Hygieia Launches d-Nav® Clinical Partnership Program at AACE Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hygieia, a digital therapeutics company, today announced the official launch of its d-Nav Clinical Partnership Program for endocrinology practices treating patients with type 2 diabetes.

The d-Nav Clinical Partnership Program is turnkey. It provides patients with access to d-Nav autonomous insulin dose technology and a clinical support team.

For clinical partners, the d-Nav Clinical Partnership Program seamlessly fits into endocrinology practice operations to improve patient outcomes while providing an added revenue stream.

“Hygieia’s FDA-cleared d-Nav Technology provides a personalized insulin dose recommendation before each injection,” explains Israel Hodish, MD, PhD, medical director and cofounder at Hygieia, and a practicing endocrinologist. “This frequent titration helps optimize patient glucose levels without the need for an office visit to adjust the insulin dose. With the Clinical Partnership Program, we are bringing our breakthrough digital therapeutic to more physicians and their patients.”

Participating physicians simply prescribe the d-Nav Insulin Management Program to their patients and bill the appropriate insurance company for remote patient monitoring. In turn, Hygieia delivers its unique insulin prescribing technology and clinical support to patients while a customized portal gives providers instant, secure access to their patients’ information.

The benefits of Hygieia’s patented digital therapy, its insulin management program and now, this partnership program include:

Better patient outcomes and improved satisfaction

Increased practice productivity

Better alignment with value-based healthcare models

Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of d-Nav patients have improved A1c levels within 90 days, with lower risk of hypoglycemia*.

Hygieia has launched its d-Nav Clinical Partnership Program in Michigan and expects to have partnerships in several other states in the next two years. Currently, the company holds two international licenses: one in Northern Ireland and another in Israel. For more information on the partnership program and d-Nav Technology, visit d-Nav.com or call 734-369-9980.

About Hygieia/ d-Nav Insulin Management Program

Hygieia is the developer of d-Nav®, the first FDA-cleared technology to autonomously adjust insulin doses directly to the patient. d-Nav’s AI-powered technology automatically interprets data and independently initiates insulin management. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program adds clinical support that helps people with type 2 diabetes adjust their insulin doses according to their body’s changing insulin needs. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of people using d-Nav report lower A1c and experience low risk of hypoglycemia in just three months*. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program has been peer-reviewed with studies published in leading medical journals**. Hygieia is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Learn more at d-Nav.com.

