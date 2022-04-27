Home Business Wire Hudson Pacific Properties Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Hudson Pacific Properties Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Strong Leasing Activity of 500,000 Square Feet –

– Updated FFO Outlook –

____________

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2022.

“Our unique focus and specialized expertise in serving the growing tech and media industries yielded strong results during the first quarter, with notable leasing success across our world-class, amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space,” commented Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific’s Chairman and CEO. “We signed over 500,000 square feet of leases, which included the full lease-up of our Harlow office development, and with tenant activity accelerating, we further expanded our leasing pipeline. Our work is progressing on over 2.3 million square feet of under construction and near-term planned state-of-the-art office and studio value creation opportunities, the first of which, Sunset Glenoaks, a 7-stage studio development in Los Angeles, will deliver in 2023.”

Financial Results Compared to First Quarter 2021

  • Total revenue increased 14.7% to $244.5 million
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $19.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share
  • FFO, excluding specified items, increased 2.3% to $75.2 million and 3.0% to $0.50 per diluted share. Specified items consist of a trade name non-cash impairment of $8.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and transaction-related expenses of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share
  • FFO of $66.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $72.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share
  • AFFO grew 11.8% to $58.6 million
  • Same-store property cash NOI was up 1.4% to $120.3 million

Leasing

  • In-service office portfolio ended the quarter at 91.1% occupied and 92.3% leased upon signing 504,000 square feet of new and renewal leases. GAAP and cash rents increased 12.0% and 5.8% respectively, from prior levels
  • Expanded global post-production firm Company 3 at the Company’s Harlow office development on the Sunset Las Palmas studio lot in Hollywood with an approximately 11-year, 60,000-square-foot lease. Company 3 now leases and has taken possession of the entire 130,000-square-foot building, with GAAP revenue recognition on the expansion lease commencing January 2022
  • Renewed and expanded Bank of Montreal with a 105,000-square-foot, approximately 11-year lease through July 2035 at Bentall Center in Vancouver, which is the site of the Company’s planned Burrard Exchange hybrid mass-timber office development

Development

  • Google began tenant improvements at the Company’s 584,000-square-foot One Westside office redevelopment, which was delivered and commenced GAAP revenue recognition ahead of schedule in November 2021
  • Successfully progressing over 2.3 million square feet of under construction and near-term planned development projects, including the Company’s under construction 7-stage, 241,000-square-foot Sunset Glenoaks studio development in Sun Valley, Los Angeles, which remains on-time and on-budget for delivery in third quarter 2023
  • Expected near-term closing and podium delivery for the Company’s 546,000-square-foot Washington 1000 office development in Seattle’s Denny Triangle submarket, with anticipated construction start in second quarter 2022 and delivery in 2024
  • Advancing entitlements for Burrard Exchange, the Company’s 450,000-square-foot hybrid mass-timber office building in Downtown Vancouver, and the 21-stage, 1.1 million-square-foot Sunset Waltham Cross studio development in Broxbourne, UK

Capital Markets

  • Entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to purchase $200 million of outstanding common stock with approximately 6.6 million shares repurchased as of March 11 and final settlement expected during third quarter 2022

Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2022

  • $3.2 billion of the Company’s share of unsecured and secured debt and preferred units (net of cash and cash equivalents)
  • $802.6 million of total liquidity comprised of $137.6 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $665.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company also has $147.4 million and $90.2 million of undrawn capacity under the construction loans secured by One Westside/10850 Pico and Sunset Glenoaks, respectively
  • Investment grade credit rated with 68.2% unsecured and 75.4% fixed-rate debt and a weighted average maturity with extensions of 4.9 years

Dividend

  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared and paid a dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.4453125 per share

ESG Leadership

  • Launched new impact investing platform, EquiBlueTM, which will seek to leverage commercial real estate to holistically provide economic opportunity and upward mobility for women and people of color. EquiBlue’s initial fund will target $300 million of equity, of which the Company, as sponsor, and CBRE, as strategic partner and service provider, will commit at least 20%

2022 Outlook

The Company is narrowing its 2022 full-year FFO guidance to a range of $2.02 to $2.08 per diluted share, excluding specified items. Specified items consist of the trade name non-cash impairment of $8.5 million and transaction-related expenses of $0.3 million, both identified as excluded items in the Company’s first quarter 2022 FFO. This guidance assumes the successful disposition of the Company’s four held-for-sale properties before the end of the third quarter for gross proceeds in the range of $325 to $350 million, which the Company expects to use to repay outstanding amounts under its unsecured revolving credit facility, to fund development costs, and for general corporate purposes.

The FFO outlook reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of events referenced in this press release and in earlier announcements. It otherwise excludes any impact from new acquisitions, dispositions, debt financings or repayments, recapitalizations, capital markets activity or similar matters. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from this estimate.

Below are some of the assumptions the Company used in providing this guidance (dollars and share data in thousands):

 

Current Guidance

 

Full Year 2022

Metric

Low

High

FFO per share

$2.02

$2.08

Growth in same-store property cash NOI(1)(2)

2.00%

3.00%

GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above/below-market rents)(3)

$45,000

$55,000

GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above/below-market ground rent)

$(4,500)

$(4,500)

General and administrative expenses(4)

$(78,000)

$(82,000)

Interest expense(5)

$(138,500)

$(141,500)

Interest income

$1,750

$1,850

Corporate-related depreciation and amortization

$(17,950)

$(18,050)

FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures

$6,000

$7,000

FFO attributable to non-controlling interests

$(70,500)

$(74,500)

FFO attributable to preferred units/shares

$(21,000)

$(21,000)

Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted(6)

147,300

148,300

(1)

Same-store for the full year 2022 is defined as the 43 stabilized office properties and three studio properties owned and included in the portfolio as of January 1, 2021, and anticipated to still be owned and included in the portfolio through December 31, 2022. Same-store property cash NOI growth assumes the expiration (without renewal or backfill in 2022) of all 376,817 square feet leased to Qualcomm at Skyport Plaza as of July 31, 2022. Adjusted for this expiration, full year 2022 same-store property cash NOI growth would be 3.50% – 4.50%.

(2)

Please see non-GAAP information below for definition of cash NOI.

(3)

Includes non-cash straight-line rent associated with the studio and office properties.

(4)

Includes non-cash compensation expense, which the Company estimates at $25,000 in 2022.

(5)

Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts/premiums, which the Company estimates at $13,000 in 2022.

(6)

Diluted shares represent ownership in the Company through shares of common stock, OP Units and other convertible or exchangeable instruments. The weighted average fully diluted common stock/units outstanding for 2022 includes an estimate for the dilution impact of stock grants to the Company’s executives under its 2020, 2021 and 2022 long-term incentive programs. This estimate is based on the projected award potential of such programs as of the end of the most recently completed quarter, as calculated in accordance with the ASC 260, Earnings Per Share.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information under “FFO Guidance” above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental financial information regarding Hudson Pacific’s first quarter 2022 results may be found on the Investors section of the Company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com. This supplemental information provides additional detail on items such as property occupancy, financial performance by property and debt maturity schedules.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on April 28, 2022. Please dial (844) 200-6205 and enter passcode 415769 to access the call. International callers should dial (929) 526-1599. A live, listen-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited, in thousands, except share data

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Investment in real estate, at cost

$

8,405,272

 

 

$

8,361,477

 

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

(1,354,245

)

 

 

(1,283,774

)

Investment in real estate, net

 

7,051,027

 

 

 

7,077,703

 

Non-real estate property, plant and equipment, net

 

59,894

 

 

 

58,469

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

137,598

 

 

 

96,555

 

Restricted cash

 

60,183

 

 

 

100,321

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

28,671

 

 

 

25,339

 

Straight-line rent receivables, net

 

255,772

 

 

 

240,306

 

Deferred leasing costs and intangible assets, net

 

325,641

 

 

 

341,444

 

U.S. Government securities

 

127,157

 

 

 

129,321

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

308,409

 

 

 

287,041

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

 

140,776

 

 

 

119,000

 

Investment in unconsolidated real estate entities

 

160,821

 

 

 

154,731

 

Goodwill

 

109,439

 

 

 

109,439

 

Assets associated with real estate held for sale

 

239,020

 

 

 

250,520

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,004,408

 

 

$

8,990,189

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Unsecured and secured debt, net

$

3,972,651

 

 

$

3,733,903

 

In-substance defeased debt

 

127,294

 

 

 

128,212

 

Joint venture partner debt

 

66,136

 

 

 

66,136

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other

 

318,651

 

 

 

300,959

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

315,386

 

 

 

293,596

 

Intangible liabilities, net

 

39,472

 

 

 

42,290

 

Security deposits and prepaid rent

 

78,741

 

 

 

84,939

 

Liabilities associated with real estate held for sale

 

5,114

 

 

 

3,898

 

Total liabilities

 

4,923,445

 

 

 

4,653,933

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable preferred units of the operating partnership

 

9,815

 

 

 

9,815

 

Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities

 

127,684

 

 

 

129,449

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 18,400,000 authorized at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 4.750% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock; $25.00 per share liquidation preference, 17,000,000 outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

425,000

 

 

 

425,000

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 481,600,000 authorized, 144,559,168 shares and 151,124,543 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

1,445

 

 

 

1,511

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,063,500

 

 

 

3,317,072

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(676

)

 

 

(1,761

)

Total Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

3,489,269

 

 

 

3,741,822

 

Non-controlling interest—members in consolidated real estate entities

 

398,941

 

 

 

402,971

 

Non-controlling interest—units in the operating partnership

 

55,254

 

 

 

52,199

 

Total equity

 

3,943,464

 

 

 

4,196,992

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

9,004,408

 

 

$

8,990,189

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited, in thousands, except share data

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

REVENUES

 

 

 

Office

 

 

 

Rental

$

206,192

 

 

$

189,861

 

Service and other revenues

 

5,208

 

 

 

2,282

 

Total office revenues

 

211,400

 

 

 

192,143

 

Studio

 

 

 

Rental

 

13,394

 

 

 

12,153

 

Service and other revenues

 

19,719

 

 

 

8,823

 

Total studio revenues

 

33,113

 

 

 

20,976

 

Total revenues

 

244,513

 

 

 

213,119

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

Office operating expenses

 

73,631

 

 

 

66,562

 

Studio operating expenses

 

18,983

 

 

 

11,453

 

General and administrative

 

20,512

 

 

 

18,449

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

92,193

 

 

 

82,761

 

Total operating expenses

 

205,319

 

 

 

179,225

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

Income from unconsolidated real estate entities

 

303

 

 

 

635

 

Fee income

 

1,071

 

 

 

848

 

Interest expense

 

(30,836

)

 

 

(30,286

)

Interest income

 

910

 

 

 

997

 

Management services reimbursement income—unconsolidated real estate entities

 

1,108

 

 

 

 

Management services expense—unconsolidated real estate entities

 

(1,108

)

 

 

 

Transaction-related expenses

 

(256

)

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on non-real estate investments

 

1,650

 

 

 

5,775

 

Impairment loss

 

(20,503

)

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

852

 

 

 

(452

)

Total other expense

 

(46,809

)

 

 

(22,483

)

Net (loss) income

 

(7,615

)

 

 

11,411

 

Net income attributable to Series A preferred units

 

(153

)

 

 

(153

)

Net income attributable to Series C preferred shares

 

(5,290

)

 

 

 

Net income attributable to participating securities

 

(294

)

 

 

(278

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities

 

(8,561

)

 

 

(6,630

)

Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities

 

1,890

 

 

 

682

 

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in the operating partnership

 

230

 

 

 

(50

)

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(19,793

)

 

$

4,982

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE AMOUNTS

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders—basic

$

(0.13

)

 

$

0.03

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders—diluted

$

(0.13

)

 

$

0.03

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—basic

 

149,187,994

 

 

 

150,823,605

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted

 

149,187,994

 

 

 

151,141,079

 

 

Funds From Operations

Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)(1):

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(7,615

)

 

$

11,411

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization—Consolidated

 

92,193

 

 

 

82,761

 

Depreciation and amortization—Non-real estate assets

 

(4,432

)

 

 

(577

)

Depreciation and amortization—Company’s share from unconsolidated real estate entities

 

1,369

 

 

 

1,511

 

Impairment loss

 

12,003

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on non-real estate investments

 

(1,650

)

 

 

(5,775

)

FFO attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(20,004

)

 

 

(16,717

)

FFO attributable to preferred shares and units

 

(5,443

)

 

 

(153

)

FFO to common stockholders and unitholders

 

66,421

 

 

 

72,461

 

Specified items impacting FFO:

 

 

 

Impairment of trade name

 

8,500

 

 

 

 

Transaction-related expenses

 

256

 

 

 

 

One-time prior period net property tax adjustment

 

 

 

 

1,050

 

FFO (excluding specified items) to common stockholders and unitholders

$

75,177

 

 

$

73,511

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted

 

151,426

 

 

 

152,504

 

FFO per common stock/unit—diluted

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.48

 

FFO (excluding specified items) per common stock/unit—diluted

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.48

 

  1. Hudson Pacific calculates FFO in accordance with the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), excluding gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), adjusting for consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. The calculation of FFO includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. Hudson Pacific believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company’s activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company’s FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs.

    Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, Hudson Pacific believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company’s performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. Hudson Pacific uses FFO per share to calculate annual cash bonuses for certain employees.

    However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of Hudson Pacific’s operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact the Company’s results from operations.

Net Operating Income

Unaudited, in thousands

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI)(1):

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(7,615

)

 

$

11,411

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

Income from unconsolidated real estate entities

 

(303

)

 

 

(635

)

Fee income

 

(1,071

)

 

 

(848

)

Interest expense

 

30,836

 

 

 

30,286

 

Interest income

 

(910

)

 

 

(997

)

Management services reimbursement income—unconsolidated real estate entities

 

(1,108

)

 

 

 

Management services expense—unconsolidated real estate entities

 

1,108

 

 

 

 

Transaction-related expenses

 

256

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on non-real estate investments

 

(1,650

)

 

 

(5,775

)

Impairment loss

 

20,503

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense

 

(852

)

 

 

452

 

General and administrative

 

20,512

 

 

 

18,449

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

92,193

 

 

 

82,761

 

NOI

$

151,899

 

 

$

135,104

 

 

 

 

 

NET OPERATING INCOME BREAKDOWN

 

 

 

Same-store office cash revenues

 

172,458

 

 

 

166,623

 

Straight-line rent

 

2,774

 

 

 

5,318

 

Amortization of above-market and below-market leases, net

 

2,578

 

 

 

2,466

 

Amortization of lease incentive costs

 

(400

)

 

 

(422

)

Same-store office revenues

 

177,410

 

 

 

173,985

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store studios cash revenues

 

19,807

 

 

 

20,953

 

Straight-line rent

 

590

 

 

 

32

 

Amortization of lease incentive costs

 

(9

)

 

 

(9

)

Same-store studio revenues

 

20,388

 

 

 

20,976

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store revenues

 

197,798

 

 

 

194,961

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store office cash expenses

 

60,455

 

 

 

57,616

 

Straight-line rent

 

325

 

 

 

366

 

Non-cash portion of interest expense

 

21

 

 

 

10

 

Amortization of above-market and below-market ground leases, net

 

586

 

 

 

586

 

Same-store office expenses

 

61,387

 

 

 

58,578

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store studio cash expenses

 

11,533

 

 

 

11,374

 

Non-cash portion of interest expense

 

68

 

 

 

79

 

Same-store studio expenses

 

11,601

 

 

 

11,453

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store expenses

 

72,988

 

 

 

70,031

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store net operating income

 

124,810

 

 

 

124,930

 

Non-same-store net operating income

 

27,089

 

 

 

10,174

 

NET OPERATING INCOME

$

151,899

 

 

$

135,104

 

 

 

 

 

SAME-STORE OFFICE NOI INCREASE

 

0.5

%

 

 

SAME-STORE OFFICE CASH NOI INCREASE

 

2.7

%

 

 

SAME-STORE STUDIO NOI DECREASE

 

(7.7

) %

 

 

SAME-STORE STUDIO CASH NOI DECREASE

 

(13.6

) %

 

 

Contacts

Investor Contact
Laura Campbell

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations & Marketing

(310) 622-1702

lcampbell@hudsonppi.com

Media Contact
Laura Murray

Director, Communications

(310) 622-1781

lmurray@hudsonppi.com

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

