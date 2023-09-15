HubStar Launches a Revolutionary Space Management Platform that Solves Hybrid Working Once and for All

HubStar launches the world’s first dynamic space management solution built for hybrid work. Patented algorithms simplify the complexity that has stumped business decision-makers until now: figuring out the amount and type of office space required to serve employees, no matter how varied their attendance.





LONDON & MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubStar, an industry leader in dynamic workplace management technology, today announced the launch of a new hybrid space management solution, HubStar Space.

For years, companies have wasted billions of dollars on grossly underutilized office space, because until now, they had no way of knowing how much space they need, how to reduce real estate footprint without disrupting performance, or how remaining offices should be designed to deliver an experience that’s worth the commute.

“Workplace leaders are facing the greatest opportunity of our generation to positively disrupt the way we work,” said Steve Vatidis, Executive Chairman, HubStar. “Yet figuring out which work patterns and places will deliver the best outcome across three dimensions – your people, your company and the planet – is complex. This transition – from relatively static workplace management to dynamic workplace management – demands flexible, connected approaches, datasets and automation. That’s why the HubStar platform exists and why HubStar Space is essential for delivering a high-performance hybrid workplace.”

Legacy space management tools and approaches that served workplace leaders well up until now can no longer cope with the demands of today’s workforce. Why?

They lack the ability to assign people to spaces based on complex work patterns and preferences, making it impossible to execute an effective hybrid occupancy strategy They are unable to update floor plans with the speed and accuracy hybrid strategies require, leading to frustration for employees relying on out-of-date office maps

As a result of these shortcomings, space planners face sky-rocketing costs as they attempt to create workarounds and custom code that render systems unsupported, error-prone and requiring untenable person-hours to maintain.

HubStar One – which brings together integrated solutions – HubStar Scheduling, HubStar Experience, HubStar Utilization and now HubStar Space – was built to solve these challenges, empowering workplace leaders to adopt an agile approach to managing continuous change.

HubStar is a privately held, global company with headquarters in Marlborough, Mass and London, UK. The company provides a next-generation hybrid working platform to drive productivity, collaboration and workplace experience while reducing real estate costs. With operations in the US, UK, Europe and APAC, HubStar helps thousands of teams in over 60 countries create dynamic workplaces across diverse industries. For more information visit hubstar.com

