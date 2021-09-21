HyperFog™ Pilot Study Announced With New York City Limo Service

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, HyperFogTM, which produces car-installed foggers with IOT capability, has entered into a pilot contract with NuRide Transportation Group, LLC, a New York City limousine service, for mobile in-vehicle fogging services using ThymoxTM, a commercially available botanical fogging cleaner.





HyperFog provides:

Fast, automated in-vehicle fogging system

Botanical cleaning agent

Crash-test certified

App on cellphones to place HyperFog order for each ride

For a few weeks this fall, select limos in New York City will be equipped with an app-based vehicle fogging service, which can be ordered directly by customers prior to entering a vehicle. Upon request using ride-hailing apps, web reservation, or phone reservation, HyperFog can offer vehicle fogging through a 2-minute application of a cleaning formulation – botanical, fast, designed to cover all surfaces of the interior of the car. Using tech, cloud computing, dynamic engineering, and ThymoxTM technology, HyperFog gives consumers peace of mind.

The HyperFog service and app were designed in partnership with Aprodium Inc., a full-service product design firm. With Aprodium’s design skills, the HyperFog machine passed federal crash testing on the first attempt.

HyperFog is available for fleets, limos, taxis, rideshare drivers, or independent contractors.

About HyperFog:

HyperFog (parent company SafetySpray Inc) was founded by a physician who is motivated to provide thorough cleaning services to empower the transportation industry to return to what it does best – get you to your destination with confidence and cleanliness! HyperFog is a supplement to customary vehicle cleaning. HyperFog is registered trademark, no unauthorized use of the name or logo is allowed under federal law. Contact HyperFog at: info@hyperfog.com.

About NuRide Transportation Group:

NuRide Transportation Group is one of the largest asset-based transportation companies in New York metropolitan area. With nearly 500 vehicles, the company combines sophisticated, in-house software products with a wide variety of vehicle fleets to offer complete end-to-end solutions for all for-hire vehicle services.

NuRide fleets provide livery services, non-emergency medical transportation, eco-sensitive livery car services and corporate black car services. NuRide’s fleets are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

About Thymox:

Thymox is a patented technology made by Laboratoire M2. For more information on Thymox and Laboratoire M2’s other products, please visit thymox.com.

About Aprodium Inc:

Aprodium is a 360-degree full-service product and software design firm specializing in IOT integration, apps, software, and hardware implementations. For more information see: https://www.aprodium.com.

For more information see: https://www.HyperFog.com or email info@hyperfog.com for a free fleet cleaning analysis and quote. To try the HyperFog service, contact NuRide Transportation Group at 800-604-9844 for a ride and ask for HyperFog during your trip.

When available, the HyperFog app can be downloaded from the usual app stores.

Contacts

Ben Bergman, ben@hyperfog.com