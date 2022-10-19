<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
HubSpot Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results and its business outlook.

HubSpot Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call Pre-Registration: Dial-in Link
Webcast: Webcast Link

Replay

Domestic: 1-866-813-9403

International: +44 204 525 0658

Conference ID: 848471

An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 150,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Chuck MacGlashing

investors@hubspot.com

Media Contact:
Ellie Flanagan

eflanagan@hubspot.com

