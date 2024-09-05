Home Business Wire HubSpot to Host Analyst Day at INBOUND on September 18, 2024
Business Wire

HubSpot to Host Analyst Day at INBOUND on September 18, 2024

di Business Wire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc., the customer platform for scaling businesses, announced today that it will host its Analyst Day in conjunction with INBOUND 24 on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 in Boston. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


A live webcast and on-demand replay will be available at analystday.hubspot.com, and the accompanying presentations will be available at ir.hubspot.com following the event.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is the customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 1,500 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
investors@hubspot.com

Press:
media@hubspot.com

Articoli correlati

C3 AI Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Continued Accelerating Revenue GrowthREDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3.ai, Inc. (“C3 AI,” “C3,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI...
Continua a leggere

Veracyte Appoints Brent Shafer and Tom Miller, Ph.D., to Its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Brent...
Continua a leggere

Sprinklr Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 Total Revenue of $197.2 million, up 11% year-over-year Q2 Subscription Revenue of $177.9 million, up 9% year-over-year Q2 net cash...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php