HST Pathways Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer Nick Latz to Executive Team

Nick Latz brings extensive experience in marketing, sales, and customer success, further strengthening HST’s position in the ASC marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HST Pathways, a leading provider of end-to-end software solutions for the ambulatory surgery industry, today announced the addition of Nick Latz to its executive team as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the company.

Latz joins HST Pathways after four years at Zego where he led marketing, sales, and customer success. During his tenure at Zego, the company created a new market category, accelerated organic revenue growth, and increased profitability, ultimately culminating in a sale to Global Payments (NYSE: GPN). Prior to Zego, Latz worked at Vista Equity Partners where he worked with the firm’s portfolio companies to accelerate growth and execute value creation initiatives.

“We are excited and grateful to add Nick to the HST Team,” said David Thawley, Chief Executive Officer of HST Pathways. “Nick’s impressive track record, across a broad based of SAAS businesses, brings deep knowledge and experience that will further accelerate HST’s growth. Nick’s expertise lends itself well to our ASC customer base, the growing industry, and HST’s mission of creating products and services that transform healthcare.”

As HST experienced nearly a 90 percent year-over-year growth in 2021, Latz joins a growing company and c-suite at HST Pathways that includes industry leaders with long-standing reputations and impressive track records for ambulatory surgery center (ASC) innovation and excellence.

“I’m thrilled to join the HST Pathway’s team at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory,” said Latz. “I look forward to working with the talented HST team to transform the ASC industry with open and innovative technology. We will continue working closely with our customers and the overall ASC ecosystem to continuously improve patient outcomes and center efficiency.”

Latz graduated with Distinction from Emory University and holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About HST Pathways

HST Pathways, a Bain Capital Company, is the leading provider of a suite of products under the “HST One” membership offering, including practice management software, care coordination, revenue cycle optimization, supply chain management, case costing, patient engagement and communication, an electronic health record system, and data analytics. See why more than 1,400 clients are choosing HST Pathways by visiting www.hstpathways.com.

Contacts

Erica Palmer

Senior Content Marketing Manager



e. Erica.Palmer@hstpathways.com

p. 203.464.5395