Power Optimized ML Solutions at Linley Fall Processor Conference 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will deliver a...
Continua a leggere

TechTarget to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ET NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New Relic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire