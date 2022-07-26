Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Leasing Activity Accelerates to Over 700,000 Square Feet –

– Strong Rent Spreads of 16.2% GAAP and 5.5% Cash –

– In-Service Office Portfolio 92.3% Leased –

– Same-Property Cash NOI Growth North of 7% –

– Updates 2022 Outlook –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2022.

“With our sharp focus on leasing we signed over 700,000 square feet during the quarter, leveraging our specialized expertise in serving the tech and media industries across our world-class, amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space,” said Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific’s Chairman and CEO. “This leasing activity combined with 16% GAAP and nearly 6% cash rent growth, and the fact that our leasing pipeline remains close to 2 million square feet, reflects the recovery in tenant demand we saw at the beginning of the second quarter. On the development front, we have nearly 790,000 square feet of compelling state-of-the-art office and studio value creation opportunities under construction. These accomplishments notwithstanding, while more than 65% of our debt is at fixed rates, given the current interest rate environment we expect to incur interest rate-related pressure on our results in the coming quarters. From a capital allocation perspective, we continued to repurchase our common stock, inclusive of the successful conclusion of our accelerated share repurchase program subsequent to the quarter, as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Total revenue increased 16.6% to $251.4 million

Same-store property cash NOI grew 7.3% to $125.2 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share

FFO, excluding specified items, of $74.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $74.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Specified items consist of transaction-related expenses of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, and a one-time property tax expense of $0.5 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to transaction-related expenses of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, and a one-time property tax expense of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share

FFO of $73.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $73.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share

AFFO of $58.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $60.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share

Leasing

Executed 714,000 square feet of new and renewal leases including nearly 500,000 square feet of leases in the San Francisco Bay Area

Completed significant renewals of Nutanix in North San Jose for 216,000 square feet through 2030 and Stanford in Palo Alto for 43,000 square feet through 2027

GAAP and cash rents increased 16.2% and 5.5%, respectively, from prior levels

In-service office portfolio ended the quarter at 90.8% occupied and 92.3% leased

Studio portfolio was 84.0% occupied and leased over the trailing 12-months

Development

Tenant improvements underway at office (re)developments including the fully leased 584,000-square-foot One Westside and 130,000-square-foot Harlow projects with GAAP rents commenced and stabilization anticipated in the second quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022, respectively

Under construction projects include Sunset Glenoaks, a 7-stage, 241,000-square-foot studio development in Los Angeles for delivery in the second half of 2023, and Washington 1000, a 546,000-square-foot office development in Seattle for delivery in early 2024

Secured entitlements for Burrard Exchange, a 450,000-square-foot hybrid mass-timber office building in Downtown Vancouver, with the ability to start construction in 2023

Subsequent to the quarter, secured entitlements for the 21-stage, 1.2 million-square-foot Sunset Waltham Cross studio development in Broxbourne, UK with the ability to start construction in 2023

Transactions

Completed acquisition of Washington 1000 development site for $85.6 million before closing adjustments

adjustments Subsequent to the quarter, entered into an agreement to sell Northview Center office property in Lynnwood, Washington for $46.0 million before closing adjustments with anticipated third quarter closing

Capital Markets

Repurchased 2.1 million shares of common stock outside of the accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program at an average price of $17.65 per share

Subsequent to the quarter, completed the ASR program, with a total of 8.1 million shares purchased at an average price of $24.60 since inception in February of 2022

Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2022

$781.5 million of total liquidity comprised of $266.5 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (which includes proceeds from the settlement of US government securities used to repay $126.4 million of in-substance defeased debt subsequent to the quarter) and $515.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company also has $143.9 million and $85.5 million of undrawn capacity under the construction loans secured by One Westside/10850 Pico and Sunset Glenoaks, respectively

$3.3 billion of the Company’s share of unsecured and secured debt and preferred units (net of cash and cash equivalents)

69.4% unsecured and 65.5% fixed-rate debt with a weighted average maturity of 4.7 years (including extensions)

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared and paid dividends on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share

ESG Leadership

Published 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report with accomplishments including: boosting in-service portfolio LEED, ENERGY STAR and Fitwel certifications to over 80%, 70% and 30%, respectively; maintaining 100% carbon neutral operations while reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions (without any offsetting instruments) 25% from a 2018 baseline; hiring a Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion to further the Company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; investing $3 million in a California supportive housing fund and pledging to donate $1 million to Los Angeles-based veterans supportive housing; and launching impact investing platform, EquiBlueTM, that seeks to leverage commercial real estate to provide economic opportunity and upward mobility for women and people of color

2022 Outlook

The Company is updating its 2022 full-year FFO guidance to a range of $2.00 to $2.06 per diluted share, excluding specified items, from the prior range of $2.02 to $2.08. Specified items consist of $1.4 million of transaction-related expenses, $8.5 million trade name non-cash impairment and $0.5 million one-time property tax expense identified as excluded items in the Company’s year-to-date 2022 FFO. This guidance assumes the successful disposition of Northview Center and Del Amo before the end of the third quarter for gross proceeds of $48.8 million before closing adjustments, which the Company expects to use to repay outstanding amounts under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

The FFO outlook reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of events referenced in this press release and in earlier announcements. It otherwise excludes any impact from new acquisitions, dispositions, debt financings or repayments, recapitalizations, capital markets activity or similar matters. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from this estimate.

Below are some of the assumptions the Company used in providing this guidance (dollars and share data in thousands):

Current Guidance Full Year 2022 Metric Low High FFO per share $2.00 $2.06 Growth in same-store property cash NOI(1)(2) 2.50% 3.50% GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above/below-market rents)(3) $40,000 $50,000 GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above/below-market ground rent) $(4,500) $(4,500) General and administrative expenses(4) $(79,000) $(83,000) Interest expense(5) $(146,500) $(149,500) Interest income $1,750 $1,850 Corporate-related depreciation and amortization $(17,950) $(18,050) FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures $7,000 $8,000 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests $(68,500) $(72,500) FFO attributable to preferred units/shares $(21,000) $(21,000) Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted(6) 146,000 147,000

(1) Same-store for the full year 2022 is defined as the 42 stabilized office properties and three studio properties owned and included in the portfolio as of January 1, 2021, and anticipated to still be owned and included in the portfolio through December 31, 2022. Same-store property cash NOI growth assumes the expiration (without renewal or backfill in 2022) of all 376,817 square feet leased to Qualcomm at Skyport Plaza as of July 31, 2022. Adjusted for this expiration, full year 2022 same-store property cash NOI growth would be 4.25% – 5.25%. (2) Please see non-GAAP information below for definition of cash NOI. (3) Includes non-cash straight-line rent associated with the studio and office properties. (4) Includes non-cash compensation expense, which the Company estimates at $25,000 in 2022. (5) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts/premiums, which the Company estimates at $13,000 in 2022. (6) Diluted shares represent ownership in the Company through shares of common stock, OP Units and other convertible or exchangeable instruments. The weighted average fully diluted common stock/units outstanding for 2022 includes an estimate for the dilution impact of stock grants to the Company’s executives under its 2020, 2021 and 2022 long-term incentive programs. This estimate is based on the projected award potential of such programs as of the end of the most recently completed quarter, as calculated in accordance with the ASC 260, Earnings Per Share.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information under “FFO Guidance” above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Supplemental financial information regarding Hudson Pacific’s second quarter 2022 results may be found on the Investors section of the Company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com. This supplemental information provides additional detail on items such as property occupancy, financial performance by property and debt maturity schedules.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on July 27, 2022. Please dial (844) 200-6205 and enter passcode 242133 to access the call. International callers should dial (929) 526-1599. A live, listen-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

(FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW)

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited, in thousands, except share data June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investment in real estate, at cost $ 8,562,340 $ 8,361,477 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,413,526 ) (1,283,774 ) Investment in real estate, net 7,148,814 7,077,703 Non-real estate property, plant and equipment, net 60,222 58,469 Cash and cash equivalents 266,538 96,555 Restricted cash 49,025 100,321 Accounts receivable, net 15,602 25,339 Straight-line rent receivables, net 269,015 240,306 Deferred leasing costs and intangible assets, net 336,439 341,444 U.S. Government securities — 129,321 Operating lease right-of-use assets 299,673 287,041 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 99,151 119,000 Investment in unconsolidated real estate entities 161,845 154,731 Goodwill 109,473 109,439 Assets associated with real estate held for sale 234,841 250,520 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,050,638 $ 8,990,189 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Unsecured and secured debt, net $ 4,129,034 $ 3,733,903 In-substance defeased debt 126,397 128,212 Joint venture partner debt 66,136 66,136 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 313,572 300,959 Operating lease liabilities 307,072 293,596 Intangible liabilities, net 37,485 42,290 Security deposits and prepaid rent 82,906 84,939 Liabilities associated with real estate held for sale 3,072 3,898 Total liabilities 5,065,674 4,653,933 Redeemable preferred units of the operating partnership 9,815 9,815 Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 126,420 129,449 Equity Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 18,400,000 authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 4.750% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock; $25.00 per share liquidation preference, 17,000,000 outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 425,000 425,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 481,600,000 authorized, 141,609,336 shares and 151,124,543 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,415 1,511 Additional paid-in capital 2,985,666 3,317,072 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,051 ) (1,761 ) Total Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity 3,405,030 3,741,822 Non-controlling interest—members in consolidated real estate entities 384,707 402,971 Non-controlling interest—units in the operating partnership 58,992 52,199 Total equity 3,848,729 4,196,992 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,050,638 $ 8,990,189

Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited, in thousands, except share data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES Office Rental $ 211,836 $ 192,552 $ 418,028 $ 382,413 Service and other revenues 4,408 3,151 9,616 5,433 Total office revenues 216,244 195,703 427,644 387,846 Studio Rental 13,438 11,551 26,832 23,704 Service and other revenues 21,748 8,348 41,467 17,171 Total studio revenues 35,186 19,899 68,299 40,875 Total revenues 251,430 215,602 495,943 428,721 OPERATING EXPENSES Office operating expenses 78,558 69,111 152,189 135,673 Studio operating expenses 20,686 12,466 39,669 23,919 General and administrative 21,871 17,109 42,383 35,558 Depreciation and amortization 91,438 84,178 183,631 166,939 Total operating expenses 212,553 182,864 417,872 362,089 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income from unconsolidated real estate entities 1,780 470 2,083 1,105 Fee income 1,140 797 2,211 1,645 Interest expense (33,719 ) (30,689 ) (64,555 ) (60,975 ) Interest income 920 937 1,830 1,934 Management services reimbursement income—unconsolidated real estate entities 1,068 626 2,176 626 Management services expense—unconsolidated real estate entities (1,068 ) (626 ) (2,176 ) (626 ) Transaction-related expenses (1,126 ) (1,064 ) (1,382 ) (1,064 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on non-real estate investments (1,818 ) 5,018 (168 ) 10,793 Impairment loss (3,250 ) — (23,753 ) — Other income (expense) 742 (1,177 ) 1,594 (1,629 ) Total other expenses (35,331 ) (25,708 ) (82,140 ) (48,191 ) Net income (loss) 3,546 7,030 (4,069 ) 18,441 Net income attributable to Series A preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (306 ) (306 ) Net income attributable to Series C preferred shares (5,047 ) — (10,337 ) — Net income attributable to participating securities (300 ) (276 ) (594 ) (554 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities (7,081 ) (5,549 ) (15,642 ) (12,179 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 1,506 1,282 3,396 1,964 Net loss (income) attributable to common units in the operating partnership 93 (19 ) 323 (69 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (7,436 ) $ 2,315 $ (27,229 ) $ 7,297 BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE AMOUNTS Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders—basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.05 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—basic 143,816,698 151,169,612 146,487,388 150,997,564 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 143,816,698 152,683,463 146,487,388 151,302,845

Funds From Operations Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“FFO”)(1): Net income (loss) $ 3,546 $ 7,030 $ (4,069 ) $ 18,441 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization—Consolidated 91,438 84,178 183,631 166,939 Depreciation and amortization—Non-real estate assets (4,485 ) (590 ) (8,917 ) (1,167 ) Depreciation and amortization—Company’s share from unconsolidated real estate entities 1,320 1,550 2,689 3,061 Impairment loss—Real estate assets 3,250 — 15,253 — Unrealized loss (gain) on non-real estate investments 1,818 (5,018 ) 168 (10,793 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain on non-real estate investment — 1,876 — 1,876 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests (18,687 ) (15,839 ) (38,687 ) (32,462 ) FFO attributable to preferred shares and units (5,200 ) (153 ) (10,643 ) (306 ) FFO to common stockholders and unitholders 73,000 73,034 139,425 145,589 Specified items impacting FFO: Transaction-related expenses 1,126 1,064 1,382 1,064 One-time prior period net property tax adjustment—Company’s share 477 335 451 1,372 Impairment loss—Trade name — — 8,500 — FFO (excluding specified items) to common stockholders and unitholders $ 74,603 $ 74,433 $ 149,758 $ 148,025 Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted 146,344 152,683 149,249 152,675 FFO per common stock/unit—diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.48 $ 0.93 $ 0.95 FFO (excluding specified items) per common stock/unit—diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 1.00 $ 0.97

1. Hudson Pacific calculates FFO in accordance with the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), excluding gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), adjusting for consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. The calculation of FFO includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. Hudson Pacific believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company’s activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company’s FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, Hudson Pacific believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company’s performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. Hudson Pacific uses FFO per share to calculate annual cash bonuses for certain employees. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of Hudson Pacific’s operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact the Company’s results from operations.

