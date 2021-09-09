Home Business Wire HyperLight to Introduce its Integrated Lithium Niobate Electro-Optic Platform at ECOC 2021,...
HyperLight to Introduce its Integrated Lithium Niobate Electro-Optic Platform at ECOC 2021, the Industry’s New Benchmark for High-Speed Optical Transmission

Thin-film lithium niobate technology is an emerging solution for a wide range of high speed and power efficient applications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#16QAMHyperLight, a leader in the commercialization of thin-film lithium niobate photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for datacom, telecom, analog, and quantum applications, announced today that Dr. Mian Zhang, CEO and co-founder of HyperLight, will be one of the speakers to present at the 2021 European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC). The presentation will take place virtually during the Market Focus event on September 15, at 12:40 pm, CET. This event has become one of the focal points of the show for the last fifteen years and is a popular platform to gain industry knowledge and insight into the latest technologies.

During the presentation, Dr. Zhang will talk about HyperLight’s breakthrough thin-film lithium niobate integrated photonics solution which combines the proven superior material property of lithium niobate with an established and scalable integration process enabling extreme performances at low cost. Dr. Zhang will highlight the performance milestones of HyperLight’s thin-film lithium niobate modulator that could reach sub-volt driving voltages while maintaining >100 GHz bandwidth. Earlier generation of the devices have already set a record of 700.5 Gb/s line rate and 538.8 Gb/s net rate over 10.2 km of single-mode fiber of intensity-modulated and direct detected (IM-DD) signals as demonstrated in collaboration with Nokia Bell Labs. He will further discuss how this technology can meet the critical bandwidth, power consumption, integration, and cost demand of next generation 800 Gb/s and beyond 1.6 Tb/s optical networking systems.

HyperLight is also one of the key sponsors at ECOC Exhibition in Bordeaux, France, taking place on September 13-15, 2021. For more information about ECOC, or to register for a free visitor pass to the virtual exhibit hall and Market Focus talks visit: www.ecocexhibition.com/register/.

About HyperLight

HyperLight designs and produces photonic integrated circuits (PICs) with ultrahigh electro-optic performances to provide solutions for next generation optical communication and signal processing applications. The company’s ultrahigh speed, low power, and integrated thin-film lithium niobate electro-optic solutions enable customers to achieve unprecedented system level performances in their applications.

For more information, visit www.hyperlightcorp.com.

Contacts

Jasmin Basal
Head of Marketing

+1 818-521-4086

jasmin@hyperlightcorp.com

