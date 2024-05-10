HR Risk Mitigation to Showcase Its Industry-leading Pre-Employment Screening and Background Check Services at SHRM Tri-State 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Backgroundchecks—HR Risk Mitigation, LLC, a leading provider of human resources solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 SHRM Tri-state Conference, scheduled to take place from May 13th to May 15th at Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.





A trusted partner for pre-employment screening and background check services, HR Risk Mitigation will be showcasing its industry-leading solutions. Known for employing a meticulous approach, the company conducts comprehensive assessments of candidate backgrounds, utilizing proven, deep-dive methodologies and technology—leaving no stone unturned.

With a keen focus on compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards, HR Risk Management ensures accuracy and reliability throughout the screening process, providing peace of mind to clients mitigating risks associated with hiring.

The 2024 SHRM Tri-state Conference serves as a valuable platform for HR professionals, industry experts, and peers to exchange insights and explore best practices while fostering connections. Attendees are invited to visit HR Risk Mitigation at Booth #324 to engage with the firm’s knowledgeable team and explore how their solutions can optimize your firm’s HR practices.

“Effective HR management is the cornerstone of organizational success, especially in the face of evolving regulations and workforce dynamics. At HR Risk Mitigation, we’re dedicated to providing pre-employment screening and background check services that empower organizations to make informed hiring decisions,” said Marissa Medford, Director of Research. “We look forward to connecting with industry peers at the 2024 SHRM Tri-state Conference.”

About HR Risk Mitigation

HR Risk Mitigation harnesses the power of technology and marries that with its specialized knowledge and expertise. With a team of seasoned experts dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and compliance, the firm provides clients with comprehensive pre-employment screening and background check services. Its suite of services encompasses criminal background checks, employment verifications, education verifications, drug screening, and a host of others, all meticulously designed to provide clients with accurate information to mitigate risks, uphold compliance, build excellent teams, and enable corporate governance best practices.

For more information about HR Risk Mitigation please visit www.hrriskmitigation.com or contact us.

Contacts

Website: www.hrriskmitigation.com

Email: support@hrriskmitigation.com

Phone: +1 (844) 477-4750