HUMAN is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HUMAN Security today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. HUMAN was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.





“In the context of security, AI’s impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments,” said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security.

HUMAN is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

“It is an honor to be chosen as a Microsoft Security Copilot partner, a collaboration that reflects the deep trust in HUMAN to help reshape the cybersecurity landscape with the power of AI,” said HUMAN Security CEO and Co-Founder Tamer Hassan. “Aligned with our mission to make fraud unprofitable by disrupting the economics of cybercrime, the integration of our advanced signal and sophisticated intelligence feeds with Microsoft’s AI-driven analytics enhances our immediate defenses while laying the groundwork for the advanced cyber threat protection our customers and the broader digital world will require tomorrow.”

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft’s unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About HUMAN:

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects organizations by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse. We leverage modern defense to disrupt the economics of cybercrime by increasing the cost to cybercriminals while simultaneously reducing the cost of collective defense. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

