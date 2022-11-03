<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire HubSpot Reports Q3 2022 Results
Business Wire

HubSpot Reports Q3 2022 Results

di Business Wire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $444.0 million, up 31% compared to Q3’21.
    • Subscription revenue was $435.0 million, up 32% compared to Q3’21.
    • Professional services and other revenue was $8.9 million, down 13% compared to Q3’21.

Operating Income (Loss)

  • GAAP operating margin was (7.3%), compared to (4.4%) in Q3’21.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.2%, compared to 9.7% in Q3’21.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($32.2) million, compared to ($14.9) million in Q3’21.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $40.7 million, compared to $32.9 million in Q3’21.

Net Income (Loss)

  • GAAP net loss was ($31.4) million, or ($0.65) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($13.7) million, or ($0.29) per basic and diluted share in Q3’21.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $35.1 million, or $0.73 per basic and $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $25.6 million, or $0.54 per basic and $0.50 per diluted share in Q3’21.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 48.1 million, compared to 47.0 million basic and diluted shares in Q3’21.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 48.1 million and 51.0 million respectively, compared to 47.0 million and 50.8 million, respectively in Q3’21.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2022.
  • During the third quarter, the company generated $60.1 million of cash from operating activities and operating cash flow, compared to $42.7 million of cash from operating activities and $54.1 million of operating cash flow, which excluded the $11.4 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, during Q3’21.
  • During the third quarter, the company generated $35.5 million of free cash flow, compared to $38.2 million during Q3’21.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew Customers to 158,905 at September 30, 2022, up 24% from September 30, 2021.
  • Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,233 during the third quarter of 2022, up 7% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for HubSpot, reflecting our continued focus on innovation and execution,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “Our platform is driving value for customers and continues to be mission-critical as they look to connect with their customers and increase efficiencies during this period of uncertainty. We are operating from a position of strength with a solid balance sheet, an incredible team, and a company culture that allows us to attract and retain top talent. Looking ahead, we will continue to adapt to the realities of the environment without losing sight of our mission to become the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 2, 2022, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2022:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $444 million to $446 million.
    • Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 9 point headwind to fourth quarter 2022 revenue growth.(1)
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $47 million to $49 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.84. This assumes approximately 51.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.705 billion to $1.707 billion.
    • Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 6 point headwind to full year 2022 revenue growth(1)
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $152 million to $154 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $2.48 to $2.50. This assumes approximately 51.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period rates with prior period average rates.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 848471. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 158,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter of and full year 2022 and 2023; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, macroeconomic instability, and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

331,659

 

 

$

377,013

 

Short-term investments

 

 

952,697

 

 

 

820,962

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

166,667

 

 

 

157,362

 

Deferred commission expense

 

 

65,010

 

 

 

59,849

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

45,060

 

 

 

38,388

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,561,093

 

 

 

1,453,574

 

Long-term investments

 

 

152,725

 

 

 

174,895

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

102,628

 

 

 

96,134

 

Capitalized software development costs, net

 

 

56,803

 

 

 

39,858

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

251,422

 

 

 

280,828

 

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion

 

 

53,240

 

 

 

42,681

 

Other assets

 

 

56,402

 

 

 

29,244

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

17,592

 

 

 

10,565

 

Goodwill

 

 

45,014

 

 

 

47,075

 

Total assets

 

$

2,296,919

 

 

$

2,174,854

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

13,318

 

 

$

2,773

 

Accrued compensation costs

 

 

63,373

 

 

 

63,836

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

90,827

 

 

 

74,457

 

Convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

19,630

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

32,155

 

 

 

26,364

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

468,536

 

 

 

430,414

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

668,209

 

 

 

617,474

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

250,678

 

 

 

283,873

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

 

5,188

 

 

 

4,473

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

12,424

 

 

 

12,134

 

Convertible senior notes, net of current portion

 

 

453,723

 

 

 

383,101

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,390,222

 

 

 

1,301,055

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

48

 

 

 

47

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,550,905

 

 

 

1,436,089

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(17,511

)

 

 

(1,339

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(626,745

)

 

 

(560,998

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

906,697

 

 

 

873,799

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

2,296,919

 

 

$

2,174,854

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

435,030

 

 

$

328,975

 

 

$

1,232,387

 

 

$

899,661

 

Professional services and other

 

8,928

 

 

 

10,220

 

 

 

28,926

 

 

 

31,688

 

Total revenue

 

443,958

 

 

 

339,195

 

 

 

1,261,313

 

 

 

931,349

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

67,648

 

 

 

57,547

 

 

 

191,466

 

 

 

152,533

 

Professional services and other

 

14,479

 

 

 

12,059

 

 

 

42,532

 

 

 

34,685

 

Total cost of revenues

 

82,127

 

 

 

69,606

 

 

 

233,998

 

 

 

187,218

 

Gross profit

 

361,831

 

 

 

269,589

 

 

 

1,027,315

 

 

 

744,131

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

114,038

 

 

 

78,473

 

 

 

325,687

 

 

 

218,973

 

Sales and marketing

 

229,541

 

 

 

170,016

 

 

 

650,936

 

 

 

468,836

 

General and administrative

 

50,465

 

 

 

36,027

 

 

 

146,309

 

 

 

102,883

 

Total operating expenses

 

394,044

 

 

 

284,516

 

 

 

1,122,932

 

 

 

790,692

 

Loss from operations

 

(32,213

)

 

 

(14,927

)

 

 

(95,617

)

 

 

(46,561

)

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

4,658

 

 

 

230

 

 

 

7,222

 

 

 

1,046

 

Interest expense

 

(923

)

 

 

(7,798

)

 

 

(2,822

)

 

 

(24,376

)

Other (expense) income

 

(1,185

)

 

 

9,877

 

 

 

(583

)

 

 

11,064

 

Total other income (expense)

 

2,550

 

 

 

2,309

 

 

 

3,817

 

 

 

(12,266

)

Loss before income tax expense

 

(29,663

)

 

 

(12,618

)

 

 

(91,800

)

 

 

(58,827

)

Income tax expense

 

(1,748

)

 

 

(1,117

)

 

 

(5,313

)

 

 

(2,639

)

Net loss

$

(31,411

)

 

$

(13,735

)

 

$

(97,113

)

 

$

(61,466

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.65

)

 

$

(0.29

)

 

$

(2.03

)

 

$

(1.31

)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

 

48,067

 

 

 

47,044

 

 

 

47,821

 

 

 

46,752

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(31,411

)

 

$

(13,735

)

 

$

(97,113

)

 

$

(61,466

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,562

 

 

 

11,452

 

 

 

42,625

 

 

 

33,188

 

Stock-based compensation

 

72,213

 

 

 

44,987

 

 

 

199,081

 

 

 

120,847

 

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

 

 

 

1,736

 

 

 

 

 

4,824

 

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

 

 

 

(11,429

)

 

 

 

 

(24,457

)

Gain on strategic investments

 

 

 

(10,717

)

 

 

(4,200

)

 

 

(11,739

)

Gain on termination of operating leases

 

 

 

(4,276

)

 

 

 

 

(4,276

)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

6,468

 

 

 

 

 

6,468

 

Benefit from deferred income taxes

 

(191

)

 

 

(201

)

 

 

(589

)

 

 

(1,321

)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

492

 

 

 

5,603

 

 

 

1,509

 

 

 

18,115

 

(Accretion) amortization of bond discount

 

(3,117

)

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

(3,267

)

 

 

2,943

 

Unrealized currency translation

 

(1,500

)

 

 

323

 

 

 

480

 

 

 

603

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(5,785

)

 

 

(11,189

)

 

 

(20,135

)

 

 

(2,249

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

13,048

 

 

 

545

 

 

 

(8,863

)

 

 

(7,149

)

Deferred commission expense

 

(8,466

)

 

 

(7,969

)

 

 

(22,210

)

 

 

(24,371

)

Right-of-use assets

 

6,175

 

 

 

8,401

 

 

 

19,622

 

 

 

26,948

 

Accounts payable

 

1,700

 

 

 

(10,682

)

 

 

10,660

 

 

 

(11,951

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(6,634

)

 

 

22,651

 

 

 

16,455

 

 

 

38,184

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(3,259

)

 

 

(8,048

)

 

 

(14,589

)

 

 

(26,422

)

Deferred revenue

 

11,237

 

 

 

17,460

 

 

 

63,743

 

 

 

66,825

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

60,064

 

 

 

42,653

 

 

 

183,209

 

 

 

143,544

 

Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

(394,856

)

 

 

(383,268

)

 

 

(1,258,919

)

 

 

(1,037,331

)

Maturities of investments

 

391,928

 

 

 

344,174

 

 

 

1,017,306

 

 

 

940,776

 

Sale of investments

 

 

 

 

 

124,998

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(13,112

)

 

 

(6,653

)

 

 

(31,384

)

 

 

(17,399

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

(10,000

)

 

 

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,810

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(5,999

)

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

(19,872

)

 

 

(10,202

)

Equity method investment

 

(1,650

)

 

 

 

 

(1,900

)

 

 

(3,100

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

(11,419

)

 

 

(9,217

)

 

 

(31,350

)

 

 

(25,638

)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

 

(35,108

)

 

 

(58,964

)

 

 

(211,121

)

 

 

(169,704

)

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022 Convertible Notes

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

60,483

 

 

 

729

 

Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes

 

 

 

 

 

(79,807

)

 

 

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

 

 

 

(35,019

)

 

 

 

 

(80,428

)

Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

 

 

 

 

 

(1,619

)

 

 

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

 

(2,190

)

 

 

(4,815

)

 

 

(9,954

)

 

 

(11,728

)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

 

10,019

 

 

 

9,256

 

 

 

29,718

 

 

 

34,124

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

 

7,829

 

 

 

(30,574

)

 

 

(1,179

)

 

 

(57,303

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(6,790

)

 

 

(3,117

)

 

 

(16,263

)

 

 

(6,326

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

25,995

 

 

 

(50,002

)

 

 

(45,354

)

 

 

(89,789

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

308,693

 

 

 

341,365

 

 

 

380,042

 

 

 

381,152

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

334,688

 

 

$

291,363

 

 

$

334,688

 

 

$

291,363

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP operating loss

$

(32,213

)

$

(14,927

)

 

$

(95,617

)

$

(46,561

)

Stock-based compensation

 

72,213

 

 

44,987

 

 

 

199,081

 

 

120,847

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

738

 

 

326

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

1,008

 

Acquisition/disposition related expenses (income)

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

(306

)

 

1,917

 

Gain on termination of operating leases

 

 

 

(4,276

)

 

 

 

 

(4,276

)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

6,468

 

 

 

 

 

6,468

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

40,738

 

$

32,928

 

 

$

105,059

 

$

79,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

 

(7.3

%)

 

(4.4

%)

 

 

(7.6

%)

 

(5.0

%)

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

9.2

%

 

9.7

%

 

 

8.3

%

 

8.5

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP net loss

$

(31,411

)

 

(13,735

)

 

$

(97,113

)

$

(61,466

)

Stock-based compensation

 

72,213

 

 

44,987

 

 

 

199,081

 

 

120,847

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

 

738

 

 

326

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

1,008

 

Acquisition/disposition related expenses (income)

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

(306

)

 

1,917

 

Gain on termination of operating leases

 

 

 

(4,276

)

 

 

 

 

(4,276

)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

6,468

 

 

 

 

 

6,468

 

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

492

 

 

5,603

 

 

 

1,509

 

 

18,115

 

Gain on strategic investments

 

 

(10,717

)

 

 

(4,200

)

 

(11,739

)

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

 

 

 

1,736

 

 

 

 

 

4,824

 

Loss on equity method investment

 

39

 

 

137

 

 

 

38

 

 

221

 

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

 

(7,016

)

 

(5,282

)

 

 

(15,932

)

 

(13,073

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

35,055

 

 

25,597

 

 

$

84,978

 

$

62,846

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.73

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

1.78

 

$

1.34

 

Diluted

$

0.69

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.66

 

$

1.24

 

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

48,067

 

 

47,044

 

 

 

47,821

 

 

46,752

 

Diluted

51,022

 

50,804

 

 

 

51,098

 

 

50,628

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

GAAP expense

$

67,648

 

$

14,479

 

$

114,038

 

$

229,541

 

$

50,465

 

 

$

57,547

 

$

12,059

 

$

78,473

 

$

170,016

 

$

36,027

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(2,311

)

 

(1,168

)

 

(28,585

)

 

(28,060

)

 

(12,089

)

 

 

(1,660

)

 

(748

)

 

(18,449

)

 

(17,302

)

 

(6,828

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(292

)

 

 

 

 

 

(446

)

 

 

 

 

(234

)

 

 

 

 

 

(92

)

 

 

Acquisition/disposition related income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(337

)

 

 

 

(13

)

Gain on termination of operating leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

395

 

 

275

 

 

1,346

 

 

1,839

 

 

421

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(600

)

 

(415

)

 

(2,036

)

 

(2,781

)

 

(636

)

Non-GAAP expense

$

65,045

 

$

13,311

 

$

85,453

 

$

201,035

 

$

38,376

 

 

$

55,448

 

$

11,171

 

$

58,997

 

$

151,680

 

$

28,971

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

15.2

%

 

3.3

%

 

25.7

%

 

51.7

%

 

11.4

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

3.6

%

 

23.1

%

 

50.1

%

 

10.6

%

Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

14.7

%

 

3.0

%

 

19.2

%

 

45.3

%

 

8.6

%

 

 

16.3

%

 

3.3

%

 

17.4

%

 

44.7

%

 

8.5

%

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

GAAP expense

$

191,466

 

$

42,532

 

$

325,687

 

$

650,936

 

$

146,309

 

 

$

152,533

 

$

34,685

 

$

218,973

 

$

468,836

 

$

102,883

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(6,516

)

 

(3,251

)

 

(77,269

)

 

(77,113

)

 

(34,932

)

 

 

(4,556

)

 

(2,270

)

 

(45,014

)

 

(49,902

)

 

(19,105

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(920

)

 

 

 

 

 

(981

)

 

 

 

 

(709

)

 

 

 

 

 

(299

)

 

 

Acquisition/disposition related income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,021

)

 

(367

)

 

(529

)

Gain on termination of operating leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

395

 

 

275

 

 

1,346

 

 

1,839

 

 

421

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(600

)

 

(415

)

 

(2,036

)

 

(2,781

)

 

(636

)

Non-GAAP expense

$

184,030

 

$

39,281

 

$

248,718

 

$

572,842

 

$

111,383

 

 

$

147,063

 

$

32,275

 

$

172,248

 

$

417,326

 

$

83,034

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

15.2

%

 

3.4

%

 

25.8

%

 

51.6

%

 

11.6

%

 

 

16.4

%

 

3.7

%

 

23.5

%

 

50.3

%

 

11.0

%

Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

14.6

%

 

3.1

%

 

19.7

%

 

45.4

%

 

8.8

%

 

 

15.8

%

 

3.5

%

 

18.5

%

 

44.8

%

 

8.9

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP subscription margin

 

$

367,382

 

$

271,428

 

 

$

1,040,921

 

$

747,128

 

Stock -based compensation

 

 

2,311

 

 

1,660

 

 

 

6,516

 

 

4,556

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

292

 

 

234

 

 

 

920

 

 

709

 

Gain on termination of operating leases

 

 

 

(395

)

 

 

 

(395

)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

 

600

 

Non-GAAP subscription margin

 

$

369,985

 

$

273,527

 

 

$

1,048,357

 

$

752,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription margin percentage

 

 

84.4

%

 

82.5

%

 

 

84.5

%

 

83.0

%

Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage

 

 

85.0

%

 

83.1

%

 

 

85.1

%

 

83.7

%

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

$

60,064

 

$

42,653

 

 

$

183,209

 

$

143,544

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(13,112

)

 

(6,653

)

 

 

(31,384

)

 

(17,399

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

 

(11,419

)

 

(9,217

)

 

 

(31,350

)

 

(25,638

)

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

 

 

 

11,429

 

 

 

 

24,457

 

Free cash flow

 

$

35,533

 

$

38,212

 

 

$

120,475

 

$

124,964

 

Reconciliation of operating cash flow

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

$

60,064

 

$

42,653

 

$

183,209

 

$

143,544

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

 

 

 

11,429

 

 

 

24,457

Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt

 

$

60,064

 

$

54,082

 

$

183,209

 

$

168,001

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

 

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

GAAP operating income range

($36,974)-($34,974

)

 

($129,363)-($127,363

)

Stock-based compensation

83,231

 

 

279,029

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

743

 

 

2,640

 

Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses

 

 

(306

)

Non-GAAP operating income range

$47,000-$49,000

 

$152,000-$154,000

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles MacGlashing

investors@hubspot.com

Media Contact:

Ellie Flanagan

eflanagan@hubspot.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the trusted leader in streaming technology, today announced financial results for the third quarter...
Continua a leggere

QuidelOrtho Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highlights Revenue of $783.8 million increased by 54% as reported Supplemental combined revenue of $783.8 million decreased by 21.8% in constant...
Continua a leggere

JFrog Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total Revenues of $72.0m; up 34% Year-over-Year Cloud Revenues Up 60% Year-over-Year; driven by increased usage in Security and DevOps Launched...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Business Wire