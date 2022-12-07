Hyfe Listed on 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List Recognizing the Most Promising Digital Health Companies

150 winners selected out of 13,000 private companies;



Hyfe recognized for contributions in screening, monitoring and diagnostics technologies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyfe, Inc., the global leader in AI-powered cough detection, tracking and classification, has been named to the 2022 Digital Health 150, a listing of the most promising companies transforming the future of health care with digital technology. More than 13,000 private companies were considered for the list.

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected 150 winners based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength and tech novelty.

“From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year’s Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year’s winners.”

Vitals like blood pressure, temperature, pulse and respiration rate are measured to an exact number, yet persistent cough has never been measured with any accuracy. Studies show that when asked, patients have very limited ability to assess the frequency of their coughing or to detect significant changes in its patterns. Objective data helps people with cough have more productive conversations with their health care providers.

“This recognition from CB Insights reinforces our commitment to improving the ability to recognize and treat cough and respiratory illness,” said Iulian Circo, co-founder of Hyfe. “Acoustic epidemiology, or the study of bodily sounds, combined with artificial intelligence adds a powerful layer of data for monitoring and screening patients that will provide clinical researchers with more accurate information and ultimately lead to better and more effective treatment.”

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. More information is available at cbinsights.com.

Hyfe, Inc. is the global leader in AI-powered cough detection and classification that provides insight into cough patterns and correlations that can greatly improve treatment and prevention. With more than 380 million samples, Hyfe maintains the largest cough dataset in the world enabling the building of powerful models to track, manage and diagnose respiratory illnesses. Hyfe provides platforms and data for pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, health care providers and patients and has partnerships with leading academic institutions including Johns Hopkins University, University of California at San Francisco and Queen’s University in Belfast. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. More information is available at Hyfe.ai, on social media @hyfeapp and LinkedIn at /hyfe.

