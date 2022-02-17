Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Full Year Net Income of $0.04 per Diluted Share



Achieved High End of Full Year FFO Guidance Range of $1.99 per Diluted Share (Excluding Specified Items)



Signed in aggregate over 1.8 million square feet of office leases



Achieved full-year GAAP and cash office rent growth of 14.0% and 7.1%, respectively



Same-store office and studio cash NOI increased 4.9% and 11.3%, respectively

Fourth Quarter Net Income of $0.05 per Diluted Share



Fourth Quarter FFO of $0.52 per Diluted Share (Excluding Specified Items)



Signed over 448,000 square feet of office leases



Achieved GAAP and cash office rent growth of 16.2% and 11.2%, respectively



Stabilized and in-service office leased percentages increased to 93.8% and 92.8%, respectively

Provided Full-Year 2022 FFO Guidance



$2.01 to $2.09 per diluted share (excluding specified items)

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hudson Pacific”) (NYSE: HPP) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2021.

Management Comments & Industry Outlook

Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific Properties’ Chairman and CEO, said:

“We ended 2021 by reaching the high end of our outlook in another pandemic-challenged year as we benefited from our ongoing diversification of owning studio and office properties,” stated Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific Properties’ Chairman and CEO. “As the demand for content continues to expand, we are well positioned to benefit in the coming years. During the quarter, we continued to execute effectively, leasing nearly half a million square feet of office space and ending the year 92.8% leased. We remain highly committed to the ongoing expansion of our studio portfolio, and accelerating leasing in the coming year across our assets in efforts to enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Consolidated Financial & Operating Results

For fourth quarter 2021 compared to fourth quarter 2020:

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $8.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share;

FFO of $78.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $62.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share;

FFO, excluding specified items, of $79.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $66.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share; Specified items consisting of transaction-related expenses of $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, and one-time, prior-period supplemental property tax reimbursements of $0.7 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to a one-time tax reassessment management cost of $5.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, and a one-time net property tax savings for periods prior to the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.7 million, or $0.00 per diluted share;

Total revenue grew 18.0% to $240.5 million;

Total operating expenses were $198.0 million compared to $178.9 million; and

Interest expense was $30.1 million compared to $29.6 million.

Office Segment Results

Financial & operating

Fourth quarter 2021 compared to fourth quarter 2020:

Total revenue increased 11.5% to $205.7 million;

Operating expenses were $72.8 million compared to $67.7 million; and

Net operating income and cash net operating income for the 42 consolidated same-store office properties increased 4.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

Leasing

In-service office portfolio was 91.8% occupied and 92.8% leased; and

Executed 74 new and renewal leases totaling 448,121 square feet with GAAP and cash rent growth of 16.2% and 11.2%, respectively.

Studio Segment Results

Financial & operating

Fourth quarter 2021 compared to fourth quarter 2020:

Total revenue grew 79.7% to $34.8 million;

Total operating expenses were $19.6 million compared to $9.9 million, including a $2.2 million one-time supplemental property tax savings on Sunset Gower in fourth quarter 2020; and

Net operating income and cash net operating income for the three same-store studio properties decreased 9.5% and 17.3%, respectively. Adjusted for the one-time supplemental property tax savings on Sunset Gower occurring in fourth quarter 2020, net operating income and cash net operating income for the three same-store studio properties would have increased 17.7% and 6.9%, respectively.

Leasing

Trailing 12-month occupancy for the three same-store studio properties was 85.7%.

Leasing Activity

Executed significant leases across the portfolio during fourth quarter 2021

Amazon leased an additional 52,588 square feet at 1918 Eighth in Seattle beginning May 2022 through September 2030, coterminous with its existing 606,562-square-foot lease.

leased an additional 52,588 square feet at 1918 Eighth in Seattle beginning May 2022 through September 2030, coterminous with its existing 606,562-square-foot lease. Tipalti signed a 26,986-square-foot lease commencing January 2022 through September 2028 at Bentall Centre in Downtown Vancouver.

signed a 26,986-square-foot lease commencing January 2022 through September 2028 at Bentall Centre in Downtown Vancouver. Hopkins & Carley signed a 15,805-square-foot lease commencing December 2021 through July 2032 at 555 Twin Dolphin in Redwood Shores.

Capital Transactions

Purchased office tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle

Hudson Pacific acquired the leasehold interest in 5th & Bell, a 197,000-square-foot office building in Seattle’s vibrant Denny Triangle submarket for $119 million before closing costs and prorations. The immediately accretive transaction further expanded Hudson Pacific’s Downtown Seattle portfolio to 2.7 million square feet, and deepened its relationship with Amazon, which leases the entirety of the property’s 192,000-square-foot office component.

Repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock

The Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $24.07 per share, bringing total shares repurchased in 2021 to 1.9 million at an average price of $23.82 per share.

Raised over $400 million through preferred stock offering

Hudson Pacific completed a public offering of 16 million shares, as well as the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option to purchase another 1 million shares, of 4.750% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, generating total proceeds, after underwriters’ discount and offering expenses, of approximately $413 million. The Company contributed the net proceeds to its operating partnership, which in turn used a portion of the net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under its credit facility and other indebtedness, inclusive of the $25.2 million loan secured by 10950 Washington maturing in March 2022.

Development

Commenced construction on Los Angeles-area studio facility

The Company began construction on its 241,000-square-foot, seven-stage Sunset Glenoaks studio development in Sun Valley, with delivery anticipated in third quarter 2023. The project, owned 50/50% by Hudson Pacific and Blackstone, expands the partnership’s Los Angeles-area studio portfolio to 42 stages across four facilities, and will offer content creators a unique production environment as the first large-scale, purpose-built facility built in the city in more than 20 years.

Delivered One Westside mall-to-office conversion to Google

The Company delivered its 584,000-square-foot, award-winning One Westside mall-to-creative office adaptive-reuse project fully leased to Google for tenant improvements on-budget and nearly two months ahead of schedule.

Progressed pipeline of near-term (re)development projects

The Company has finalized designs for its fully entitled 538,000-square-foot Washington 1000 office development in Seattle’s Denny Triangle, and could commence construction within 12 months from the podium’s delivery as part of the Washington State Convention Center Addition. Hudson Pacific continues to make progress on planning approvals for its 20-25 stage Sunset Waltham Cross studio development in the UK and its 450,000-square-foot Burrard Exchange hybrid-mass-timber office development at Bentall Centre in Vancouver. Sunset Waltham Cross and Burrard Exchange are jointly owned by Hudson Pacific/Blackstone 35/65% and 20/80%, respectively.

Financings

Recast $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility

Hudson Pacific amended and restated its unsecured revolving credit facility to, among other adjustments, increase availability from $600 million to $1 billion and extend the maturity date to December 21, 2025 with two options to extend for additional six-month periods.

Secured $94 million construction loan for Sunset Glenoaks

Hudson Pacific and Blackstone secured a $94 million construction loan to finance a portion of its Sunset Glenoaks studio development, with total estimated projects costs of $180-200 million.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the fourth quarter 2021:

$3.0 billion of the Company’s share of unsecured and secured debt and Series A preferred units (net of cash and cash equivalents) resulting in a leverage ratio of 41.0%.

Approximately $1.0 billion of total liquidity comprised of: $96.6 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents; and $875.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility.

Access to another $173.2 million of undrawn capacity under the construction loan secured by One Westside and 10850 Pico as well as $90.7 million of undrawn capacity under the construction loan secured by its Sunset Glenoaks studio development.

Investment grade credit rated with 66.5% unsecured and 81.1% fixed-rate debt and a weighted average maturity of 4.8 years.

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

ESG Leadership

Earned top honors in 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment

In addition to achieving Green Star and highest 5-Star ratings for the third consecutive year, Hudson Pacific was recognized by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) as an Office Sector Leader for the Americas, ranking first among the 22 companies in this category in the Development Benchmark. The Company also received an “A” Public Disclosure score, ranking first among U.S. office companies.

Pledged $1 million to support veteran housing

Hudson Pacific pledged a $500,000 monetary donation and another $500,000 in pro bono work to support The Veterans Fund, a $10 million launch fund for the capital campaign to build the nation’s largest veteran housing community at the West Los Angeles VA Campus across the street from the Company’s headquarters.

2022 Outlook

The Company is providing 2022 full-year FFO guidance in the range of $2.01 to $2.09 per diluted share, excluding specified items. There are no specified items in connection with this guidance.

The FFO outlook reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of events referenced in this press release and in earlier announcements. It otherwise excludes any impact from new acquisitions, dispositions, debt financings or repayments, recapitalizations, capital markets activity or similar matters. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from this estimate.

Below are some of the assumptions the Company used in providing this guidance (dollars and share data in thousands):

Unaudited, in thousands, except share data Current Guidance Full Year 2022 Metric Low High FFO per share $2.01 $2.09 Growth in same-store office property cash NOI(1)(2) 2.00% 3.00% Growth in same-store studio property cash NOI(1)(2) 15.00% 16.00% GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above/below-market rents)(3) $49,000 $59,000 GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above/below-market ground rent) $(3,100) $(3,100) General and administrative expenses(4) $(78,000) $(82,000) Interest expense(5) $(129,500) $(132,500) Interest income $1,700 $1,800 Corporate-related depreciation and amortization $(17,950) $(18,050) FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures $6,000 $7,000 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests $(75,000) $(79,000) FFO attributable to Preferred Units / Shares $(20,800) $(20,800) Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted(6) 152,750 153,750

(1) Same-store for the full year 2022 is defined as the 43 office properties or three studio properties, as applicable, owned and included in the Company’s stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2021, and anticipated to still be owned and included in the stabilized portfolio through December 31, 2022. Same-store office property cash NOI growth assumes the expiration (without renewal or backfill in 2022) of all 376,817 square feet leased to Qualcomm at Skyport Plaza as of July 31, 2022. Adjusted for this expiration, full year 2022 same-store office property cash NOI growth would be 3.50% – 4.50%. (2) Please see non-GAAP information below for definition of cash NOI. (3) Includes non-cash straight-line rent associated with the studio and office properties. (4) Includes non-cash compensation expense, which the Company estimates at $20,500 in 2022. (5) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts/premiums, which the Company estimates at $5,800 in 2022. (6) Diluted shares represent ownership in the Company through shares of common stock, OP Units and other convertible or exchangeable instruments. The weighted average fully diluted common stock/units outstanding for 2022 includes an estimate for the dilution impact of stock grants to the Company’s executives under its 2020, 2021 and 2022 long-term incentive programs. This estimate is based on the projected award potential of such programs as of the end of the most recently completed quarter, as calculated in accordance with the ASC 260, Earnings Per Share.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information under “FFO Guidance” above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental financial information regarding Hudson Pacific’s fourth quarter 2021 results may be found on the Investors section of the Company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com. This supplemental information provides additional detail on items such as property occupancy, financial performance by property and debt maturity schedules.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 financial results at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17, 2022. Please dial (844) 200-6205 and enter passcode 967644 to access the call. International callers should dial (929) 526-1599 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling over 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on global epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Google, Netflix, Riot Games, Square, Uber and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited, in thousands, except share data December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investment in real estate, at cost $ 8,361,477 $ 8,215,017 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,283,774 ) (1,102,748 ) Investment in real estate, net 7,077,703 7,112,269 Non-real estate property, plant and equipment, net 58,469 8,444 Cash and cash equivalents 96,555 113,686 Restricted cash 100,321 35,854 Accounts receivable, net 25,339 22,105 Straight-line rent receivables, net 240,306 225,685 Deferred leasing costs and intangible assets, net 341,444 285,836 U.S. Government securities 129,321 135,115 Operating lease right-of-use asset 287,041 264,880 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 119,000 55,469 Investment in unconsolidated real estate entities 154,731 82,105 Goodwill 109,439 8,754 Assets associated with real estate held for sale 250,520 — TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,990,189 $ 8,350,202 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Unsecured and secured debt, net $ 3,733,903 $ 3,399,492 In-substance defeased debt 128,212 131,707 Joint venture partner debt 66,136 66,136 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 300,959 235,860 Operating lease liability 293,596 270,014 Intangible liabilities, net 42,290 49,144 Security deposits and prepaid rent 84,939 92,180 Liabilities associated with real estate held for sale 3,898 — Total liabilities 4,653,933 4,244,533 Redeemable preferred units of the operating partnership 9,815 9,815 Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 129,449 127,874 Equity Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity: 4.750% series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 17,000,000 authorized; 17,000,000 and no shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 425,000 — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 authorized, 151,124,543 and 151,401,365 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 1,511 1,514 Additional paid-in capital 3,317,072 3,469,758 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,761 ) (8,133 ) Total Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity 3,741,822 3,463,139 Non-controlling interest—members in consolidated real estate entities 402,971 467,009 Non-controlling interest—units in the operating partnership 52,199 37,832 Total equity 4,196,992 3,967,980 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 8,990,189 $ 8,350,202

Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited, in thousands, except share data Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Office Rental $ 202,382 $ 181,263 $ 782,736 $ 721,286 Service and other revenues 3,276 3,205 12,634 14,633 Total office revenues 205,658 184,468 795,370 735,919 Studio Rental 13,513 11,989 49,985 48,756 Service and other revenues 21,311 7,386 51,480 20,290 Total studio revenues 34,824 19,375 101,465 69,046 Total revenues 240,482 203,843 896,835 804,965 OPERATING EXPENSES Office operating expenses 72,796 67,653 280,334 262,199 Studio operating expenses 19,550 9,945 55,513 37,580 General and administrative 17,500 23,939 71,346 77,882 Depreciation and amortization 88,107 77,351 343,614 299,682 Total operating expenses 197,953 178,888 750,807 677,343 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income from unconsolidated real estate entities 151 667 1,822 736 Fee income 898 1,074 3,221 2,815 Interest expense (30,139 ) (29,638 ) (121,939 ) (113,823 ) Interest income 926 960 3,794 4,089 Management services reimbursement income—unconsolidated real estate entities 253 — 1,132 — Management services expense—unconsolidated real estate entities (253 ) — (1,132 ) — Transaction-related expenses (1,547 ) — (8,911 ) (440 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on non-real estate investments 4,951 (128 ) 16,571 (2,463 ) Impairment loss — — (2,762 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt (10 ) — (6,259 ) (2,654 ) Other (expense) income (1,006 ) (1,058 ) (2,553 ) 548 Total other expense (25,776 ) (28,123 ) (117,016 ) (111,192 ) Net income (loss) 16,753 (3,168 ) — 29,012 16,430 Net income attributable to Series A preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (612 ) (612 ) Net income attributable to Series C preferred shares (2,281 ) — (2,281 ) — Net income attributable to participating securities (260 ) (720 ) (1,090 ) (1,041 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities (6,042 ) (6,378 ) (21,806 ) (18,955 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 122 1,864 2,902 4,571 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest in the operating partnership (77 ) 79 (61 ) (10 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 8,062 $ (8,476 ) $ 6,064 $ 383 BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE AMOUNTS Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—basic $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.00 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.00 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—basic 152,137,508 151,585,520 151,618,282 153,126,027 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 152,271,140 151,585,520 151,943,360 153,169,025

Contacts

Investor Contact

Laura Campbell



Executive Vice President, Investor Relations & Marketing



(310) 622-1702



lcampbell@hudsonppi.com

Media Contact

Laura Murray



Director, Communications



(310) 622-1781



lmurray@hudsonppi.com

