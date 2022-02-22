Hunting Introduces New Line of Shaped Charges for Perforating

Consistently Achieves 1% Entry Hole Variation

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Titan Division of Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, has introduced its new line of EQUAfrac® OP shaped charges for oriented perforating to increase oil and gas production.

Improving on Hunting’s industry-leading consistent-hole EQUAfrac technology, EQUAfrac OP shaped charges are the result of rigorous design and testing of all charges in a single orientation. By optimizing shaped charge design for applications where all shots are in a single direction, Hunting’s EQUAfrac OP shaped charges delivered the industry’s most consistent oriented perforations with an entry hole variation as low as 1%.

With oriented perforating, a perforating gun’s shaped charges are all on a single plane or pointing in the same direction. This “phase,” or pointing all shots in a single direction, makes the distance between shaped charge and the target uniform for all shots.

It also increases the likelihood that each entry hole is the same size because the perforation jets travel across the same fluid distance between gun carrier and casing. Equal entry-hole size distributes the frac fluids more evenly among each perforation zone, ensuring optimal oil and gas production stimulation.

Research by leading E&P companies has confirmed that oriented perforating, specifically when using limited-entry completion designs, improves fracturing results.

Hunting’s perforating technology is accessible through Hunting’s network of distribution centers strategically located in all the world’s oil-producing regions.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world’s leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The company’s Hunting Energy Services Titan Division engineers and manufactures perforating systems, wireline selective firing systems, cased hole logging instruments, nuclear detectors, energetics, and associated wireline hardware and accessories.

