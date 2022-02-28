HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Now Shipping with Colorway Customizations

Alloy Origins 60 Adds HyperX Aqua Switches and Pink Colorway Version with HyperX Red Switches

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the HyperX Alloy Origins™ 65 mechanical gaming keyboard is now shipping with HyperX Aqua tactile switch1 or HyperX Red linear switch1 options. The 65 percent form factor keyboard includes dedicated arrow keys, page up and down, home, and delete keys to provide an optimized balance of compactness and functionality. In addition to the Alloy Origins 65 keyboards, HyperX Alloy Origins™ 60 mechanical gaming keyboard is now available with HyperX Aqua tactile switches1 and a new pink colorway is available in HyperX Red linear switches.1





“We’re pleased to expand our keyboard options in the ultra-compact market with the new 65 percent form factor keyboard and added switch variations for Alloy Origins 60,” said Jennifer Ishii, category manager, HyperX. “The Alloy Origins 65 is designed specifically for gamers looking for a keyboard that offers more room for mouse movement while still providing dedicated arrows, delete, page up, and page down keys.”

Alloy Origins 65 features a space-saving 65 percent form factor with dedicated arrow keys, along with delete, page up and page down keys to maximize functionality and desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. The keyboard features HyperX mechanical switches built for performance, longevity and rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design and five adjustable brightness levels. Adding another layer of creative style and customization, Alloy Origins 65 also includes laser etched painted ABS keycaps for the escape and space bar in red and aqua color themes to match users’ key switches of choice.

The first of HyperX’s small-format keyboards, Alloy Origins 60, is getting some additions on switch options for added customization. Featuring the original ultra-compact 60 percent form factor that maximizes functionality and desktop space, the keyboard now offers users the options of HyperX Aqua tactile switches1 or a new pink colorway available in HyperX Red linear switches.1

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 and Alloy Origins 65 utilize RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and premium double shot PBT keycaps with secondary functions for long-term use and durability. Both keyboard types offer advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including customizable per-key lighting2 effects. The keyboards also come with additional accessory keycaps,3 including a HX ESC keycap and exclusive HyperX-designed spacebar, along with a keycap puller for added customization.

The full Alloy Origins lineup feature Custom Game Mode, allowing users to choose which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library, and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for ideal positioning. With onboard memory, users can save up to three profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover, and a detachable USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard in HyperX Red and HyperX Aqua switch versions, Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Aqua switch and Alloy Origins 60 with HyperX red switch in pink colorway are available in U.S for $99.99. For more information on the Alloy Origins lineup of gaming keyboards, please visit the HyperX Alloy Origins product page. Pricing on HyperXgaming.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Specifications:

HyperX Red Switch Part number Layout 4P5D6AA#ABA English (US) 4P5D6AN#UUW Nordic 4P5D6AX#ACB Russian HyperX Aqua Switch Part number Layout 56R64AA#ABA English (US) Keyboard Switch HyperX Switch Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects Per key RGB lighting2 and 5 brightness levels Onboard memory 3 profiles Connection type USB-C to USB-A Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key rollover N-key mode Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Switch Switch HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua Operation style Linear, Tactile Operating force 45g, 45g Actuation point 1.8 mm Total travel distance 3.8 mm Life span (keystrokes) 80 million Keycap Material PBT3 Cable Type Detachable, Braided Length 1.8 m Dimensions Width 315.06 mm Depth 105.50 mm Height 36.9 4 mm Weight (keyboard and cable) 827.7 g

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Specifications:

HyperX Red Switch Part number Layout 572Y6AA#ABA English (US) (Pink) 572Y6AA#UUW Nordic (Pink) 572Y6AA#ACB Russian (Pink) HyperX Aqua Switch Part number Layout 56R61AA#ABA English (US) Keyboard Switch HyperX Switch Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects Per key RGB lighting2 and 5 brightness levels Onboard memory 3 profiles Connection type USB-C to USB-A Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key rollover N-key mode Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Switch Switch HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua Operation style Linear, Tactile Operating force 45g, 45g Actuation point 1.8 mm Total travel distance 3.8 mm Life span (keystrokes) 80 million Keycap Material PBT3 Cable Type Detachable, Braided Length 1.8 m Dimensions Width 296.0 mm Depth 105.5 mm Height 36.9 mm Weight (keyboard and cable) 781.5 g

1 Available switch colors vary per country. Please check your local retailer/etailer for availability.

2 Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software

3 Accessory keycaps are ABS material

