HYFIX.AI Launches New RTK Rovers With Quectel LC29H GNSS Module on CrowdSupply

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HYFIX.AI, a leader in IoT Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) hardware and precise location technologies, is launching a new family of Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) Rovers on CrowdSupply. The Rovers are specifically designed for Internet of Things (IoT) and Mobile Robotics using the LC29H module from Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solution provider. Pre-ordering of the new Rovers will be available on CrowdSupply.com, a popular crowdfunding platform for open-source hardware projects.

The RTK Rover is offered in both a simple USB interface version and a more powerful Raspberry Pi4B Ethernet version with data logging features. The CrowdSupply pre-order pricing is $195 for the USB Rover and $395 for the Pi4B/Ethernet Rover. Both versions provide built-in trial account access with centimeter-accurate precision to the world’s largest decentralized GNSS reference network, GEODNET.

The RTK Rovers are modular and built from core reusable components as outlined in this introductory video and the parts list below:

✔ MiniPCIe card with on-board dual-band, 135-channel, LC29H module ✔ Quectel LC29H Embedded RTK+DR (Dead Reckoning) Engine with integrated 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit ✔ Internal Expansion Board with Odometer/Event Input, USB interface, and Raspberry Pi4B Connector ✔ Ethernet version utilizes a pre-configured Raspberry Pi4 with automated data logging of NMEA, RTCM, and IMU data for Post-Processing workflows ✔ Beautifully Designed Robust Metal Housing ✔ 30-day Trial Usage of GEODNET Global GNSS Corrections Service for Centimeter Accurate RTK positioning ✔ Small Magnetic-Mount, Dual-Band GNSS Antennae (Quectel YB0017AA, 5m Cable)

Both RTK Rover versions are supported by open-source software that supports GEODNET network connectivity using NTRIP, LC29H module configuration, and data logging.

Introduced at the Institute of Navigation 2021 GNSS Conference, the Global Earth Observation Decentralized Network (GEODNET) received a best presentation award and has rapidly grown since official launch in early 2022. With over 3000 reference stations online on every major continent, the GEODNET is the world’s largest decentralized, real-time Geo-Spatial Reference Network. The live reference station map is found at: https://console.geodnet.com/map.

The Quectel LC29H module is a surface-mount low-power 135-channel dual-band receiver with cutting edge price-performance. The LC29H hosts internal RTK and Dead Reckoning algorithms. Using GNSS correction from GEODNET or other correction networks, the LC29H dual-band GNSS module achieves position accuracy of 10cm or better in a variety of real-world conditions.

“We are excited to continue our close partnership with HYFIX.AI, reinforcing our unwavering dedication to IoT and mobile robot applications,” said Mark Winton, GNSS Product Manager at Quectel Wireless Solutions. “We will deliver unparalleled GNSS precision through our cutting-edge LC29H Module together with the decentralized GEODNET correction network.”

“HYFIX.AI is pleased to continue support of Quectel’s dual-band LC29 GNSS modules and introduce two new easy-to-use RTK Rover kits for the GEODNET network,” said Mike Horton, Chief Executive Officer of HYFIX.AI.

For more information on the RTK Rover Kit, please visit https://hyfix.ai.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,900 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, antennas, services and IoT connectivity.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About HYFIX.AI

HYFIX develops a suite of AIoT hardware and software to enable highly accurate position measurement using low-cost GNSS chipsets. The Mobile Centimeter (MobileCM) receiver family are simple turn-key hardware products, and the Embedded Centimeter (EmbedCM) stack is an embedded RTK and DR engine for low-cost GNSS chipsets including Synaptics, ST and Aihora. https://hyfix.ai

About GEODNET

GEODNET is a decentralized network of high-precision multi-band GNSS base stations for AIoT, Geo-Scientific, and MetaVerse applications. GEODNET stations #MineTheSky for real-time satellite data, and GEODNET is the basis of a new class of distributed cryptographic sensor networks powered by blockchain. https://geodnet.com

About Crowd Supply

Crowd Supply is the only product development platform offering engineers and companies a full suite of services to successfully launch their innovative products, including marketing, fulfillment, crowdfunding, and ongoing sales through distributors. The creator-focused platform connects backers with exciting projects that address a market need, allowing developers to quickly validate their ideas and transform interest from early adopters into manufactured products. With a commitment to user rights and a laser focus on successful delivery, Crowd Supply is the future of product development. For more information, visit https://www.crowdsupply.com.

Solution Comparison Chart: HYFIX USB Rover Ublox F9P Kit Ublox F9R Kit Ublox C099 Board Cost $195 $259 $299 $300 Correction Service Trial 30 days



(GEODNET) 30 days



(Hexagon Smartnet) 30 days



(Hexagon Smartnet) 30 days



(Hexagon Smartnet) Open Source Software Yes No No No GNSS Receiver LC29H F9P F9R F9P Dual-Band L1/L5 L1/L2 L1/L2 L1/L2 IMU/Dead Reckoning Yes No Yes No CPU Shield Raspberry Pi4B N/A N/A Arduino Mega Metal Housing Yes Yes Yes No Antennae Mag Mount 5m cable Mag Mount 3m cable Mag Mount 3m cable Mag Mount 3m cable

