Humana’s Impact Report Focuses on Building Trust and Transparency in Journey to Health Equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, released its 2021 Impact Report, which highlights the company’s continued commitment to its Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) program.

The report demonstrates Humana’s impact on health outcomes, and delivers on Humana’s commitment to transparent disclosures that meet the needs of all stakeholders. Comprehensive ESG disclosures are mapped to established standard frameworks related to five metrics categories: Access to Healthcare; Data Privacy & Protection; Environmental Impact; Product Quality & Safety; and Talent & Diversity. In 2021, highlights of Humana’s impact across these areas included:

Caring for employees: Humana has invested more than $15 million in funding for caregiver emergency relief, such as back-up childcare or eldercare, and over $8.5 million in financial support to help our employees who experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic, like family job loss or food insecurity. By investing in employees’ well-being through difficult times, Humana gives them the power to deliver on their passion for care and commitment to health.

Expanding access to healthcare: Humana ended 2021 with 206 primary care centers, representing a 32% increase over the previous year, and the company is working to expand the number of state-based Medicaid contracts to deliver care to the most vulnerable population through Humana Health Horizons. As of December 31, 2021 Humana had Medicaid contracts in six states.

Expanding screenings and addressing social needs: At the start of the pandemic, Humana quickly established a program to meet the basic needs of our members like Jack, a Humana member in Washington. Through a medical and social needs screening, Humana recognized he was struggling with complex medical and living situations and coordinated with local agencies to address not only his healthcare needs, but also to address the social determinants that were impacting his overall health. As of the end of 2021, Humana had conducted more than 94,000 screenings of this type. As a result, the company served members almost 1.6 million meals and other social supports. Through interventions and investments, the company is reducing health care costs and improving outcomes for vulnerable members and communities.

Delivering value-based care: Humana value-based-care members saw their primary care physicians more often, resulting in 7 percent less hospital admissions and 12 percent less emergency room visits than non-value-based care members.

Increasing supplier diversity: Humana is working to increase its diverse supplier base through an inclusive and equitable approach to procurement. In 2021, Humana spent $345 million with diverse suppliers, an almost 9% increase over the previous year.

Reducing emissions and diverting waste: Humana set an absolute target to reduce greenhouses gas emissions by 10.5 percent from their 2017 baseline across its portfolio of owned and leased properties, and in 2021 surpassed this goal, achieving a 16 percent decrease. The company also set an absolute target of a 60 percent waste diversion rate of waste to landfills from their 2017 baseline through waste reduction and recycling efforts at portfolio sites where Humana and vendors manage waste and recycling. The company surpassed this goal to reach 65 percent waste diversion in 2021.

Humana will continue to provide transparency in all future reporting around continued Environmental, Social, and Governance practices, processes, and metrics that connect to the business strategy. These will be shared in future annual impact reports, on the Humana website and through frequent news stories throughout the year.

To learn more about Humana’s impact and continuing work to make it easier for people to achieve their best health, read the full 2021 Impact Report.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

