Huber Heights Accelerates with Metronet’s Multi-Gigabit Internet Speeds Up to 10 Gigabits

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced that residents and businesses throughout Huber Heights may now power up with Metronet’s upgraded multi-gigabit 100 percent fiber optic internet speeds. In addition to Metronet’s current offerings of 1 gigabit per second, speeds up to 2 gigabits are now available for residents; businesses may choose speeds up to 10 gigabits. All Metronet speeds are now symmetrical, which is vital for high quality video conferencing, gaming and online learning.

The updates to multi-gigabit speeds were made with no disruption to the current Huber Heights infrastructure. Those interested in upgrading to Metronet’s multi-gigabit speeds may call Customer Care at 888-225-3864.

“With multi-gigabit speeds now available to residents and businesses throughout Huber Heights, our customers now have the opportunity to experience the fastest speeds available, improving the way they live online,” said John Autry, Metronet Regional Sales Manager. “We are proud to continue providing Huber Heights with accelerated, reliable multi-gigabit service that is sure to make a positive impact on for residents and businesses alike.”

Huber Heights has access to the fastest symmetrical, fiber optic internet speeds available. According to data from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence, Metronet is ranked the “Fastest Internet Service Provider in Huber Heights.” In the coming months, other communities throughout Metronet’s 16-state service area will join Huber Heights with access to multi-gigabit speeds. Those interested may visit metronet.com to check service availability for their address.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronet.com or at 423-280-9031.

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data in Huber Heights median download speeds for Q3 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

