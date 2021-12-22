Home Business Wire Hyperscience Secures $100 Million in Growth Equity Funding
Hyperscience Secures $100 Million in Growth Equity Funding

Investment underscores the company’s category-creating human-centered approach to automation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyperscience, the human centered automation company, today announced it raised $100 million in Series E funding led by existing investors Global Founders Capital, Tiger, Stripes, and Bessemer. The new round of investment enables Hyperscience, with nearly 400 global employees—a 72% increase year-over-year—to further invest in talent and R&D, both organically and through acquisition.

This latest investment, on the heels of Hyperscience’s first acquisition, underscores growing interest in the company’s deeply human-centric approach that turns antiquated business processes into digital assembly lines, combining data, people, and processes. With machine learning and its proprietary human-in-the-loop functionality at its core, Hyperscience delivers automation that more easily adapts to business changes and evolving market dynamics—without the traditionally high cost of change management.

“The rise in unstructured data has created a rapidly growing gap between strategic questions and quick answers along the decision-making process,” said Peter Brodsky, CEO of Hyperscience. “This infusion of capital will help us support more languages geographically, as well as different types of content and modalities beyond just language, such as voice and images.”

For more information, visit https://hyperscience.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Hyperscience

Hyperscience is transforming the future of work to elevate human potential. Our human-centered approach to automation enables a new era of human and machine collaboration that delivers dramatically improved organizational agility, without the legacy cost and burden of change management. By combining data, people, and processes into digital assembly lines, the Hyperscience Platform turns complex processes into simple, configurable workflows. Our industry-leading machine learning technology continuously learns and evolves, to involve humans only when needed.

