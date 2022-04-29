HST Pathways Announces Acquisition of Simplify ASC

This acquisition further underscores HST’s longstanding commitment to enhancing ASC technology and delivering improved patient outcomes across the industry.

NASHVILLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HST Pathways, the leading provider of end-to-end software solutions for the ambulatory surgery industry (ASC), today announced the acquisition of Simplify ASC, a software company that offers a revenue cycle management solution along with other ASC management tools including scheduling and registration, clinical charting, claims management, inventory management, compliance, and reporting.

With this business transaction, Simplify ASC and HST Pathways join forces to deliver enhanced innovation to the ASC industry.

“Over the last couple of months, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with the HST team to evaluate different opportunities to add value to our respective customer bases. Through these discussions, it became clear that both companies share a very similar mission centered on creating technology that enables better patient care and operational effectiveness,” said David Howerton, CEO of Simplify ASC. “Our customers want modern, best-in-class software to run their ASCs. By combining our product development efforts with HST, we will be able to deliver enhanced value and innovation to our customer base.”

Aimed at bringing together the best end-to-end ASC software solutions so that customers can access them easily through a single platform, HST Pathways believes that the addition of Simplify ASC will help improve the ASC management experience in a variety of ways.

“We are excited to team up with David and the Simplify ASC team. HST’s mission is to help ASCs leverage technology to deliver high-quality patient outcomes and an improved business experience. Working together we will be able to increase our collective impact across the industry,” said David Thawley, CEO of HST Pathways.

HST Pathways has grown rapidly over the past three years, including its merger with Casetabs in 2020 and acquisitions of Clariti and Simple Admit in 2021. HST has been expanding its customer base, while also proudly reporting a customer retention rate of 97 percent last year.

“We are increasing investments in research and development to identify new ways that technology can make ASC operations more efficient and profitable, while doubling down on our core commitment to customer delight and satisfaction,” said Thawley. “Simplify ASC is on the same trajectory, and we look forward to the joint opportunities ahead.”

About HST Pathways

HST Pathways, a Bain Capital Company, is the leading provider of a suite of products under the “HST One” membership offering, including practice management software, care coordination, revenue cycle optimization, supply chain management, case costing, patient engagement and communication, an electronic health record system, and data analytics. See why more than 1,400 clients are choosing HST Pathways by visiting www.hstpathways.com.

About Simplify ASC

Simplify ASC is a Nashville, TN based software company intent on changing the way ASCs manage their business. We believe that compliant, scalable systems can and should be developed to be simple for the end-user to learn and use without sacrificing sophistication and modern functionality. Learn more at https://simplifyasc.com/.

