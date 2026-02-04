Hyphen Solutions Brings Connected Construction and a Perfect Putt to IBS 2026

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BuilderShow--Hyphen Solutions, the leading provider of residential construction software powering 1 in 3 new homes build in America, will exhibit at the 2026 NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are invited to visit Booth S4049 to experience Hyphen’s connected construction network and test their skills on the putting green for a chance to win a Scotty Cameron® putter.

Built around the theme “We Have a Solution for That,” Hyphen Solutions will showcase how its fully connected software solutions help Builders and Suppliers reduce cycle times, streamline operations, and stay connected across every stage of the build - from marketing and design to construction, supply chain, accounting, and ePayments.

“Now, I’m never one to pass up a chance to putt, but the real purpose behind our booth experience runs much deeper,” said Dr. Felix Vasquez, Chief Executive Officer at Hyphen Solutions. “Our focus at IBS is creating real connections around real challenges. The putting green adds a sense of fun, but the value behind it is serious - connected data, automated payments, and purpose-built software designed to help Builders and Suppliers move faster, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently at scale.”

Industry-Leading Solutions for a Connected Future

Trusted by the industry’s top Builders and Suppliers, Hyphen Solutions connects more than 122,000 users, including 615+ Builders and 18,000+ Suppliers across the U.S. and Canada. Today, 1 in 3 new homes in America is built using Hyphen Solutions software, reinforcing the company’s role as the backbone of residential construction.

From the makers of BuildPro and SupplyPro, Hyphen delivers the industry’s only full-cycle software suite built specifically for Home Builders, Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Trades. Hyphen’s solution sets unify people, data, and workflows to improve operational control, automate payments, and accelerate build cycles, including:

Marketing + Sales: Sell more homes and products faster with powerful visualization technology and a CRM built specifically for residential construction.

Sell more homes and products faster with powerful visualization technology and a built specifically for residential construction. Design + Warranty : Deliver a seamless homeowner experience from selections and approvals through warranty management.

: Deliver a seamless homeowner experience from selections and approvals through warranty management. Construction Management : Improve collaboration and visibility with real-time communication between Builders, Suppliers, and Trades in a single platform.

: Improve and visibility with real-time communication between Builders, Suppliers, and Trades in a single platform. Supply Chain Management : Increase productivity, reduce costs, and gain real-time visibility with a single-source engine for project management, operations, scheduling, and payments.

: Increase productivity, reduce costs, and gain real-time visibility with a single-source engine for project management, operations, scheduling, and payments. Orders + Field Management: Enable Suppliers to manage orders and field activity with accurate, real-time communication between office, field, and Builder.

Enable Suppliers to manage orders and field activity with accurate, real-time communication between office, field, and Builder. Accounting + Operations: Drive financial efficiency and control with best-in-class ERP solutions, deep partner integrations, and ePayments powered by Hyphen Wallet.

Drive financial efficiency and control with best-in-class solutions, deep partner integrations, and ePayments powered by Hyphen Wallet. ePayments: Cloud -based solution built to streamline B2B accounts payable (AP) in a single-click delivering secure, flexible, and efficient ePayments that reduce risk and manual workloads.

Together, these solutions are built to reduce cycle time across every stage of the build and designed to support Builders and Suppliers of all sizes.

A Booth Experience Designed to Connect

Hyphen’s IBS 2026 booth blends live product demonstrations with an interactive experience that reflects how Builders and Suppliers work collaboratively, efficiently, and under constant pressure to perform.

Attendees are invited to:

Perfect their putt on the Hyphen Solutions putting green

Enter to win a Scotty Cameron® putter

Explore how connected software eliminates silos and shortens build cycles

See how Hyphen Solutions connects Builders and Suppliers through a single, unified network. Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned professional, Hyphen Solutions delivers a solution for every stage of the build.

Can’t make the show? No problem, find the right Hyphen solution for your business by taking our quick Solution Finder Quiz.

For more information about Hyphen Solutions, visit our corporate website https://info.hyphensolutions.com/.

