HubSpot to Present at the Raymond James Technology Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that Kate Bueker, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, and Chuck MacGlashing, the Company’s VP of Investor Relations, are scheduled to present at the Raymond James Technology Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, nearly 160,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Chuck MacGlashing

investors@hubspot.com

Media Contact:
Jessica Hair

jhair@hubspot.com

