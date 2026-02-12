HubSpot Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results

di
Business Wire
-

Q4'25 revenue grew 20% on an as-reported basis and 18% in constant currency compared to Q4'24
Full year 2025 revenue grew 19% on an as-reported basis and 18% in constant currency compared to 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue
Fourth Quarter 2025:

  • Total revenue was $846.7 million, up 20% on an as-reported basis and 18% in constant currency compared to Q4'24.
    • Subscription revenue was $829.0 million, up 21% on an as-reported basis compared to Q4'24.
    • Professional services and other revenue was $17.8 million, up 12% on an as-reported basis compared to Q4'24.

Full Year 2025:

  • Total revenue was $3.13 billion, up 19% on an as-reported basis and 18% in constant currency compared to 2024.
    • Subscription revenue was $3.06 billion, up 19% on an as-reported basis compared to 2024.
    • Professional services and other revenue was $67.3 million, up 16% on an as-reported basis compared to 2024.

Operating Income (Loss)
Fourth Quarter 2025:

  • GAAP operating margin was 5.7%, compared to (1.5%) in Q4'24.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.6%, compared to 18.9% in Q4'24.
  • GAAP operating income was $48.2 million, compared to operating loss of ($10.8) million in Q4'24.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $191.0 million, compared to $133.1 million in Q4'24.

Full Year 2025:

  • GAAP operating margin was 0.2%, compared to (2.6%) in 2024.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 18.6%, compared to 17.5% in 2024.
  • GAAP operating income was $7.4 million, compared to operating loss of ($67.6) million in 2024.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $581.9 million, compared to $460.2 million in 2024.

Net Income
Fourth Quarter 2025:

  • GAAP net income was $54.4 million, or $1.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.10 per basic and $0.09 per diluted share in Q4'24.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $162.5 million, or $3.10 per basic and $3.09 per diluted share, compared to $124.9 million, or $2.42 per basic and $2.32 per diluted share in Q4'24.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net income per share was 52.5 million, compared to 51.7 million basic and 52.2 million diluted shares in Q4'24.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 52.5 million, compared to 51.7 million and 53.9 million, respectively in Q4'24.

Full Year 2025:

  • GAAP net income was $45.9 million, or $0.88 per basic and $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share in 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $516.0 million, or $9.84 per basic and $9.70 per diluted share, compared to $434.1 million, or $8.48 per basic and $8.12 per diluted share in 2024.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net income per share was 52.5 million and 53.2 million, respectively, compared to 51.2 million basic and 51.8 million diluted shares in 2024.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 52.5 million and 53.2 million, respectively, compared to 51.2 million and 53.4 million, respectively in 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • The company’s cash and cash equivalents, short-term, and long-term investments balance was $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2025.
  • During the fourth quarter, the company generated $247.4 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $194.1 million during Q4'24.
  • During the fourth quarter, the company generated $253.1 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $209.4 million of non-GAAP free cash flow, compared to $198.6 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $163.0 million of non-GAAP free cash flow during Q4'24.
  • During 2025, the company generated $760.7 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $598.6 million during 2024.
  • During 2025, the company generated $778.7 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $594.9 million of non-GAAP free cash flow, compared to $615.6 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $488.1 million of non-GAAP free cash flow during 2024.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew Customers to 288,706 at December 31, 2025, up 16% from December 31, 2024.
  • Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,683 during the fourth quarter of 2025, up 3% on an as-reported basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Calculated billings were $971.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 27% on an as-reported basis and 20% in constant currency compared to Q4'24.

“2025 was a transformative year for HubSpot, defined by the momentum of our agentic customer platform and clear acceleration upmarket,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “AI adoption gathered pace, as Breeze Customer Agent and Breeze Prospecting Agent delivered real outcomes for customers. At the same time, our upmarket business saw strong momentum, as large companies turned to HubSpot to drive AI innovation, consolidate tech stacks, and reduce their total cost of ownership. Heading into 2026, we're cementing our position as the leading agentic customer platform for scaling companies, building on our strength upmarket, and leading the new era of marketing with products and a playbook that drive growth. We're entering the year with focus and urgency, and I'm confident we're positioned to drive durable growth in the years ahead.”

Share Repurchase Program
On February 7, 2026, the company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of shares of the company’s common stock, in an aggregate amount of up to $1.0 billion (the “2026 Share Repurchase Program”) over a period of up to 24 months. Repurchases under this program will be made in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means, including pursuant to 10b5-1 plans, and in compliance with applicable securities laws and other requirements. The timing, manner, price, and amount of the 2026 Share Repurchase Program will be subject to the discretion of the Company’s management. The 2026 Share Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to acquire a specified number of shares, and may be suspended, modified, or terminated at any time, without prior notice.

Business Outlook
Based on information available as of February 11, 2026, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2026 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2026:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $862.0 million to $863.0 million, up 21% year over year on an as-reported basis and 16% in constant currency.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $144.0 million to $145.0 million, representing a 17% operating profit margin.
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $2.46 to $2.48. This assumes approximately 52.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2026:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion, up 18% year over year on an as-reported basis and 16% in constant currency.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $736.0 million to $740.0 million, representing a 20% operating profit margin.
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $12.38 to $12.46. This assumes approximately 51.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information
HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot
HubSpot is the agentic customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 2,000 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter of and full year 2026 and our long-term financial framework; statements regarding our share repurchase program; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the strength of our agentic customer platform; statements regarding the growth or maintenance of our upmarket business; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a customer platform; our ability to develop new products and technologies and differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; regulatory and legislative developments on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

882,242

 

 

$

512,667

 

Short-term investments

 

 

821,552

 

 

 

1,556,828

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

419,146

 

 

 

334,829

 

Deferred commission expense

 

 

226,184

 

 

 

148,693

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

100,611

 

 

 

80,586

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,449,735

 

 

 

2,633,603

 

Long-term investments

 

 

136,662

 

 

 

154,212

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

141,869

 

 

 

114,165

 

Capitalized software development costs, net

 

 

213,794

 

 

 

154,484

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

200,821

 

 

 

216,230

 

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion

 

 

218,991

 

 

 

160,814

 

Other assets

 

 

165,602

 

 

 

115,254

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

35,225

 

 

 

37,563

 

Goodwill

 

 

291,452

 

 

 

209,508

 

Total assets

 

 

3,854,151

 

 

 

3,795,833

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

24,764

 

 

 

3,649

 

Accrued compensation costs

 

 

99,195

 

 

 

67,442

 

Accrued commissions

 

 

132,003

 

 

 

102,043

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

166,861

 

 

 

125,135

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

39,703

 

 

 

32,693

 

Convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

458,184

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,004,945

 

 

 

784,253

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,467,471

 

 

 

1,573,399

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

222,602

 

 

 

254,539

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

 

8,495

 

 

 

3,969

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

89,339

 

 

 

55,640

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,787,907

 

 

 

1,887,547

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

53

 

 

 

52

 

Treasury stock

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,814,843

 

 

 

2,713,697

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

5,244

 

 

 

(5,654

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(753,898

)

 

 

(799,809

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

2,066,244

 

 

 

1,908,286

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

3,854,151

 

 

$

3,795,833

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

828,980

 

 

$

687,316

 

 

$

3,063,917

 

 

$

2,569,546

 

Professional services and other

 

17,766

 

 

 

15,856

 

 

 

67,349

 

 

 

57,997

 

Total revenue

 

846,746

 

 

 

703,172

 

 

 

3,131,266

 

 

 

2,627,543

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

121,411

 

 

 

89,505

 

 

 

445,336

 

 

 

336,878

 

Professional services and other

 

16,290

 

 

 

13,867

 

 

 

63,151

 

 

 

56,387

 

Total cost of revenues

 

137,701

 

 

 

103,372

 

 

 

508,487

 

 

 

393,265

 

Gross profit

 

709,045

 

 

 

599,800

 

 

 

2,622,779

 

 

 

2,234,278

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

220,794

 

 

 

213,711

 

 

 

905,943

 

 

 

778,714

 

Sales and marketing

 

357,531

 

 

 

314,864

 

 

 

1,379,376

 

 

 

1,218,844

 

General and administrative

 

81,668

 

 

 

80,931

 

 

 

326,045

 

 

 

300,332

 

Restructuring

 

814

 

 

 

1,143

 

 

 

4,036

 

 

 

3,990

 

Total operating expenses

 

660,807

 

 

 

610,649

 

 

 

2,615,400

 

 

 

2,301,880

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

48,238

 

 

 

(10,849

)

 

 

7,379

 

 

 

(67,602

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

13,112

 

 

 

21,829

 

 

 

66,218

 

 

 

82,706

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

(949

)

 

 

(876

)

 

 

(3,721

)

Other income (expense)

 

303

 

 

 

2,913

 

 

 

(3,258

)

 

 

17,294

 

Total other income

 

13,415

 

 

 

23,793

 

 

 

62,084

 

 

 

96,279

 

Income before income tax expense

 

61,653

 

 

 

12,944

 

 

 

69,463

 

 

 

28,677

 

Income tax expense

 

(7,227

)

 

 

(8,009

)

 

 

(23,552

)

 

 

(24,049

)

Net income

 

54,426

 

 

 

4,935

 

 

 

45,911

 

 

 

4,628

 

Net income per share, basic

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.09

 

Net income per share, diluted

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.09

 

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic net income per share:

 

52,457

 

 

 

51,657

 

 

 

52,455

 

 

 

51,178

 

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted net income per share

 

52,547

 

 

 

52,242

 

 

 

53,194

 

 

 

51,819

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

54,426

 

 

$

4,935

 

 

$

45,911

 

 

$

4,628

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

38,569

 

 

 

28,381

 

 

 

136,295

 

 

 

96,828

 

Stock-based compensation

 

132,399

 

 

 

134,388

 

 

 

528,153

 

 

 

504,770

 

Gain on strategic investments

 

(3,514

)

 

 

(2,690

)

 

 

(5,500

)

 

 

(21,245

)

Impairment of strategic investments

 

2,248

 

 

 

1,212

 

 

 

5,923

 

 

 

5,306

 

Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes

 

268

 

 

 

3,301

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

2,690

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

 

 

511

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

2,012

 

Accretion of bond discount

 

(7,046

)

 

 

(14,982

)

 

 

(40,468

)

 

 

(51,676

)

Unrealized currency translation

 

(3,857

)

 

 

1,827

 

 

 

(5,692

)

 

 

(1,550

)

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(99,813

)

 

 

(62,241

)

 

 

(64,003

)

 

 

(48,428

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

3,149

 

 

 

4,191

 

 

 

(34,060

)

 

 

(4,415

)

Deferred commission expense

 

(43,879

)

 

 

(35,262

)

 

 

(117,032

)

 

 

(96,687

)

Right-of-use assets

 

6,573

 

 

 

5,836

 

 

 

25,894

 

 

 

32,297

 

Accounts payable

 

(1,132

)

 

 

(6,026

)

 

 

18,999

 

 

 

(4,577

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

56,354

 

 

 

49,807

 

 

 

117,971

 

 

 

89,129

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(9,823

)

 

 

(8,966

)

 

 

(36,124

)

 

 

(41,521

)

Deferred revenue

 

122,508

 

 

 

89,919

 

 

 

183,875

 

 

 

131,038

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

247,430

 

 

 

194,141

 

 

 

760,717

 

 

 

598,599

 

Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

(258,999

)

 

 

(507,272

)

 

 

(1,443,998

)

 

 

(1,993,610

)

Maturities of investments

 

351,450

 

 

 

503,046

 

 

 

2,237,387

 

 

 

1,658,601

 

Sale of investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,997

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(13,450

)

 

 

(12,726

)

 

 

(53,165

)

 

 

(37,939

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(4,936

)

 

 

(3,972

)

 

 

(32,683

)

 

 

(15,538

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

5

 

 

 

(1,231

)

 

 

(274

)

 

 

(1,231

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

(30,269

)

 

 

(22,915

)

 

 

(130,624

)

 

 

(89,636

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(16,137

)

 

 

(40,438

)

 

 

(87,608

)

 

 

(40,438

)

Proceeds from strategic investments

 

2,738

 

 

 

 

 

2,738

 

 

 

Proceeds from net working capital settlement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,933

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities

 

30,402

 

 

 

(85,508

)

 

 

491,773

 

 

 

(515,861

)

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

 

(3,397

)

 

 

(4,172

)

 

 

(21,573

)

 

 

(21,949

)

Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes

 

 

 

(57

)

 

 

(459,811

)

 

 

(57

)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

 

8,677

 

 

 

14,290

 

 

 

71,394

 

 

 

75,501

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(14,746

)

 

 

 

 

(500,019

)

 

 

Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(9,466

)

 

 

10,061

 

 

 

(910,009

)

 

 

53,495

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(476

)

 

 

(16,087

)

 

 

25,744

 

 

 

(11,553

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

267,890

 

 

 

102,607

 

 

 

368,225

 

 

 

124,680

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

617,055

 

 

 

414,113

 

 

 

516,720

 

 

 

392,040

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

884,945

 

 

$

516,720

 

 

$

884,945

 

 

$

516,720

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

48,238

 

 

$

(10,849

)

 

$

7,379

 

$

(67,602

)

Stock-based compensation

 

132,399

 

 

 

134,388

 

 

 

528,153

 

 

504,770

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

3,098

 

 

 

2,527

 

 

 

12,124

 

 

9,557

 

Acquisition related expense

 

6,457

 

 

 

5,863

 

 

 

30,209

 

 

9,496

 

Restructuring charges

 

814

 

 

 

1,143

 

 

 

4,036

 

 

3,990

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

191,006

 

 

$

133,072

 

 

$

581,901

 

$

460,211

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

 

5.7

%

 

 

(1.5

%)

 

 

0.2

%

 

(2.6

%)

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

22.6

%

 

 

18.9

%

 

 

18.6

%

 

17.5

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

GAAP net income

$

54,426

 

 

$

4,935

 

 

$

45,911

 

$

4,628

 

Stock-based compensation

 

132,399

 

 

 

134,388

 

 

 

528,153

 

 

504,770

 

Acquisition related expense

 

6,457

 

 

 

5,863

 

 

 

30,209

 

 

9,496

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

 

3,098

 

 

 

2,527

 

 

 

12,124

 

 

9,557

 

Restructuring charges

 

814

 

 

 

1,143

 

 

 

4,036

 

 

3,990

 

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

511

 

 

 

577

 

 

2,012

 

(Gain on) impairment of strategic investments, net

 

(1,266

)

 

 

(1,307

)

 

 

423

 

 

(15,854

)

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

 

(33,404

)

 

 

(23,205

)

 

 

(105,445

)

 

(84,481

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

162,524

 

 

$

124,855

 

 

$

515,988

 

$

434,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

3.10

 

 

$

2.42

 

 

$

9.84

 

$

8.48

 

Diluted

$

3.09

 

 

$

2.32

 

 

$

9.70

 

$

8.12

 

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

52,457

 

 

 

51,657

 

 

 

52,455

 

 

51,178

 

Diluted (1)

 

52,547

 

 

 

53,867

 

 

 

53,194

 

 

53,444

 

 

(1) The non-GAAP diluted share count includes shares related to our 2025 notes using the if converted method. The GAAP diluted share count in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 excludes shares related to our 2025 notes using the if converted method because inclusion of those shares would be anti-dilutive.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

COS, Subs-
cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

COS, Subs-
cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense

$

121,411

 

$

16,290

 

$

220,794

 

$

357,531

 

$

81,668

 

 

$

89,505

 

$

13,867

 

$

213,711

 

$

314,864

 

$

80,931

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(9,438

)

 

(859

)

 

(65,985

)

 

(34,615

)

 

(21,502

)

 

 

(6,802

)

 

(1,011

)

 

(65,250

)

 

(38,235

)

 

(23,090

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(2,330

)

 

(200

)

 

(28

)

 

(435

)

 

(105

)

 

 

(1,882

)

 

(133

)

 

 

(407

)

 

(105

)

Acquisition related expense

 

 

 

(5,663

)

 

(92

)

 

(702

)

 

 

 

 

(3,908

)

 

(83

)

 

(1,872

)

Non-GAAP expense

$

109,643

 

$

15,231

 

$

149,118

 

$

322,389

 

$

59,359

 

 

$

80,821

 

$

12,723

 

$

144,553

 

$

276,139

 

$

55,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

14.3

%

 

1.9

%

 

26.1

%

 

42.2

%

 

9.6

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

2.0

%

 

30.4

%

 

44.8

%

 

11.5

%

Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

12.9

%

 

1.8

%

 

17.6

%

 

38.1

%

 

7.0

%

 

 

11.5

%

 

1.8

%

 

20.6

%

 

39.3

%

 

7.9

%

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

COS, Subs-
cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

COS, Subs-
cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense

$

445,336

 

$

63,151

 

$

905,943

 

$

1,379,376

 

$

326,045

 

 

$

336,878

 

$

56,387

 

$

778,714

 

$

1,218,844

 

$

300,332

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(34,591

)

 

(3,972

)

 

(261,747

)

 

(139,346

)

 

(88,497

)

 

 

(23,613

)

 

(4,339

)

 

(243,164

)

 

(145,778

)

 

(87,876

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(9,070

)

 

(800

)

 

(66

)

 

(1,768

)

 

(420

)

 

 

(7,525

)

 

(133

)

 

 

 

(1,479

)

 

(420

)

Acquisition related expense

 

 

 

 

 

(28,186

)

 

(466

)

 

(1,557

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,427

)

 

(83

)

 

(2,986

)

Non-GAAP expense

$

401,675

 

$

58,379

 

$

615,944

 

$

1,237,796

 

$

235,571

 

 

$

305,740

 

$

51,915

 

$

529,123

 

$

1,071,504

 

$

209,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

14.2

%

 

2.0

%

 

28.9

%

 

44.1

%

 

10.4

%

 

 

12.8

%

 

2.1

%

 

29.6

%

 

46.4

%

 

11.4

%

Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

12.8

%

 

1.9

%

 

19.7

%

 

39.5

%

 

7.5

%

 

 

11.6

%

 

2.0

%

 

20.1

%

 

40.8

%

 

8.0

%


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@hubspot.com

Media Contact:
media@hubspot.com


Read full story here