HubSpot to Host Analyst Day at INBOUND on September 18, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc., the customer platform for scaling businesses, announced today that it will host its Analyst Day in conjunction with INBOUND 24 on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 in Boston. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





A live webcast and on-demand replay will be available at analystday.hubspot.com, and the accompanying presentations will be available at ir.hubspot.com following the event.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is the customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 1,500 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

investors@hubspot.com

Press:

media@hubspot.com