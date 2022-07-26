Home Business Wire Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Leasing Activity Accelerates to Over 700,000 Square Feet –

– Strong Rent Spreads of 16.2% GAAP and 5.5% Cash –

– In-Service Office Portfolio 92.3% Leased –

– Same-Property Cash NOI Growth North of 7% –

– Updates 2022 Outlook –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2022.

“With our sharp focus on leasing we signed over 700,000 square feet during the quarter, leveraging our specialized expertise in serving the tech and media industries across our world-class, amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space,” said Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific’s Chairman and CEO. “This leasing activity combined with 16% GAAP and nearly 6% cash rent growth, and the fact that our leasing pipeline remains close to 2 million square feet, reflects the recovery in tenant demand we saw at the beginning of the second quarter. On the development front, we have nearly 790,000 square feet of compelling state-of-the-art office and studio value creation opportunities under construction. These accomplishments notwithstanding, while more than 65% of our debt is at fixed rates, given the current interest rate environment we expect to incur interest rate-related pressure on our results in the coming quarters. From a capital allocation perspective, we continued to repurchase our common stock, inclusive of the successful conclusion of our accelerated share repurchase program subsequent to the quarter, as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter 2021

  • Total revenue increased 16.6% to $251.4 million
  • Same-store property cash NOI grew 7.3% to $125.2 million
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share
  • FFO, excluding specified items, of $74.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $74.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Specified items consist of transaction-related expenses of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, and a one-time property tax expense of $0.5 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to transaction-related expenses of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, and a one-time property tax expense of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share
  • FFO of $73.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $73.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share
  • AFFO of $58.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $60.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share

Leasing

  • Executed 714,000 square feet of new and renewal leases including nearly 500,000 square feet of leases in the San Francisco Bay Area
  • Completed significant renewals of Nutanix in North San Jose for 216,000 square feet through 2030 and Stanford in Palo Alto for 43,000 square feet through 2027
  • GAAP and cash rents increased 16.2% and 5.5%, respectively, from prior levels
  • In-service office portfolio ended the quarter at 90.8% occupied and 92.3% leased
  • Studio portfolio was 84.0% occupied and leased over the trailing 12-months

Development

  • Tenant improvements underway at office (re)developments including the fully leased 584,000-square-foot One Westside and 130,000-square-foot Harlow projects with GAAP rents commenced and stabilization anticipated in the second quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022, respectively
  • Under construction projects include Sunset Glenoaks, a 7-stage, 241,000-square-foot studio development in Los Angeles for delivery in the second half of 2023, and Washington 1000, a 546,000-square-foot office development in Seattle for delivery in early 2024
  • Secured entitlements for Burrard Exchange, a 450,000-square-foot hybrid mass-timber office building in Downtown Vancouver, with the ability to start construction in 2023
  • Subsequent to the quarter, secured entitlements for the 21-stage, 1.2 million-square-foot Sunset Waltham Cross studio development in Broxbourne, UK with the ability to start construction in 2023

Transactions

  • Completed acquisition of Washington 1000 development site for $85.6 million before closing adjustments
  • Subsequent to the quarter, entered into an agreement to sell Northview Center office property in Lynnwood, Washington for $46.0 million before closing adjustments with anticipated third quarter closing

Capital Markets

  • Repurchased 2.1 million shares of common stock outside of the accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program at an average price of $17.65 per share
  • Subsequent to the quarter, completed the ASR program, with a total of 8.1 million shares purchased at an average price of $24.60 since inception in February of 2022

Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2022

  • $781.5 million of total liquidity comprised of $266.5 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (which includes proceeds from the settlement of US government securities used to repay $126.4 million of in-substance defeased debt subsequent to the quarter) and $515.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company also has $143.9 million and $85.5 million of undrawn capacity under the construction loans secured by One Westside/10850 Pico and Sunset Glenoaks, respectively
  • $3.3 billion of the Company’s share of unsecured and secured debt and preferred units (net of cash and cash equivalents)
  • 69.4% unsecured and 65.5% fixed-rate debt with a weighted average maturity of 4.7 years (including extensions)

Dividend

  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared and paid dividends on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share

ESG Leadership

  • Published 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report with accomplishments including: boosting in-service portfolio LEED, ENERGY STAR and Fitwel certifications to over 80%, 70% and 30%, respectively; maintaining 100% carbon neutral operations while reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions (without any offsetting instruments) 25% from a 2018 baseline; hiring a Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion to further the Company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; investing $3 million in a California supportive housing fund and pledging to donate $1 million to Los Angeles-based veterans supportive housing; and launching impact investing platform, EquiBlueTM, that seeks to leverage commercial real estate to provide economic opportunity and upward mobility for women and people of color

2022 Outlook

The Company is updating its 2022 full-year FFO guidance to a range of $2.00 to $2.06 per diluted share, excluding specified items, from the prior range of $2.02 to $2.08. Specified items consist of $1.4 million of transaction-related expenses, $8.5 million trade name non-cash impairment and $0.5 million one-time property tax expense identified as excluded items in the Company’s year-to-date 2022 FFO. This guidance assumes the successful disposition of Northview Center and Del Amo before the end of the third quarter for gross proceeds of $48.8 million before closing adjustments, which the Company expects to use to repay outstanding amounts under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

The FFO outlook reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of events referenced in this press release and in earlier announcements. It otherwise excludes any impact from new acquisitions, dispositions, debt financings or repayments, recapitalizations, capital markets activity or similar matters. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from this estimate.

Below are some of the assumptions the Company used in providing this guidance (dollars and share data in thousands):

 

Current Guidance

 

Full Year 2022

Metric

Low

High

FFO per share

$2.00

$2.06

Growth in same-store property cash NOI(1)(2)

2.50%

3.50%

GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above/below-market rents)(3)

$40,000

$50,000

GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above/below-market ground rent)

$(4,500)

$(4,500)

General and administrative expenses(4)

$(79,000)

$(83,000)

Interest expense(5)

$(146,500)

$(149,500)

Interest income

$1,750

$1,850

Corporate-related depreciation and amortization

$(17,950)

$(18,050)

FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures

$7,000

$8,000

FFO attributable to non-controlling interests

$(68,500)

$(72,500)

FFO attributable to preferred units/shares

$(21,000)

$(21,000)

Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted(6)

146,000

147,000

(1)

Same-store for the full year 2022 is defined as the 42 stabilized office properties and three studio properties owned and included in the portfolio as of January 1, 2021, and anticipated to still be owned and included in the portfolio through December 31, 2022. Same-store property cash NOI growth assumes the expiration (without renewal or backfill in 2022) of all 376,817 square feet leased to Qualcomm at Skyport Plaza as of July 31, 2022. Adjusted for this expiration, full year 2022 same-store property cash NOI growth would be 4.25% – 5.25%.

(2)

Please see non-GAAP information below for definition of cash NOI.

(3)

Includes non-cash straight-line rent associated with the studio and office properties.

(4)

Includes non-cash compensation expense, which the Company estimates at $25,000 in 2022.

(5)

Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts/premiums, which the Company estimates at $13,000 in 2022.

(6)

Diluted shares represent ownership in the Company through shares of common stock, OP Units and other convertible or exchangeable instruments. The weighted average fully diluted common stock/units outstanding for 2022 includes an estimate for the dilution impact of stock grants to the Company’s executives under its 2020, 2021 and 2022 long-term incentive programs. This estimate is based on the projected award potential of such programs as of the end of the most recently completed quarter, as calculated in accordance with the ASC 260, Earnings Per Share.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information under “FFO Guidance” above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental financial information regarding Hudson Pacific’s second quarter 2022 results may be found on the Investors section of the Company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com. This supplemental information provides additional detail on items such as property occupancy, financial performance by property and debt maturity schedules.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on July 27, 2022. Please dial (844) 200-6205 and enter passcode 242133 to access the call. International callers should dial (929) 526-1599. A live, listen-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

(FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited, in thousands, except share data

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Investment in real estate, at cost

$

8,562,340

 

 

$

8,361,477

 

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

(1,413,526

)

 

 

(1,283,774

)

Investment in real estate, net

 

7,148,814

 

 

 

7,077,703

 

Non-real estate property, plant and equipment, net

 

60,222

 

 

 

58,469

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

266,538

 

 

 

96,555

 

Restricted cash

 

49,025

 

 

 

100,321

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

15,602

 

 

 

25,339

 

Straight-line rent receivables, net

 

269,015

 

 

 

240,306

 

Deferred leasing costs and intangible assets, net

 

336,439

 

 

 

341,444

 

U.S. Government securities

 

 

 

 

129,321

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

299,673

 

 

 

287,041

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

 

99,151

 

 

 

119,000

 

Investment in unconsolidated real estate entities

 

161,845

 

 

 

154,731

 

Goodwill

 

109,473

 

 

 

109,439

 

Assets associated with real estate held for sale

 

234,841

 

 

 

250,520

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,050,638

 

 

$

8,990,189

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Unsecured and secured debt, net

$

4,129,034

 

 

$

3,733,903

 

In-substance defeased debt

 

126,397

 

 

 

128,212

 

Joint venture partner debt

 

66,136

 

 

 

66,136

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other

 

313,572

 

 

 

300,959

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

307,072

 

 

 

293,596

 

Intangible liabilities, net

 

37,485

 

 

 

42,290

 

Security deposits and prepaid rent

 

82,906

 

 

 

84,939

 

Liabilities associated with real estate held for sale

 

3,072

 

 

 

3,898

 

Total liabilities

 

5,065,674

 

 

 

4,653,933

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable preferred units of the operating partnership

 

9,815

 

 

 

9,815

 

Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities

 

126,420

 

 

 

129,449

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 18,400,000 authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 4.750% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock; $25.00 per share liquidation preference, 17,000,000 outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

425,000

 

 

 

425,000

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 481,600,000 authorized, 141,609,336 shares and 151,124,543 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

1,415

 

 

 

1,511

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,985,666

 

 

 

3,317,072

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(7,051

)

 

 

(1,761

)

Total Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

3,405,030

 

 

 

3,741,822

 

Non-controlling interest—members in consolidated real estate entities

 

384,707

 

 

 

402,971

 

Non-controlling interest—units in the operating partnership

 

58,992

 

 

 

52,199

 

Total equity

 

3,848,729

 

 

 

4,196,992

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

9,050,638

 

 

$

8,990,189

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited, in thousands, except share data

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

$

211,836

 

 

$

192,552

 

 

$

418,028

 

 

$

382,413

 

Service and other revenues

 

4,408

 

 

 

3,151

 

 

 

9,616

 

 

 

5,433

 

Total office revenues

 

216,244

 

 

 

195,703

 

 

 

427,644

 

 

 

387,846

 

Studio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

13,438

 

 

 

11,551

 

 

 

26,832

 

 

 

23,704

 

Service and other revenues

 

21,748

 

 

 

8,348

 

 

 

41,467

 

 

 

17,171

 

Total studio revenues

 

35,186

 

 

 

19,899

 

 

 

68,299

 

 

 

40,875

 

Total revenues

 

251,430

 

 

 

215,602

 

 

 

495,943

 

 

 

428,721

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office operating expenses

 

78,558

 

 

 

69,111

 

 

 

152,189

 

 

 

135,673

 

Studio operating expenses

 

20,686

 

 

 

12,466

 

 

 

39,669

 

 

 

23,919

 

General and administrative

 

21,871

 

 

 

17,109

 

 

 

42,383

 

 

 

35,558

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

91,438

 

 

 

84,178

 

 

 

183,631

 

 

 

166,939

 

Total operating expenses

 

212,553

 

 

 

182,864

 

 

 

417,872

 

 

 

362,089

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from unconsolidated real estate entities

 

1,780

 

 

 

470

 

 

 

2,083

 

 

 

1,105

 

Fee income

 

1,140

 

 

 

797

 

 

 

2,211

 

 

 

1,645

 

Interest expense

 

(33,719

)

 

 

(30,689

)

 

 

(64,555

)

 

 

(60,975

)

Interest income

 

920

 

 

 

937

 

 

 

1,830

 

 

 

1,934

 

Management services reimbursement income—unconsolidated real estate entities

 

1,068

 

 

 

626

 

 

 

2,176

 

 

 

626

 

Management services expense—unconsolidated real estate entities

 

(1,068

)

 

 

(626

)

 

 

(2,176

)

 

 

(626

)

Transaction-related expenses

 

(1,126

)

 

 

(1,064

)

 

 

(1,382

)

 

 

(1,064

)

Unrealized (loss) gain on non-real estate investments

 

(1,818

)

 

 

5,018

 

 

 

(168

)

 

 

10,793

 

Impairment loss

 

(3,250

)

 

 

 

 

 

(23,753

)

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

742

 

 

 

(1,177

)

 

 

1,594

 

 

 

(1,629

)

Total other expenses

 

(35,331

)

 

 

(25,708

)

 

 

(82,140

)

 

 

(48,191

)

Net income (loss)

 

3,546

 

 

 

7,030

 

 

(4,069

)

 

 

18,441

 

Net income attributable to Series A preferred units

 

(153

)

 

 

(153

)

 

 

(306

)

 

 

(306

)

Net income attributable to Series C preferred shares

 

(5,047

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,337

)

 

 

 

Net income attributable to participating securities

 

(300

)

 

 

(276

)

 

 

(594

)

 

 

(554

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities

 

(7,081

)

 

 

(5,549

)

 

 

(15,642

)

 

 

(12,179

)

Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities

 

1,506

 

 

 

1,282

 

 

 

3,396

 

 

 

1,964

 

Net loss (income) attributable to common units in the operating partnership

 

93

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

323

 

 

 

(69

)

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(7,436

)

 

$

2,315

 

 

$

(27,229

)

 

$

7,297

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE AMOUNTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders—basic

$

(0.05

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

0.05

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders—diluted

$

(0.05

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

0.05

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—basic

 

143,816,698

 

 

 

151,169,612

 

 

 

146,487,388

 

 

 

150,997,564

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted

 

143,816,698

 

 

 

152,683,463

 

 

 

146,487,388

 

 

 

151,302,845

 

Funds From Operations

Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

3,546

 

 

$

7,030

 

 

$

(4,069

)

 

$

18,441

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization—Consolidated

 

91,438

 

 

 

84,178

 

 

 

183,631

 

 

 

166,939

 

Depreciation and amortization—Non-real estate assets

 

(4,485

)

 

 

(590

)

 

 

(8,917

)

 

 

(1,167

)

Depreciation and amortization—Company’s share from unconsolidated real estate entities

 

1,320

 

 

 

1,550

 

 

 

2,689

 

 

 

3,061

 

Impairment loss—Real estate assets

 

3,250

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,253

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on non-real estate investments

 

1,818

 

 

 

(5,018

)

 

 

168

 

 

 

(10,793

)

Tax impact of unrealized gain on non-real estate investment

 

 

 

 

1,876

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,876

 

FFO attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(18,687

)

 

 

(15,839

)

 

 

(38,687

)

 

 

(32,462

)

FFO attributable to preferred shares and units

 

(5,200

)

 

 

(153

)

 

 

(10,643

)

 

 

(306

)

FFO to common stockholders and unitholders

 

73,000

 

 

 

73,034

 

 

 

139,425

 

 

 

145,589

 

Specified items impacting FFO:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction-related expenses

 

1,126

 

 

 

1,064

 

 

 

1,382

 

 

 

1,064

 

One-time prior period net property tax adjustment—Company’s share

 

477

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

1,372

 

Impairment loss—Trade name

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,500

 

 

 

 

FFO (excluding specified items) to common stockholders and unitholders

$

74,603

 

 

$

74,433

 

 

$

149,758

 

 

$

148,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted

 

146,344

 

 

 

152,683

 

 

 

149,249

 

 

 

152,675

 

FFO per common stock/unit—diluted

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.95

 

FFO (excluding specified items) per common stock/unit—diluted

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.97

 

1.

Hudson Pacific calculates FFO in accordance with the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), excluding gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), adjusting for consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. The calculation of FFO includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. Hudson Pacific believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company’s activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company’s FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs.

 

 

 

Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, Hudson Pacific believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company’s performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. Hudson Pacific uses FFO per share to calculate annual cash bonuses for certain employees.

 

 

 

However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of Hudson Pacific’s operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact the Company’s results from operations.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Laura Campbell

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations & Marketing

(310) 622-1702

lcampbell@hudsonppi.com

Media Contact
Laura Murray

Senior Director, Communications

(310) 622-1781

lmurray@hudsonppi.com

