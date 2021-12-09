Hydrogen Health Expands Comprehensive Virtual Primary Care Offering To Reach 10 Million More People in 2022

The digital solution capable of establishing continuous primary care relationships and treating complex conditions like diabetes and hypertension can now be offered by self-insured employers and insurers nationwide.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hydrogen Health announced today the nationwide launch of its comprehensive Virtual Primary Care offering for self-insured employers and insurers through its partners and their affiliated clinical providers. After successfully rolling out its services with Anthem this past summer, Hydrogen Health is expanding to multiple Fortune 500 employers and large regional health plans, with the plan to be live for an additional 10 million people by the end of 2022.

Hydrogen has also expanded its affiliated clinicians services to enable end-to-end diagnosis and management of more chronic conditions, making it one of the first ever nationwide virtual-only primary care solutions that does not rely on costly primary care in-person care models. Hydrogen’s comprehensive services are offered in a virtual setting, including establishing care remotely. If a patient requires a referral to specialty care, a board-certified clinician will help navigate them to high performing and affordable providers, with continued follow-up.

The problems associated with in-person primary care, including doctor availability, wait times, travel, and high costs, have prevented many people from getting the care they need when they need it.

“ Too many people rely unnecessarily on the ER and urgent care for things that a primary care doctor could’ve handled, resulting in wasted costs and time, and sub-par experiences,” said Allon Bloch, CEO and co-founder of Hydrogen Health and K Health. “ Hydrogen Health puts 24/7 doctors right into people’s pockets, armed with more medical data than you can imagine, to make Primary Care less of a hassle and more impactful than ever before.”

Hydrogen Health’s flagship product, K Health, leverages Artificial Intelligence, hundreds of affiliated board-certified clinicians, and a 24/7 digital remote care offering to close the primary care gap facing millions.

“ More consumers, including those with complex cases that are traditionally difficult to treat and manage remotely, are now able to get effective care with less worrying about costs or scheduling inconvenience,” said Morgan Kendrick, Executive VP and President of Anthem, Inc. Commercial Business. “ Hydrogen Health can offer people 360-degree support with dietary regimens and lab orders, for example, right from their mobile devices—improving outcomes and helping prevent the need for emergency intervention. We look forward to increasing access to these virtual primary care services to more health plan members and help them simplify their healthcare.”

Hydrogen Health currently offers text-based chats and video visits with clinicians to treat a range of urgent, chronic and pediatric conditions—from UTIs to anxiety. Its core product offering, K Health, provides millions with accurate, personalized information about how their symptoms compare to others experiencing similar symptoms, through its AI, while also collaborating with affiliated clinicians to improve patient outcomes.

“ We are fundamentally changing ongoing clinical management, making care navigation seamless,” continued Bloch. “ At the same time, we are preventing countless ER visits by treating people early and often, which can reduce 20% of current healthcare costs in America.”

About Hydrogen Health

Hydrogen Health, headquartered in New York, is a joint venture established in April 2021 by Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment firms; Anthem, a leading health benefits company; and K Health, a digital data-driven primary care company. Hydrogen Health offers employers and insurers a better way to give their people higher quality healthcare that fits their needs. Its flagship product, K Health, is a popular tool that uses AI to help people understand how those with similar symptoms and conditions were diagnosed and treated, and seamlessly connects people to doctors for easy urgent, primary care, mental health, and pediatric treatment.

Contacts

Abigail Jaffe



Moxie Communications Group



khealth@moxiegrouppr.com