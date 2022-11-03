HubSpot Reports Q3 2022 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $444.0 million, up 31% compared to Q3’21. Subscription revenue was $435.0 million, up 32% compared to Q3’21. Professional services and other revenue was $8.9 million, down 13% compared to Q3’21.



Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (7.3%), compared to (4.4%) in Q3’21.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.2%, compared to 9.7% in Q3’21.

GAAP operating loss was ($32.2) million, compared to ($14.9) million in Q3’21.

Non-GAAP operating income was $40.7 million, compared to $32.9 million in Q3’21.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($31.4) million, or ($0.65) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($13.7) million, or ($0.29) per basic and diluted share in Q3’21.

Non-GAAP net income was $35.1 million, or $0.73 per basic and $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $25.6 million, or $0.54 per basic and $0.50 per diluted share in Q3’21.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 48.1 million, compared to 47.0 million basic and diluted shares in Q3’21.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 48.1 million and 51.0 million respectively, compared to 47.0 million and 50.8 million, respectively in Q3’21.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2022.

During the third quarter, the company generated $60.1 million of cash from operating activities and operating cash flow, compared to $42.7 million of cash from operating activities and $54.1 million of operating cash flow, which excluded the $11.4 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, during Q3’21.

During the third quarter, the company generated $35.5 million of free cash flow, compared to $38.2 million during Q3’21.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew Customers to 158,905 at September 30, 2022, up 24% from September 30, 2021.

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,233 during the third quarter of 2022, up 7% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for HubSpot, reflecting our continued focus on innovation and execution,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “Our platform is driving value for customers and continues to be mission-critical as they look to connect with their customers and increase efficiencies during this period of uncertainty. We are operating from a position of strength with a solid balance sheet, an incredible team, and a company culture that allows us to attract and retain top talent. Looking ahead, we will continue to adapt to the realities of the environment without losing sight of our mission to become the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies.”

Business Outlook



Based on information available as of November 2, 2022, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $444 million to $446 million. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 9 point headwind to fourth quarter 2022 revenue growth. (1)

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $47 million to $49 million.

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.84. This assumes approximately 51.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.705 billion to $1.707 billion. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 6 point headwind to full year 2022 revenue growth (1)

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $152 million to $154 million.

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $2.48 to $2.50. This assumes approximately 51.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period rates with prior period average rates.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information



HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 848471. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot



HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 158,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter of and full year 2022 and 2023; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, macroeconomic instability, and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 331,659 $ 377,013 Short-term investments 952,697 820,962 Accounts receivable 166,667 157,362 Deferred commission expense 65,010 59,849 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,060 38,388 Total current assets 1,561,093 1,453,574 Long-term investments 152,725 174,895 Property and equipment, net 102,628 96,134 Capitalized software development costs, net 56,803 39,858 Right-of-use assets 251,422 280,828 Deferred commission expense, net of current portion 53,240 42,681 Other assets 56,402 29,244 Intangible assets, net 17,592 10,565 Goodwill 45,014 47,075 Total assets $ 2,296,919 $ 2,174,854 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,318 $ 2,773 Accrued compensation costs 63,373 63,836 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 90,827 74,457 Convertible senior notes – 19,630 Operating lease liabilities 32,155 26,364 Deferred revenue 468,536 430,414 Total current liabilities 668,209 617,474 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 250,678 283,873 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,188 4,473 Other long-term liabilities 12,424 12,134 Convertible senior notes, net of current portion 453,723 383,101 Total liabilities 1,390,222 1,301,055 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 48 47 Additional paid-in capital 1,550,905 1,436,089 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,511 ) (1,339 ) Accumulated deficit (626,745 ) (560,998 ) Total stockholders’ equity 906,697 873,799 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,296,919 $ 2,174,854

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended



September 30, For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscription $ 435,030 $ 328,975 $ 1,232,387 $ 899,661 Professional services and other 8,928 10,220 28,926 31,688 Total revenue 443,958 339,195 1,261,313 931,349 Cost of revenues: Subscription 67,648 57,547 191,466 152,533 Professional services and other 14,479 12,059 42,532 34,685 Total cost of revenues 82,127 69,606 233,998 187,218 Gross profit 361,831 269,589 1,027,315 744,131 Operating expenses: Research and development 114,038 78,473 325,687 218,973 Sales and marketing 229,541 170,016 650,936 468,836 General and administrative 50,465 36,027 146,309 102,883 Total operating expenses 394,044 284,516 1,122,932 790,692 Loss from operations (32,213 ) (14,927 ) (95,617 ) (46,561 ) Other expense: Interest income 4,658 230 7,222 1,046 Interest expense (923 ) (7,798 ) (2,822 ) (24,376 ) Other (expense) income (1,185 ) 9,877 (583 ) 11,064 Total other income (expense) 2,550 2,309 3,817 (12,266 ) Loss before income tax expense (29,663 ) (12,618 ) (91,800 ) (58,827 ) Income tax expense (1,748 ) (1,117 ) (5,313 ) (2,639 ) Net loss $ (31,411 ) $ (13,735 ) $ (97,113 ) $ (61,466 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (2.03 ) $ (1.31 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share: 48,067 47,044 47,821 46,752

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended



September 30, For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (31,411 ) $ (13,735 ) $ (97,113 ) $ (61,466 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 15,562 11,452 42,625 33,188 Stock-based compensation 72,213 44,987 199,081 120,847 Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes — 1,736 — 4,824 Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount — (11,429 ) — (24,457 ) Gain on strategic investments — (10,717 ) (4,200 ) (11,739 ) Gain on termination of operating leases — (4,276 ) — (4,276 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 6,468 — 6,468 Benefit from deferred income taxes (191 ) (201 ) (589 ) (1,321 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 492 5,603 1,509 18,115 (Accretion) amortization of bond discount (3,117 ) 1,273 (3,267 ) 2,943 Unrealized currency translation (1,500 ) 323 480 603 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (5,785 ) (11,189 ) (20,135 ) (2,249 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,048 545 (8,863 ) (7,149 ) Deferred commission expense (8,466 ) (7,969 ) (22,210 ) (24,371 ) Right-of-use assets 6,175 8,401 19,622 26,948 Accounts payable 1,700 (10,682 ) 10,660 (11,951 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,634 ) 22,651 16,455 38,184 Operating lease liabilities (3,259 ) (8,048 ) (14,589 ) (26,422 ) Deferred revenue 11,237 17,460 63,743 66,825 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 60,064 42,653 183,209 143,544 Investing Activities: Purchases of investments (394,856 ) (383,268 ) (1,258,919 ) (1,037,331 ) Maturities of investments 391,928 344,174 1,017,306 940,776 Sale of investments — — 124,998 — Purchases of property and equipment (13,112 ) (6,653 ) (31,384 ) (17,399 ) Purchases of intangible assets — — (10,000 ) — Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired — — — (16,810 ) Purchases of strategic investments (5,999 ) (4,000 ) (19,872 ) (10,202 ) Equity method investment (1,650 ) — (1,900 ) (3,100 ) Capitalization of software development costs (11,419 ) (9,217 ) (31,350 ) (25,638 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (35,108 ) (58,964 ) (211,121 ) (169,704 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022 Convertible Notes — 4 60,483 729 Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes — — (79,807 ) — Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal — (35,019 ) — (80,428 ) Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal — — (1,619 ) — Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (2,190 ) (4,815 ) (9,954 ) (11,728 ) Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans 10,019 9,256 29,718 34,124 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities 7,829 (30,574 ) (1,179 ) (57,303 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,790 ) (3,117 ) (16,263 ) (6,326 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,995 (50,002 ) (45,354 ) (89,789 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 308,693 341,365 380,042 381,152 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 334,688 $ 291,363 $ 334,688 $ 291,363

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating loss $ (32,213 ) $ (14,927 ) $ (95,617 ) $ (46,561 ) Stock-based compensation 72,213 44,987 199,081 120,847 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 738 326 1,901 1,008 Acquisition/disposition related expenses (income) — 350 (306 ) 1,917 Gain on termination of operating leases — (4,276 ) — (4,276 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 6,468 — 6,468 Non-GAAP operating income $ 40,738 $ 32,928 $ 105,059 $ 79,403 GAAP operating margin (7.3 %) (4.4 %) (7.6 %) (5.0 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 9.2 % 9.7 % 8.3 % 8.5 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (31,411 ) (13,735 ) $ (97,113 ) $ (61,466 ) Stock-based compensation 72,213 44,987 199,081 120,847 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets 738 326 1,901 1,008 Acquisition/disposition related expenses (income) — 350 (306 ) 1,917 Gain on termination of operating leases — (4,276 ) — (4,276 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 6,468 — 6,468 Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 492 5,603 1,509 18,115 Gain on strategic investments — (10,717 ) (4,200 ) (11,739 ) Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes — 1,736 — 4,824 Loss on equity method investment 39 137 38 221 Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (7,016 ) (5,282 ) (15,932 ) (13,073 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 35,055 25,597 $ 84,978 $ 62,846 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.54 $ 1.78 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.50 $ 1.66 $ 1.24 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 48,067 47,044 47,821 46,752 Diluted 51,022 50,804 51,098 50,628

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 67,648 $ 14,479 $ 114,038 $ 229,541 $ 50,465 $ 57,547 $ 12,059 $ 78,473 $ 170,016 $ 36,027 Stock -based compensation (2,311 ) (1,168 ) (28,585 ) (28,060 ) (12,089 ) (1,660 ) (748 ) (18,449 ) (17,302 ) (6,828 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (292 ) — — (446 ) — (234 ) — — (92 ) — Acquisition/disposition related income (expenses) — — — — — — — (337 ) — (13 ) Gain on termination of operating leases — — — — — 395 275 1,346 1,839 421 Loss on disposal of fixed assets (600 ) (415 ) (2,036 ) (2,781 ) (636 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 65,045 $ 13,311 $ 85,453 $ 201,035 $ 38,376 $ 55,448 $ 11,171 $ 58,997 $ 151,680 $ 28,971 GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 15.2 % 3.3 % 25.7 % 51.7 % 11.4 % 17.0 % 3.6 % 23.1 % 50.1 % 10.6 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 14.7 % 3.0 % 19.2 % 45.3 % 8.6 % 16.3 % 3.3 % 17.4 % 44.7 % 8.5 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 191,466 $ 42,532 $ 325,687 $ 650,936 $ 146,309 $ 152,533 $ 34,685 $ 218,973 $ 468,836 $ 102,883 Stock -based compensation (6,516 ) (3,251 ) (77,269 ) (77,113 ) (34,932 ) (4,556 ) (2,270 ) (45,014 ) (49,902 ) (19,105 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (920 ) — — (981 ) — (709 ) — — (299 ) — Acquisition/disposition related income (expenses) — — 300 — 6 — — (1,021 ) (367 ) (529 ) Gain on termination of operating leases — — — — — 395 275 1,346 1,839 421 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — — — — — (600 ) (415 ) (2,036 ) (2,781 ) (636 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 184,030 $ 39,281 $ 248,718 $ 572,842 $ 111,383 $ 147,063 $ 32,275 $ 172,248 $ 417,326 $ 83,034 GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 15.2 % 3.4 % 25.8 % 51.6 % 11.6 % 16.4 % 3.7 % 23.5 % 50.3 % 11.0 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 14.6 % 3.1 % 19.7 % 45.4 % 8.8 % 15.8 % 3.5 % 18.5 % 44.8 % 8.9 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP subscription margin $ 367,382 $ 271,428 $ 1,040,921 $ 747,128 Stock -based compensation 2,311 1,660 6,516 4,556 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 292 234 920 709 Gain on termination of operating leases — (395 ) — (395 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 600 — 600 Non-GAAP subscription margin $ 369,985 $ 273,527 $ 1,048,357 $ 752,598 GAAP subscription margin percentage 84.4 % 82.5 % 84.5 % 83.0 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage 85.0 % 83.1 % 85.1 % 83.7 %

Reconciliation of free cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 60,064 $ 42,653 $ 183,209 $ 143,544 Purchases of property and equipment (13,112 ) (6,653 ) (31,384 ) (17,399 ) Capitalization of software development costs (11,419 ) (9,217 ) (31,350 ) (25,638 ) Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount — 11,429 — 24,457 Free cash flow $ 35,533 $ 38,212 $ 120,475 $ 124,964

Reconciliation of operating cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 60,064 $ 42,653 $ 183,209 $ 143,544 Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount — 11,429 — 24,457 Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt $ 60,064 $ 54,082 $ 183,209 $ 168,001

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income



(in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022 Year Ended



December 31, 2022 GAAP operating income range ($36,974)-($34,974 ) ($129,363)-($127,363 ) Stock-based compensation 83,231 279,029 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 743 2,640 Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses — (306 ) Non-GAAP operating income range $47,000-$49,000 $152,000-$154,000

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Charles MacGlashing



investors@hubspot.com

Media Contact:



Ellie Flanagan



eflanagan@hubspot.com

Read full story here