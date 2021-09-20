HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse Now Compatible with NVIDIA Reflex

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hyperx—HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is now compatible with NVIDIA Reflex. NVIDIA Reflex measures system latency – giving gamers an accurate measure of their system’s responsiveness.





The NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer is a system latency measure tool in new NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Reflex displays. The tool detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixel to change on screen. Now with Reflex, gamers can start a match with confidence, knowing their system is operating exactly as it should be.

The Pulsefire Haste utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse features six programmable buttons and onboard memory and uses TTC Golden micro dustproof switches1 rated for up to 60 million clicks2. The Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement and utilizes HyperFlex USB cable designed to reduce tension and resistance.

“We are thrilled to have compatibility with NVIDIA’s Reflex technology in their new G-SYNC monitors. This enables instantaneous latency analysis giving gamers full confidence in the capabilities of responsiveness of their systems,” said Jennifer Ishii, mouse business manager, HyperX. “We hope to continue to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers at all levels, including those looking for a lightweight, multi-platform compatible mouse designed for top gaming performance.”

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for elite gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second possible, designed to meet the needs of gamers looking for an ultra-light weight mouse. The mouse now supports NVIDIA Reflex, giving competitive gamers an accurate measure of system latency. For more information on NVIDIA Reflex, please visit the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer page.

For more information on HyperX Pulsefire Haste, please visit Pulsefire Haste product page.

1 Dustproof switch is based on an IP54 rating. 2 Based on long term switch manufacturer continuous reliability lab switch testing.

