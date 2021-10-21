HSB Acquires Zeguro’s Cybersecurity Digital Platform for Small Businesses

Includes a suite of cyber risk management tools

HSB offers seamless cyber insurance and security services

Training, compliance, and web app monitoring

A Holistic Approach to Cybersecurity

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyberinsurance–Specialty insurer HSB today announced it has acquired Zeguro’s digital cybersecurity platform, including a suite of cyber risk management tools and services designed for small businesses.

The addition of Zeguro Cyber Safety® Solution and key personnel will strengthen the cybersecurity services HSB offers customers and partners through a broad range of cyber insurance products.

The platform provides small and mid-size businesses with integrated online access to cybersecurity training, compliance policies, and web application monitoring to identify their cyber vulnerabilities.

“A business needs both cyber insurance and security,” said Timothy Zeilman, vice president for HSB, part of Munich Re. “The combination of HSB’s cyber coverage and Zeguro’s proven risk management platform offers a seamless experience for our customers to get the protection they need.”

Keeping Pace with Evolving Cyber Exposures

With more than 15 years of experience, HSB is a pioneer in providing cyber insurance and services for businesses, institutions, consumers and farms.

Zeguro’s knowledge and experience with cybersecurity tools will help HSB and its customers keep pace with evolving cyber exposures.

“We’re excited to join HSB and Munich Re,” said Sidd Gavirneni, Zeguro founder and chief executive officer. “It’s a great opportunity to enhance the Zeguro Cyber Safety Solution while creating unique insurance protection for small businesses.”

HSB provides a range of comprehensive cyber coverages and services through agents, brokers, and insurance companies that partner with HSB to add cyber insurance to their policies.

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB)

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB’s mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company’s highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit www.hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The Group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the asset manager MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake to the 2019 Pacific typhoon season. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies or cyberattacks. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world’s most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.

