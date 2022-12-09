<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividends
Business Wire

Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividends

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the fourth quarter of 2022 on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share. Both dividends will be paid on December 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2022.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Laura Campbell

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations & Marketing

(310) 622-1702

lcampbell@hudsonppi.com

Media Contact:
Laura Murray

Senior Director, Communications

(310) 622-1781

lmurray@hudsonppi.com

Articoli correlati

Zerto Cited as a Contender among Data Resilience Solutions Suites by Independent Research Firm

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to...
Continua a leggere

Outdefine Raises $2.5 Million to Build a Decentralized Talent Community

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outdefine, a San Francisco-based startup, announced its $2.5 million fundraise to build a decentralized hiring community for...
Continua a leggere

Volunteer State Community College Expands Accessibility With the Addition of YuJa Panorama For Digital Accessibility to Suite of Ed-Tech Tools

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tennessee-based Volunteer State Community College has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Zerto Cited as a Contender among Data Resilience Solutions Suites by Independent Research Firm

Business Wire