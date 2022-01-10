Home Business Wire Huobi Lists XYO Token in Ongoing Growth for Geospatial Network
Proof-of-location cryptocurrency becomes available on reputable trading platform

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XYO (Huobi: $XYO), a geospatial blockchain network, announced today that its native $XYO token will be listed on Huobi, one of the world’s leading and most secure digital asset exchanges with over 10 million users. The listing is the latest in a string of major exchange offerings for the $XYO token in 2021 and rounds out a year of explosive growth and achievements for XYO which saw new records for token price, trading volume, and market cap.

“We’re thrilled to offer investors and traders exposure to XYO through our listing on Huobi,” said Markus Levin, co-founder of XYO. “XYO will undoubtedly benefit from Huobi’s reputation, popularity, and use by retail investors and blockchain and financial professionals. With every new listing, we prove that XYO is built to leave an indelible mark on the industry.”

With more than 3 million nodes in its network and with active users in over 125 countries, XYO has quickly distinguished itself as one of the largest blockchain node networks in the world. The XYO coin powers a decentralized network of devices that anonymously collects and validates geospatial data, preventing devices from spoofing their location. On the XYO World platform, XYO tokens can be traded for and staked against unique ERC-721 tokens representing real-world locations.

Huobi is a world leading blockchain company accelerating the digital economy through breakthrough innovations in core blockchain technologies. Regarded as a leading global digital asset exchange dedicated to providing secure and reliable digital asset trading and asset management services, Huobi plays an influential role in the cryptocurrency industry.

XYO continues to make waves in the blockchain space, boasting record growth and profitability in 2021. XYO’s gamified app, COIN, has empowered its users to redeem over 4 billion XYO tokens since it was launched in early 2019. Additionally, the company has formed strategic partnerships with heavyweights such as Microsoft, Chainlink and many others.

XYO will be made available to Huobi’s more than 10 million users beginning January 10. The token is already available for purchase on Coinbase, Kucoin, Crypto.com, Gate, and Uniswap.

For more information, visit us at XYO and XY Labs.

About XYO and XY Labs

XY Labs is a tech startup in California with a mission to create software and location-data-driven devices to build a global data network focused on people’s dataist relationship to the physical world. XY Labs’ products include the COIN app and XY Find It, and the company launched the XYO Network. With over 3 million downloads for the XYO-enabled application “COIN”, users around the world can participate in the XYO Network and even be rewarded for doing so.

About Huobi

Founded in 2013, Huobi Group is a world-leading company in the digital economy industry, with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technologies and integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Surrounding the upstream and downstream sectors, Huobi Group has expanded into industry blockchain, public chain, digital assets trading and wallet, digital economy research, etc., and has established a global industry ecosystem for the digital economy.

