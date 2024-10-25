HRZ Han River Launches $100 Million Venture Fund to Fuel Korea Graph Tech Startups

Bridging Silicon Valley and the Korea Graph, the firm invests across consumer and AI opportunities

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HRZ Han River (“HRZ”), a Silicon Valley early-stage venture capital firm, announced today the launch of a $100 million venture fund. The fund aims to build stronger bridges between Silicon Valley and the Korea Graph, HRZ’s focus area that targets the talents, technology, and market trends that originate or intersect Korea with potential for global impact.





HRZ, established in 2022, channels the Korea Graph’s entrepreneurialism, international aspirations, and resilience to back exceptional founders who are innovating and building global-scale companies. With a team led by top-tier, institutional venture investors from Silicon Valley and experienced ex-founders who have built and supported internationally-recognized companies, HRZ aspires to be a leading VC that leverages Silicon Valley disciplines with venture opportunities from the Korea Graph.

Their team includes Founder and Managing Partner Chris Koh, who co-founded Coupang, South Korea’s first and largest online marketplace and one of its most notable unicorn startups, and Co-Founder and General Partner Jin Ho Hur, a pioneer in Korea’s early internet economy as a serial entrepreneur and former Chairperson of the Korea Internet Association. HRZ’s team presents a combination of operational history, deep networks, and investment acumen that is unrivaled in terms of its opportunity set.

“My experience at Coupang taught me the importance of Silicon Valley-Korea Graph partnerships and how to build companies that leverage the best of both ecosystems for higher success,” says Chris Koh. “The HRZ team brings a unique set of skills that maximize these opportunities, and we are looking forward to supporting visionary entrepreneurs that not only push the boundaries of what’s possible but also drive positive societal impact.”

The Korea Graph and Market Opportunity

The Korea Graph has witnessed significant growth over the past few decades, with strong tailwinds from institutional government support, increased market opportunities, and concentrated sectors of innovation resulting in a notable rise in startup activity and funding. The Korea Graph leads in smart manufacturing, EV batteries, semiconductor manufacturing, high-tech ship building, robotics, and entertainment technology, which provides the technological backbone for entrepreneurial talent.

Jin Ho Hur, General Partner at HRZ, noted, “Korea’s urban density, advanced infrastructure, and hyper-connectivity results in a market that often serves as a precursor to trends in innovation throughout the rest of the world. Coupled with incredible engineering, AI, and consumer technology talent, this makes Korea a highly attractive yet under-indexed opportunity for investments. HRZ supports ambitious founders who take advantage of this unique environment to build world-class companies.”

Focus on AI and Consumer Tech Opportunities

HRZ’s investment strategy focuses on AI and consumer sectors within the Korea Graph. These include AI technology and its vertical applications to areas such as finance, healthcare, and robotics, as well as new consumer industries, specifically in gaming, cultural content, and entertainment. The fund backs startups that are poised to be category-defining leaders in these fields, with aspirations to create global-scale and impact. HRZ supports its portfolio companies by leveraging deep connections and opportunities both in Silicon Valley and throughout the Asia-Pacific.

About HRZ Han River:

HRZ Han River (“HRZ”), based in Menlo Park, California, is an early-stage venture capital firm that empowers visionary founders to build groundbreaking, global companies in the consumer and AI sectors. HRZ serves as a bridge between Silicon Valley and the Korea Graph, the firm’s focus area that targets the talent, technology, and market trends that originate or intersect Korea but impact the world.

Led by top-tier institutional venture investors from Silicon Valley and experienced ex-founders who have built and supported internationally-recognized companies in Korea, HRZ’s mission is to support world-class entrepreneurial ventures through Silicon Valley disciplines, Korea Graph talent, and global opportunities. Learn more at www.hrz.vc.

