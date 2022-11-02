Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Over 380,000 Square Feet of Leasing Activity –

– Positive Rent Spreads of 8.7% GAAP and 3.4% Cash –

– Updates 2022 Outlook –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2022.

“We are pleased that our ongoing efforts in serving the tech and media industries across our world-class portfolio produced a year-over-year increase in leasing activity with over 380,000 square feet completed during the quarter,” stated Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO. “There is no question that tenants are being more methodical in their decision process given a slower than anticipated return-to-office and the rapidly changing economic climate, marked by high inflation and rising interest rates. Driven by our sharp focus on leasing our highly amenitized collaborative and sustainable office and studio space, we continue to see strong traffic and elevated interest in many of our properties. With nearly $1 billion of liquidity and 93% of our debt fixed or hedged, our balance sheet is well-positioned to support our ongoing leasing and development efforts as we continue to forge ahead and build long-term shareholder value.”

Financial Results Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Total revenue increased 14.4% to $260.4 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $17.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share

FFO, excluding specified items, of $74.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $77.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. Specified items consist of transaction-related expenses of $9.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, and a one-time property tax expense of $0.4 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to transaction-related expenses of $6.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share and a one-time debt extinguishment cost of $3.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, offset by a one-time, prior-period property tax reimbursement of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share

FFO of $64.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $69.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share

AFFO of $55.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $68.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share

Same-store property cash NOI of $122.7 million compared to $125.2 million

Leasing

Executed 65 new and renewal leases totaling 381,364 square feet

GAAP and cash rents increased 8.7% and 3.4%, respectively, from prior levels

In-service office portfolio ended the quarter at 87.8% occupied and 89.3% leased

Same-store studio portfolio was 84.4% occupied and leased over the trailing 12-months

Development

Tenant improvements ongoing at fully leased 590,000-square-foot One Westside and 130,000-square-foot Harlow office (re)development projects with GAAP rents commenced and stabilization anticipated in the second quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022, respectively

Under-construction projects include Sunset Glenoaks, a 7-stage, 241,000-square-foot studio in Los Angeles delivering in second half of 2023, and Washington 1000, a 546,000-square-foot office development in Seattle delivering in 2024

Acquisitions/Dispositions

Acquired Quixote, a leading provider of sound stages and production services, for $360 million before closing adjustments

adjustments Sold office properties Northview Center in Lynnwood, Washington and Del Amo in Torrance, California, generating a total of $48.8 million of proceeds before closing adjustments

Subsequent to the quarter, sold 6922 Hollywood office property in Hollywood, California for $96.0 million before closing adjustments

Capital Markets

Completed public offering of $350.0 million of senior unsecured green bonds at 5.950% due February 2028

Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2022

$866.7 million of total liquidity comprised of $161.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $705.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility

Another $141.5 million and $69.8 million of undrawn capacity under construction loans secured by One Westside/10850 Pico and Sunset Glenoaks, respectively

$3.7 billion of Company’s share of unsecured and secured debt and preferred units (net of cash and cash equivalents)

91.1% fixed or hedged debt with weighted average maturity of 4.4 years including extensions

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company used $85.0 million of 6922 Hollywood sale proceeds to repay amounts outstanding on its unsecured resolving credit facility, resulting in $790.0 million of undrawn capacity, or an increase in total liquidity to $951.7 million with 93.2% fixed or hedged debt

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared and paid dividends on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share

ESG Leadership

Subsequent to the quarter, ranked #1 out of 96 companies in Office, Americas peer group for GRESB’s 2022 Real Estate Assessment, achieving a Green Star designation and the highest 5-star rating for a fourth consecutive year

2022 Outlook

The Company is narrowing its 2022 full-year FFO guidance to a range of $2.01 to $2.05 per diluted share, excluding specified items, from the prior range of $2.00 to $2.06. Specified items consist of an $8.5 million trade name non-cash impairment, $10.7 million of transaction-related expenses, and a $0.8 million one-time property tax expense identified as excluded items in the Company’s year-to-date 2022 FFO.

The FFO outlook reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of events referenced in this press release and in earlier announcements. It otherwise excludes any impact from new acquisitions, dispositions, debt financings or repayments, recapitalizations, capital markets activity or similar matters. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from this estimate.

Below are some of the assumptions the Company used in providing this guidance (dollars and share data in thousands):

Current Guidance Full Year 2022 Metric Low High FFO per share $ 2.01 $ 2.05 Growth in same-store property cash NOI(1)(2) 2.50 % 3.50 % GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above/below-market rents)(3) $ 40,000 $ 50,000 GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above/below-market ground rent) $ (4,500 ) $ (4,500 ) General and administrative expenses(4) $ (79,000 ) $ (83,000 ) Interest expense(5) $ (151,500 ) $ (154,500 ) Interest income $ 1,950 $ 2,050 Corporate-related depreciation and amortization $ (19,900 ) $ (20,100 ) FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures $ 7,000 $ 8,000 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests $ (69,500 ) $ (73,500 ) FFO attributable to preferred units/shares $ (21,000 ) $ (21,000 ) Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted(6) 146,000 147,000

(1) Same-store for the full year 2022 is defined as the 42 stabilized office properties and three studio properties owned and included in the portfolio as of January 1, 2021, and anticipated to still be owned and included in the portfolio through December 31, 2022. Same-store property cash NOI growth assumes the expiration (without renewal or backfill in 2022) of all 376,817 square feet leased to Qualcomm at Skyport Plaza as of July 31, 2022. Adjusted for this expiration, full year 2022 same-store property cash NOI growth would be 4.25% – 5.25%. (2) Please see non-GAAP information below for definition of cash NOI. (3) Includes non-cash straight-line rent associated with the studio and office properties. (4) Includes non-cash compensation expense, which the Company estimates at $25,000 in 2022. (5) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts/premiums, which the Company estimates at $14,000 in 2022. (6) Diluted shares represent ownership in the Company through shares of common stock, OP Units and other convertible or exchangeable instruments. The weighted average fully diluted common stock/units outstanding for 2022 includes an estimate for the dilution impact of stock grants to the Company’s executives under its 2020, 2021 and 2022 long-term incentive programs. This estimate is based on the projected award potential of such programs as of the end of the most recently completed quarter, as calculated in accordance with the ASC 260, Earnings Per Share.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information under “FFO Guidance” above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental financial information regarding Hudson Pacific’s third quarter 2022 results may be found on the Investors section of the Company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com. This supplemental information provides additional detail on items such as property occupancy, financial performance by property and debt maturity schedules.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited, in thousands, except share data September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investment in real estate, at cost $ 8,656,934 $ 8,361,477 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,478,250 ) (1,283,774 ) Investment in real estate, net 7,178,684 7,077,703 Non-real estate property, plant and equipment, net 128,504 58,469 Cash and cash equivalents 161,667 96,555 Restricted cash 42,401 100,321 Accounts receivable, net 19,692 25,339 Straight-line rent receivables, net 275,518 240,306 Deferred leasing costs and intangible assets, net 405,434 341,444 U.S. Government securities — 129,321 Operating lease right-of-use assets 399,570 287,041 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 106,640 119,000 Investment in unconsolidated real estate entities 154,144 154,731 Goodwill 261,139 109,439 Assets associated with real estate held for sale 187,026 250,520 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,320,419 $ 8,990,189 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Unsecured and secured debt, net $ 4,449,316 $ 3,733,903 In-substance defeased debt — 128,212 Joint venture partner debt 66,136 66,136 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 355,545 300,959 Operating lease liabilities 396,412 293,596 Intangible liabilities, net 35,758 42,290 Security deposits, prepaid rent and other 87,049 84,939 Liabilities associated with real estate held for sale 2,475 3,898 Total liabilities 5,392,691 4,653,933 Redeemable preferred units of the operating partnership 9,815 9,815 Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 125,583 129,449 Equity Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 18,400,000 authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 4.750% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock; $25.00 per share liquidation preference, 17,000,000 outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 425,000 425,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 481,600,000 authorized, 140,923,320 shares and 151,124,543 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,408 1,511 Additional paid-in capital 2,935,448 3,317,072 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,066 ) (1,761 ) Total Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity 3,344,790 3,741,822 Non-controlling interest—members in consolidated real estate entities 384,724 402,971 Non-controlling interest—units in the operating partnership 62,816 52,199 Total equity 3,792,330 4,196,992 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,320,419 $ 8,990,189

Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited, in thousands, except share data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES Office Rental $ 208,779 $ 197,941 $ 626,807 $ 580,354 Service and other revenues 4,712 3,925 14,328 9,358 Total office revenues 213,491 201,866 641,135 589,712 Studio Rental 15,305 12,768 42,137 36,472 Service and other revenues 31,558 12,998 73,025 30,169 Total studio revenues 46,863 25,766 115,162 66,641 Total revenues 260,354 227,632 756,297 656,353 OPERATING EXPENSES Office operating expenses 78,340 71,865 230,529 207,538 Studio operating expenses 26,688 12,044 66,357 35,963 General and administrative 19,795 18,288 62,178 53,846 Depreciation and amortization 93,070 88,568 276,701 255,507 Total operating expenses 217,893 190,765 635,765 552,854 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) (Loss) income from unconsolidated real estate entities (352 ) 566 1,731 1,671 Fee income 911 678 3,122 2,323 Interest expense (37,261 ) (30,825 ) (101,816 ) (91,800 ) Interest income 196 934 2,026 2,868 Management services reimbursement income—unconsolidated real estate entities 983 253 3,159 879 Management services expense—unconsolidated real estate entities (983 ) (253 ) (3,159 ) (879 ) Transaction-related expenses (9,331 ) (6,300 ) (10,713 ) (7,364 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on non-real estate investments (894 ) 827 (1,062 ) 11,620 Loss on sale of real estate (180 ) — (180 ) — Impairment loss (4,795 ) (2,762 ) (28,548 ) (2,762 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (6,249 ) — (6,249 ) Other income (expense) 2,453 82 4,047 (1,547 ) Total other expenses (49,253 ) (43,049 ) (131,393 ) (91,240 ) Net (loss) income (6,792 ) (6,182 ) — (10,861 ) 12,259 Net income attributable to Series A preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (459 ) (459 ) Net income attributable to Series C preferred shares (5,047 ) — (15,384 ) — Net income attributable to participating securities (300 ) (276 ) (894 ) (830 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities (6,256 ) (3,585 ) (21,898 ) (15,764 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 1,037 816 4,433 2,780 Net loss attributable to common units in the operating partnership 225 85 548 16 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (17,286 ) $ (9,295 ) $ (44,515 ) $ (1,998 ) BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE AMOUNTS Net loss attributable to common stockholders—basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.01 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—basic 141,117,194 152,320,252 144,677,652 151,443,305 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 141,117,194 152,320,252 144,677,652 151,443,305

Funds From Operations Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“FFO”)(1): Net (loss) income $ (6,792 ) $ (6,182 ) $ (10,861 ) $ 12,259 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization—Consolidated 93,070 88,568 276,701 255,507 Depreciation and amortization—Non-real estate assets (5,541 ) (2,221 ) (14,458 ) (3,388 ) Depreciation and amortization—Company’s share from unconsolidated real estate entities 1,278 1,462 3,967 4,523 Loss on sale of real estate 180 — 180 — Impairment loss—Real estate assets 4,795 2,762 20,048 2,762 Unrealized loss (gain) on non-real estate investments 894 (827 ) 1,062 (11,620 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain on non-real estate investment — — — 1,876 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests (18,261 ) (14,288 ) (56,934 ) (46,731 ) FFO attributable to preferred shares and units (5,200 ) (153 ) (15,843 ) (459 ) FFO to common stockholders and unitholders 64,423 69,121 203,862 214,729 Specified items impacting FFO: Transaction-related expenses 9,331 6,300 10,713 7,364 One-time prior period net property tax adjustment—Company’s share 366 (1,346 ) 786 26 Impairment loss—Trade name — — 8,500 — One-time debt extinguishment cost—Company’s share — 3,187 — 3,187 FFO (excluding specified items) to common stockholders and unitholders $ 74,120 $ 77,262 $ 223,861 $ 225,306 Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted 143,158 154,027 147,068 153,379 FFO per common stock/unit—diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 1.39 $ 1.40 FFO (excluding specified items) per common stock/unit—diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 1.52 $ 1.47

Hudson Pacific calculates FFO in accordance with the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), excluding gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), adjusting for consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. The calculation of FFO includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. Hudson Pacific believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company’s activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company’s FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, Hudson Pacific believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company’s performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide.

