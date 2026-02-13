HUB Technical Services Named to CRN’s MSP 500 List For 2026

SOUTH EASTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRNMSP500--HUB Technical Services, CONNECTED. MANAGED. SECURED., announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

HUB Technical Services was recognized for its proactive, security-first approach to managed services and its leadership in helping organizations modernize their IT environments while preparing for the next wave of AI-driven transformation. With more than 30 years of experience serving public sector institutions and growing businesses across New England, HUB Tech has built a reputation for reliability, strategic guidance, and long-term client partnerships.

The company integrates managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, and emerging AI enablement services to help customers operate more efficiently while staying resilient in an increasingly complex threat landscape. HUB Tech’s focus on accountability, responsive support, and measurable business outcomes continues to differentiate the firm as a trusted technology partner for public sector, midmarket and enterprise organizations navigating rapid change.

“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”

“Being named to CRN’s MSP 500 list is a meaningful recognition of the work our team does every day to protect and support our clients,” said Joe Lovetere, President of HUB Technical Services. “Our mission has always been to build lasting partnerships by delivering dependable, security-driven managed services while helping organizations safely adopt modern technologies, including AI. We’re proud of our team, grateful to our customers for their trust, and excited to continue helping organizations grow with confidence.”

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.

About HUB Technical Services

HUB Tech is a strategic IT partner with over 30 years of experience helping organizations across New England thrive. From school systems and municipalities to mid-sized businesses, we provide tailored managed services, cybersecurity, cloud, and network solutions that support long-term growth and resilience. But what truly sets us apart is how we work with accountability, care, and an unwavering focus on client relationships. We don’t just solve problems; we build lasting partnerships that evolve with your needs. At HUB Tech, trust is earned, not assumed, and technology is always aligned to your bigger goals.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

