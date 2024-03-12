Hrvatski Telekom Upgrades to Netcracker Revenue Management to Automate Billing Processes for Fixed and Mobile Customers

Croatian Operator Will Leverage Next-Generation Features and Support Services to Improve Operational Efficiency, Lower Costs and Streamline IT Operations

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that leading Croatian telecommunications provider Hrvatski Telekom will continue its long-term partnership by implementing Netcracker Revenue Management – part of Netcracker Digital BSS – to modernize its IT infrastructure and merge its mobile and fixed-line systems.





Hrvatski Telekom will upgrade to the latest version of Netcracker’s digital-first and cloud-native revenue management platform, which will deliver a number of key business benefits, including automation of the operator’s postpaid charging processes and the ability to integrate with internal and external revenue management functions such as accounts receivable, collections, revenue assurance, payment management and more for its lines of business. Netcracker will also continue to provide Support & Maintenance services, which include analytics-based tools that provide uninterrupted business continuity and the highest level of service quality.

“We are delighted to continue working with our strategic partner Netcracker for billing and revenue management due to our successful working relationship over the years,” said Suzana Vodicka Varga, Director of IT Enterprise Applications Department at Hrvatski Telekom. “The upgrade and support from Netcracker will allow us to automate our entire postpaid charging process and give us the flexibility to merge our fixed and mobile systems to provide the best possible customer experience.”

“Working with Hrvatski Telekom as a trusted, long-term partner is truly rewarding for us,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “Continuing on this journey with our next-generation revenue management platform is very exciting, and I can’t wait to see the ongoing success we can accomplish going forward.”

