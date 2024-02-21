Hyperscience Launches Hyperscience Hyperautomation Network to Expand Partner Offering and Commitment to the Enterprise AI Ecosystem

The first-of-its-kind partner program focuses on creating an ecosystem behind powerful technologies and cutting-edge services to deliver transformational hyperautomation solutions to the market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyperscience, a market leader in hyperautomation and a provider of enterprise AI software infrastructure, today announced the Hyperscience Hyperautomation Network, a new partner program focused on applying AI and ML technologies to transform customers’ back office processes. As the first partner program specifically designed to create an ecosystem that delivers hyperautomation solutions to the market, the Hyperautomation Network connects best-in-class enterprise software partners and systems integrators to support customer revenue growth.





Organizations across a range of industries are turning to AI and ML to hyperautomate their enterprise, transform back-office processes, and innovate and compete in a new era dominated by AI. However, these organizations face numerous challenges in achieving hyperautomation, including model drift, security and compliance risk, and disparate disconnected technologies. The Hyperscience Hyperautomation Network brings together cutting-edge technologies into one curated ecosystem, so customers can drive transformational automation initiatives based on performant systems, proven and trusted models, and measurable ROI.

“The rise of generative AI has created a wild west scenario for vendors and customers alike,” said Andrew Joiner, Chief Executive Officer, Hyperscience. “While there is great enthusiasm for LLMs and how they can be used to produce content, they face a long and difficult journey to build trust, security, and compliance in the enterprise. Hyperscience has created a turnkey offering ready-made to harness the power of AI and ML and transform how business gets done. The Hyperautomation Network is the first of its kind to bring together a partner ecosystem behind ground-breaking technology that provides customers with a consistent experience and integrated solutions for automating back-office processes.”

The Hyperautomation Network spans multiple partner categories – including managed service providers, system integrators, independent software vendors, and reseller and referral partners – and provides a single operating model that benefits both partners and customers. This program enables partners to team with Hyperscience to capitalize on the rising demand for hyperautomation solutions, and delivers robust and trusted technology and implementations to customers.

As part of a significant upgrade to its current partner program, the Hyperscience Hyperautomation Network provides a single operating model to deliver a clear, consistent execution and experience to partners. The ecosystem includes a three-tier program with increasing levels of benefits and services, spanning Hyperscience Academy and certifications, lead sharing, account planning, development funds and co-marketing, dedicated demand generation campaigns, enablement, dedicated Partner Directors, and product roadmap discussions and updates, and Partner Advisory Board participation.

“As a strategic partner of Hyperscience, Reveal Group is proud to be at the forefront of delivering transformative solutions to enterprise customers globally,” said Jamie Fisher, Partner at Reveal Group. “Our collaboration with Hyperscience has allowed us to unlock unprecedented efficiency and innovation, providing our clients with a powerful combination of Machine Learning, AI technology, and expert professional services. We have met and exceeded our customers’ expectations, delivering tangible business outcomes that drive real impact.”

Hyperscience is at the forefront of the next wave of enterprise AI, with a proven, turnkey platform that enables organizations to transform complex, content-driven processes with unparalleled accuracy and automation. The Hyperscience platform also understands and processes information within the content, to reveal insights that organizations can act on immediately, and integrate intelligence into downstream systems and applications.

The Hyperautomation Network invites partners to ride this next wave of enterprise AI with Hyperscience, to develop integrations and joint solutions, and engage in strategic automation opportunities with clients across a range of industries.

Please visit https://www.hyperscience.com/partners/ to learn more about the Hyperscience Hyperautomation Network, including additional resources and webinars that showcase opportunities for partners to grow their business with Hyperscience.

For more information about Hyperscience, please visit www.hyperscience.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Hyperscience

At Hyperscience, we believe in the tremendous potential to transform operations and unlock new levels of efficiency and insight with AI and hyperautomation. Our mission is to bring AI to the enterprise, empowering our customers to automate their most complex, mission-critical processes with ease and accuracy. We’re committed to delivering solutions that not only meet the highest standards of performance, create positive economic benefits, and drive competitive advantage, but also inspire trust and confidence in our customers.

Hyperscience is relied upon by the world’s most respected organizations, such as Mars, The United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Guardian Life, The International Rescue Committee, and HM Revenue and Customs. Hyperscience is backed by leading investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Stripes, FirstMark, Battery, and Tiger Global.

