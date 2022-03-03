Hyperscience Appoints Interim CEO

The company completed a reorganization to align its people and structure more closely with its corporate strategy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyperscience, the human centered automation company, today announced that effective immediately, Peter Brodsky has stepped down as CEO of Hyperscience. The Board of Directors has appointed Charlie Newark-French, who has served as the Chief Operating Officer of the company since 2019, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The leadership team changes, and company restructuring are set to accelerate Hyperscience’s go-to-market strategy and company longevity. These actions, combined with over $100 million in new funding, better position Hyperscience to achieve its strategic goals and accelerate its revenue growth in the year ahead.

In a statement issued by the Board of Directors: “ The Board is focused on ensuring a seamless transition and remains committed to the company’s growth and long-term success. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Charlie and the entire leadership team to deliver value to our customers, and we are confident in our bright future.”

Prior to joining Hyperscience, Newark-French was an Investment Partner at Fusion Global Capital, a growth stage venture capital fund focused on enterprise software. He has held several senior leadership positions where he has helped scale organizations.

“ I am committed to taking hold of the extraordinary opportunity in front of us,” said Charlie Newark-French, Interim CEO of Hyperscience. “ We have extremely innovative technology, bright people, and real potential that I know we will accomplish together.”

Hyperscience is transforming the future of work to elevate human potential. Our human-centered approach to automation enables a new era of human and machine collaboration that delivers dramatically improved organizational agility, without the legacy cost and burden of change management. By combining data, people, and processes into digital assembly lines, the Hyperscience Platform turns complex processes into simple, configurable workflows. Our industry-leading machine learning technology continuously learns and evolves, to involve humans only when needed. For more information, visit www.hyperscience.com.

