Hyperice Enters Next Stage of Global Growth; Evolves Into a Holistic High-Performance Wellness Brand

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Over the last ten years, Hyperice has worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of innovation to help better serve athletes everywhere. Today, the company announced a new stage of global growth as the company evolves into a holistic high-performance wellness brand. The multi-prong transformation, led by Hyperice’s recent acquisition of mental wellness company Core, its third acquisition in the last 18 months, is accompanied by a new brand identity and global brand campaign, and anchored by a suite of new products and industry-first technologies.





“Our company DNA is rooted in serving elite athletes, and we will continue to do so as we enter this next stage, but as our footprint has grown over the past decade, it is imperative for us to ensure the benefits of our products are accessible to help everyone be the best version of themselves,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “Hyperice’s suite of products have the power to unlock the potential within everyone. We are now able to offer unmatched innovation in performance technologies paired with a unique mental wellness offering with Core that delivers an unparalleled experience to all types of athletes in support of both their physical and mental wellness.”

The Core acquisition, and the creation of a Mind Technology Division, highlight Hyperice’s commitment to mental wellness as a critical pillar to overall health, performance, recovery, and self-care. The investment in Core allows Hyperice to provide a holistic approach to wellness for both the mind and body.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Hyperice athlete-investor Patrick Mahomes added: “Hyperice has helped me perform at my best on and off the field throughout my career. Their shift to focus on both the mind and body will further ensure that athletes of all levels around the world will have the tools they need to excel.”

“Do What You Love. More.”: Hyperice’s New Brand Identity, Campaign, and Refreshed Digital Platforms

The evolution to a modern, high-performance wellness brand allows Hyperice to serve a broader audience of athletes, and the new Hyperice brand mirrors this approach. The new Hyperice features a reimagined brand identity and the launch of the brand’s largest global brand campaign to date: “Do What You Love. More”.

“Our new brand and marketing approach sets Hyperice up for continued growth by focusing on the duality of elite and everyday athletes while serving all of their needs,” said Andrew Samson, VP of Marketing at Hyperice. “Our creative ambition takes on a fresh, energetic, and consumer-centric focus, with diverse content across dimensions of both sport and life. You’ll see our purpose not as a statement but truly in action, so whether you are competing for gold or simply navigating daily life, you’re a part of Team Hyperice.”

Hyperice’s world-class athlete roster, many of whom are investors, including Naomi Osaka, Alex Toussaint, Ja Morant, Tony Finau, Christian McCaffrey, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Fernando Tatis Jr., Kate Courtney, Blake Griffin, Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, Nigel Sylvester, Lindsey Vonn, Robin Arzón, Laurie Hernandez, Colleen Quigley, Patrick Mahomes, Amanda Nunes, Joe Holder, Erling Haaland, and more star in the new campaign and anthem.

Global football superstar and Hyperice athlete-investor Erling Haaland added: “I’m excited to see how Hyperice is making an impact on a global scale. It’s truly an honor to be included in the new brand campaign, alongside so many other incredible members of Team Hyperice.”

Hyperice today also introduced new digital platforms including a new, re-designed global website and an update to the Hyperice App. Powered by HyperSmart™, the Hyperice App’s refreshed UX and revamped proprietary algorithm features enhanced data and a deeper interpretation of the user’s physical activity. Pairing Bluetooth® connected Hyperice devices with the app allows for an enhanced experience, and integrations with Apple Health, Strava, and Garmin (with more to be announced in the future) enable the HyperSmart™ algorithm to prescribe routines based on a user’s specific recovery needs throughout their day.

Agency partners include Adopt (creative), PMG (media), R/GA (website), and Stockholm Design Lab (brand identity).

Introducing: Hyperice X

Following the acquisition of Recover X in December 2020, Hyperice is launching its new pinnacle innovation – the world’s first ever portable contrast therapy device. Hyperice X contrast therapy creates a localized cycle of alternating heat and cold to the area for recovery and rehabilitation. This brings together the best of both worlds with all the benefits of icing and all the therapy of heat in one device designed to temporarily numb pain and relieve inflammation (cold) and soothe stiff joints and relax muscles (hot) in the treated areas…all with no ice, cords, or water.

“Our identity as a performance and sports focused brand for the past 10 years has given us a platform to help athletes of all levels perform, move, and live better. We continue to innovate and improve our products so we can continue to introduce the world to better things,” said Anthony Katz, Founder of Hyperice. “We are creating products that are truly companions for those that use them – products that provide both a great experience and tangible benefits.”

Hyperice X will launch first in the U.S. on September 7, 2021 and will be available on hyperice.com and at select retailers. It will retail for $399.

Hyperice Global Ambassador and VP of Fitness Programming at Peloton Robin Arzón added: “As an athlete, executive, and new mom, Hyperice’s full suite of products and technologies have played an important role in my mental and physical wellness. Recovery is critical and the new technology packed into Hyperice X is a game changer because the sooner I can recover, the sooner I can get back to my hustle.”

Alongside the launch of Hyperice X, Hyperice announced new generations of its wildly popular Hypervolt and Vyper lines:

Hypervolt 2 : The Hypervolt 2 offers noticeable updates from the original, including an improved ergonomic design and reduced weight. Three speeds of powerful percussion help give muscles the relief they’ve been asking for, every day. Hypervolt 2 retails for $299 and is available for sale on September 7, 2021 in the U.S.

: The Hypervolt 2 offers noticeable updates from the original, including an improved ergonomic design and reduced weight. Three speeds of powerful percussion help give muscles the relief they’ve been asking for, every day. Hypervolt 2 retails for $299 and is available for sale on September 7, 2021 in the U.S. Hypervolt 2 Pro : With the Hypervolt 2 Pro, users will get the same powerful percussion massage therapy that the world’s best athletes have, right in the palm of their hand. Five speeds, set by a new adjustable dial, provide relief to stiff muscles, so users can train and recover like a pro. Hypervolt 2 Pro retails for $399 and is available for sale on September 7, 2021 in the U.S.

: With the Hypervolt 2 Pro, users will get the same powerful percussion massage therapy that the world’s best athletes have, right in the palm of their hand. Five speeds, set by a new adjustable dial, provide relief to stiff muscles, so users can train and recover like a pro. Hypervolt 2 Pro retails for $399 and is available for sale on September 7, 2021 in the U.S. Vyper 3 : All systems activated. The Vyper 3 vibrating roller’s updated design and three speeds help to prime and warm-up the body with a powerful vibrating massage. Available in Fall 2021 in the U.S., the Vyper 3 will retail for $199.

: All systems activated. The Vyper 3 vibrating roller’s updated design and three speeds help to prime and warm-up the body with a powerful vibrating massage. Available in Fall 2021 in the U.S., the Vyper 3 will retail for $199. Vyper Go: The next iteration of Hyperice’s “Go” line. Following the release of the Hypervolt Go in 2020, the Vyper Go is a portable, vibrating roller that helps activate muscles, so users can feel their best before activity at home or on the go. Available in Fall 2021 in the U.S., the Vyper Go will retail for $149.

Hyperice is also reintroducing its latest acquisition, Core by Hyperice, as the company enters the mental wellness space:

Core by Hyperice : Core is designed to help people find calm, and improve focus and inner strength. Unlike other meditation apps, Core is an immersive meditation experience with both an app and a handheld meditation device designed to track heart rate and stress levels. Powered by the Core App, the purposefully designed Core Meditation Trainer uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus for those navigating meditation techniques. Core Premium subscribers also receive access to a robust library of instructor-led meditation sessions. Subscribers can select Core Essential or Core Premium packages: Core Essential: Core Meditation Trainer and access to basic meditations; Price: $179 Core Premium: Core Meditation Trainer, access to basic meditations, and 12 months of Premium content ($69.99/year): 300+ guided meditations, breath training, and soundscapes, updated daily; Price when bundled together at checkout: $219 (save $30)

: Core is designed to help people find calm, and improve focus and inner strength. Unlike other meditation apps, Core is an immersive meditation experience with both an app and a handheld meditation device designed to track heart rate and stress levels. Powered by the Core App, the purposefully designed Core Meditation Trainer uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus for those navigating meditation techniques. Core Premium subscribers also receive access to a robust library of instructor-led meditation sessions. Subscribers can select Core Essential or Core Premium packages:

Global Availability

The refreshed Hypervolt and Vyper products will begin rolling out globally in late 2021, while Hyperice X and Core will launch globally in 2022.

Blake Griffin, NBA star and Hyperice athlete-investor, added: “Performance and recovery have been a major focus for me throughout my entire career, so my long-time relationship with Hyperice has been a perfect fit. As an early investor, I witnessed Hyperice change the game 10 years ago for professional athletes and the innovation hasn’t slowed down at all — this time for all athletes and with more intention around holistic wellness.”

For more information or to purchase Hyperice products, please visit hyperice.com.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all – from the most elite athletes, leagues and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

