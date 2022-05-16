Humach Continues Investment in Digital Agent Strategy, Adds Chief Product Officer

Technology Veteran Bruce Sharpe Joins Executive Team of Global Outsourcer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Humach (humans + machines) is revolutionizing the way businesses engage, acquire, and support their customers by combining experienced human contact center agents with machine learning, digital agents to improve customer experiences and automate transactions.

Humach is pleased to announce that Bruce Sharpe has joined the team as Chief Product Officer, Digital Agents. In this new role, Bruce will serve as a key leader in the next-generation development of innovative digital customer experience solutions for Fortune 2000 companies and venture-backed start-ups.

“Humach is focused on improving the customer journey, while addressing wage and attrition challenges in today’s contact centers. The current labor shortage and the advancement of machine automation has created the perfect opportunity for using digital agents to improve customer experiences. Bruce’s extensive background in contact center technology will help our customers achieve unprecedented business value,” said CEO Tim Houlne. “Bruce will be working with our exceptional product teams and strategic partners so we can continue with the evolution of customer sales and service.”

Prior to Humach, Bruce led product teams at Routinify, Kebloom, TTEC, Humanify, and Ticketmaster, where he has been successful in delivering simple to complex product solutions with high impact that have resolved client problems, along with breaking new ground in areas of AI, self-help and automation focused on customer experience. Bruce also spent countless hours protecting these ground-breaking technologies by creating a portfolio of 40+ domestic and 70+ international patents, with roughly 3 quarters awarded to date.

“I’ve been following Humach since the company was launched. The philosophies and experience of the leadership team are aligned with my career long passion to leverage technology to redefine customer experience,” stated Sharpe.

ABOUT HUMACH

Humach helps its clients find more innovative ways to engage, acquire and support their customers. By combining business intelligence, experienced agents, and machine automation, Humach is shifting the business focus back to the customer. The Dallas, Texas-based company offers best-in-class multi-channel contact center services, by leveraging numerous patents spanning cloud-based, scalable infrastructure. Humach provides contact center services to some of the world’s largest enterprises. Learn more at www.humach.com.

