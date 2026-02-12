HubSpot Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4'25 revenue grew 20% on an as-reported basis and 18% in constant currency compared to Q4'24

Full year 2025 revenue grew 19% on an as-reported basis and 18% in constant currency compared to 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Fourth Quarter 2025:

Total revenue was $846.7 million, up 20% on an as-reported basis and 18% in constant currency compared to Q4'24. Subscription revenue was $829.0 million, up 21% on an as-reported basis compared to Q4'24. Professional services and other revenue was $17.8 million, up 12% on an as-reported basis compared to Q4'24.



Full Year 2025:

Total revenue was $3.13 billion, up 19% on an as-reported basis and 18% in constant currency compared to 2024. Subscription revenue was $3.06 billion, up 19% on an as-reported basis compared to 2024. Professional services and other revenue was $67.3 million, up 16% on an as-reported basis compared to 2024.



Operating Income (Loss)

Fourth Quarter 2025:

GAAP operating margin was 5.7%, compared to (1.5%) in Q4'24.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.6%, compared to 18.9% in Q4'24.

GAAP operating income was $48.2 million, compared to operating loss of ($10.8) million in Q4'24.

Non-GAAP operating income was $191.0 million, compared to $133.1 million in Q4'24.

Full Year 2025:

GAAP operating margin was 0.2%, compared to (2.6%) in 2024.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 18.6%, compared to 17.5% in 2024.

GAAP operating income was $7.4 million, compared to operating loss of ($67.6) million in 2024.

Non-GAAP operating income was $581.9 million, compared to $460.2 million in 2024.

Net Income

Fourth Quarter 2025:

GAAP net income was $54.4 million, or $1.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.10 per basic and $0.09 per diluted share in Q4'24.

Non-GAAP net income was $162.5 million, or $3.10 per basic and $3.09 per diluted share, compared to $124.9 million, or $2.42 per basic and $2.32 per diluted share in Q4'24.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net income per share was 52.5 million, compared to 51.7 million basic and 52.2 million diluted shares in Q4'24.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 52.5 million, compared to 51.7 million and 53.9 million, respectively in Q4'24.

Full Year 2025:

GAAP net income was $45.9 million, or $0.88 per basic and $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was $516.0 million, or $9.84 per basic and $9.70 per diluted share, compared to $434.1 million, or $8.48 per basic and $8.12 per diluted share in 2024.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net income per share was 52.5 million and 53.2 million, respectively, compared to 51.2 million basic and 51.8 million diluted shares in 2024.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 52.5 million and 53.2 million, respectively, compared to 51.2 million and 53.4 million, respectively in 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company’s cash and cash equivalents, short-term, and long-term investments balance was $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2025.

During the fourth quarter, the company generated $247.4 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $194.1 million during Q4'24.

During the fourth quarter, the company generated $253.1 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $209.4 million of non-GAAP free cash flow, compared to $198.6 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $163.0 million of non-GAAP free cash flow during Q4'24.

During 2025, the company generated $760.7 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $598.6 million during 2024.

During 2025, the company generated $778.7 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $594.9 million of non-GAAP free cash flow, compared to $615.6 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $488.1 million of non-GAAP free cash flow during 2024.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew Customers to 288,706 at December 31, 2025, up 16% from December 31, 2024.

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,683 during the fourth quarter of 2025, up 3% on an as-reported basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Calculated billings were $971.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 27% on an as-reported basis and 20% in constant currency compared to Q4'24.

“2025 was a transformative year for HubSpot, defined by the momentum of our agentic customer platform and clear acceleration upmarket,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “AI adoption gathered pace, as Breeze Customer Agent and Breeze Prospecting Agent delivered real outcomes for customers. At the same time, our upmarket business saw strong momentum, as large companies turned to HubSpot to drive AI innovation, consolidate tech stacks, and reduce their total cost of ownership. Heading into 2026, we're cementing our position as the leading agentic customer platform for scaling companies, building on our strength upmarket, and leading the new era of marketing with products and a playbook that drive growth. We're entering the year with focus and urgency, and I'm confident we're positioned to drive durable growth in the years ahead.”

Share Repurchase Program

On February 7, 2026, the company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of shares of the company’s common stock, in an aggregate amount of up to $1.0 billion (the “2026 Share Repurchase Program”) over a period of up to 24 months. Repurchases under this program will be made in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means, including pursuant to 10b5-1 plans, and in compliance with applicable securities laws and other requirements. The timing, manner, price, and amount of the 2026 Share Repurchase Program will be subject to the discretion of the Company’s management. The 2026 Share Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to acquire a specified number of shares, and may be suspended, modified, or terminated at any time, without prior notice.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 11, 2026, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2026 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2026:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $862.0 million to $863.0 million, up 21% year over year on an as-reported basis and 16% in constant currency.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $144.0 million to $145.0 million, representing a 17% operating profit margin.

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $2.46 to $2.48. This assumes approximately 52.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2026:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion, up 18% year over year on an as-reported basis and 16% in constant currency.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $736.0 million to $740.0 million, representing a 20% operating profit margin.

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $12.38 to $12.46. This assumes approximately 51.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 882,242 $ 512,667 Short-term investments 821,552 1,556,828 Accounts receivable 419,146 334,829 Deferred commission expense 226,184 148,693 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,611 80,586 Total current assets 2,449,735 2,633,603 Long-term investments 136,662 154,212 Property and equipment, net 141,869 114,165 Capitalized software development costs, net 213,794 154,484 Right-of-use assets 200,821 216,230 Deferred commission expense, net of current portion 218,991 160,814 Other assets 165,602 115,254 Intangible assets, net 35,225 37,563 Goodwill 291,452 209,508 Total assets 3,854,151 3,795,833 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 24,764 3,649 Accrued compensation costs 99,195 67,442 Accrued commissions 132,003 102,043 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 166,861 125,135 Operating lease liabilities 39,703 32,693 Convertible senior notes — 458,184 Deferred revenue 1,004,945 784,253 Total current liabilities 1,467,471 1,573,399 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 222,602 254,539 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 8,495 3,969 Other long-term liabilities 89,339 55,640 Total liabilities 1,787,907 1,887,547 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 53 52 Treasury stock 2 — Additional paid-in capital 2,814,843 2,713,697 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,244 (5,654 ) Accumulated deficit (753,898 ) (799,809 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,066,244 1,908,286 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,854,151 $ 3,795,833

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Subscription $ 828,980 $ 687,316 $ 3,063,917 $ 2,569,546 Professional services and other 17,766 15,856 67,349 57,997 Total revenue 846,746 703,172 3,131,266 2,627,543 Cost of revenues: Subscription 121,411 89,505 445,336 336,878 Professional services and other 16,290 13,867 63,151 56,387 Total cost of revenues 137,701 103,372 508,487 393,265 Gross profit 709,045 599,800 2,622,779 2,234,278 Operating expenses: Research and development 220,794 213,711 905,943 778,714 Sales and marketing 357,531 314,864 1,379,376 1,218,844 General and administrative 81,668 80,931 326,045 300,332 Restructuring 814 1,143 4,036 3,990 Total operating expenses 660,807 610,649 2,615,400 2,301,880 Income (loss) from operations 48,238 (10,849 ) 7,379 (67,602 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 13,112 21,829 66,218 82,706 Interest expense — (949 ) (876 ) (3,721 ) Other income (expense) 303 2,913 (3,258 ) 17,294 Total other income 13,415 23,793 62,084 96,279 Income before income tax expense 61,653 12,944 69,463 28,677 Income tax expense (7,227 ) (8,009 ) (23,552 ) (24,049 ) Net income 54,426 4,935 45,911 4,628 Net income per share, basic $ 1.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.88 $ 0.09 Net income per share, diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.09 Weighted average common shares used in computing basic net income per share: 52,457 51,657 52,455 51,178 Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted net income per share 52,547 52,242 53,194 51,819

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net income $ 54,426 $ 4,935 $ 45,911 $ 4,628 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 38,569 28,381 136,295 96,828 Stock-based compensation 132,399 134,388 528,153 504,770 Gain on strategic investments (3,514 ) (2,690 ) (5,500 ) (21,245 ) Impairment of strategic investments 2,248 1,212 5,923 5,306 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 268 3,301 (2 ) 2,690 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs — 511 577 2,012 Accretion of bond discount (7,046 ) (14,982 ) (40,468 ) (51,676 ) Unrealized currency translation (3,857 ) 1,827 (5,692 ) (1,550 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (99,813 ) (62,241 ) (64,003 ) (48,428 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,149 4,191 (34,060 ) (4,415 ) Deferred commission expense (43,879 ) (35,262 ) (117,032 ) (96,687 ) Right-of-use assets 6,573 5,836 25,894 32,297 Accounts payable (1,132 ) (6,026 ) 18,999 (4,577 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 56,354 49,807 117,971 89,129 Operating lease liabilities (9,823 ) (8,966 ) (36,124 ) (41,521 ) Deferred revenue 122,508 89,919 183,875 131,038 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 247,430 194,141 760,717 598,599 Investing Activities: Purchases of investments (258,999 ) (507,272 ) (1,443,998 ) (1,993,610 ) Maturities of investments 351,450 503,046 2,237,387 1,658,601 Sale of investments — — — 1,997 Purchases of property and equipment (13,450 ) (12,726 ) (53,165 ) (37,939 ) Purchases of strategic investments (4,936 ) (3,972 ) (32,683 ) (15,538 ) Purchases of intangible assets 5 (1,231 ) (274 ) (1,231 ) Capitalization of software development costs (30,269 ) (22,915 ) (130,624 ) (89,636 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (16,137 ) (40,438 ) (87,608 ) (40,438 ) Proceeds from strategic investments 2,738 — 2,738 — Proceeds from net working capital settlement — — — 1,933 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities 30,402 (85,508 ) 491,773 (515,861 ) Financing Activities: Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (3,397 ) (4,172 ) (21,573 ) (21,949 ) Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes — (57 ) (459,811 ) (57 ) Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans 8,677 14,290 71,394 75,501 Repurchases of common stock (14,746 ) — (500,019 ) — Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities (9,466 ) 10,061 (910,009 ) 53,495 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (476 ) (16,087 ) 25,744 (11,553 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 267,890 102,607 368,225 124,680 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 617,055 414,113 516,720 392,040 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 884,945 $ 516,720 $ 884,945 $ 516,720

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 48,238 $ (10,849 ) $ 7,379 $ (67,602 ) Stock-based compensation 132,399 134,388 528,153 504,770 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,098 2,527 12,124 9,557 Acquisition related expense 6,457 5,863 30,209 9,496 Restructuring charges 814 1,143 4,036 3,990 Non-GAAP operating income $ 191,006 $ 133,072 $ 581,901 $ 460,211 GAAP operating margin 5.7 % (1.5 %) 0.2 % (2.6 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 22.6 % 18.9 % 18.6 % 17.5 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP net income $ 54,426 $ 4,935 $ 45,911 $ 4,628 Stock-based compensation 132,399 134,388 528,153 504,770 Acquisition related expense 6,457 5,863 30,209 9,496 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets 3,098 2,527 12,124 9,557 Restructuring charges 814 1,143 4,036 3,990 Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs — 511 577 2,012 (Gain on) impairment of strategic investments, net (1,266 ) (1,307 ) 423 (15,854 ) Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (33,404 ) (23,205 ) (105,445 ) (84,481 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 162,524 $ 124,855 $ 515,988 $ 434,118 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 3.10 $ 2.42 $ 9.84 $ 8.48 Diluted $ 3.09 $ 2.32 $ 9.70 $ 8.12 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 52,457 51,657 52,455 51,178 Diluted (1) 52,547 53,867 53,194 53,444 (1) The non-GAAP diluted share count includes shares related to our 2025 notes using the if converted method. The GAAP diluted share count in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 excludes shares related to our 2025 notes using the if converted method because inclusion of those shares would be anti-dilutive.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 COS, Subs-

cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-

cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 121,411 $ 16,290 $ 220,794 $ 357,531 $ 81,668 $ 89,505 $ 13,867 $ 213,711 $ 314,864 $ 80,931 Stock -based compensation (9,438 ) (859 ) (65,985 ) (34,615 ) (21,502 ) (6,802 ) (1,011 ) (65,250 ) (38,235 ) (23,090 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2,330 ) (200 ) (28 ) (435 ) (105 ) (1,882 ) (133 ) — (407 ) (105 ) Acquisition related expense — — (5,663 ) (92 ) (702 ) — — (3,908 ) (83 ) (1,872 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 109,643 $ 15,231 $ 149,118 $ 322,389 $ 59,359 $ 80,821 $ 12,723 $ 144,553 $ 276,139 $ 55,864 GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 14.3 % 1.9 % 26.1 % 42.2 % 9.6 % 12.7 % 2.0 % 30.4 % 44.8 % 11.5 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 12.9 % 1.8 % 17.6 % 38.1 % 7.0 % 11.5 % 1.8 % 20.6 % 39.3 % 7.9 %

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 COS, Subs-

cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-

cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 445,336 $ 63,151 $ 905,943 $ 1,379,376 $ 326,045 $ 336,878 $ 56,387 $ 778,714 $ 1,218,844 $ 300,332 Stock -based compensation (34,591 ) (3,972 ) (261,747 ) (139,346 ) (88,497 ) (23,613 ) (4,339 ) (243,164 ) (145,778 ) (87,876 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (9,070 ) (800 ) (66 ) (1,768 ) (420 ) (7,525 ) (133 ) — (1,479 ) (420 ) Acquisition related expense — — (28,186 ) (466 ) (1,557 ) — — (6,427 ) (83 ) (2,986 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 401,675 $ 58,379 $ 615,944 $ 1,237,796 $ 235,571 $ 305,740 $ 51,915 $ 529,123 $ 1,071,504 $ 209,050 GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 14.2 % 2.0 % 28.9 % 44.1 % 10.4 % 12.8 % 2.1 % 29.6 % 46.4 % 11.4 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 12.8 % 1.9 % 19.7 % 39.5 % 7.5 % 11.6 % 2.0 % 20.1 % 40.8 % 8.0 %

