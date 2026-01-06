HRL Laboratories Earns Best Place to Work Spot for Fourth Year

MALIBU, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the fourth year in a row, HRL Laboratories was recognized in Built In’s 2026 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, HRL was honored in the following categories:

The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce.

“By helping our employees grow, lead and succeed, we consistently earn high marks for being a top place to work,” said Genny Findlay, HRL Chief Human Resources Officer. “HRL is at the forefront of technological innovation, and our employees thrive on creating new and better solutions to hard problems and transitioning them from research into real life.”

Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/.

HRL Laboratories, LLC, California pioneers the next frontiers of physical and information science. Delivering transformative technologies in automotive, aerospace and defense, HRL advances the critical missions of its customers. As a private company owned jointly by Boeing and GM, HRL is a source of innovations that advance the state of the art in profound and far-reaching ways.

