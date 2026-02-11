HR Leaders, Meet Amaya, Your New Thought Partner

15Five debuts ask-me-anything AI agent along with new Insights Dashboard and Home Page during its annual HR Superstars Summit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--15Five, the AI-powered performance management platform used by over 3,000 companies, today debuted Amaya, a powerful new Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) AI agent built directly into the 15Five platform.

Amaya delivers a ChatGPT-like conversational experience and utilizes data from across all 15Five features to answer questions like:

What are employees saying about their managers in recent reviews?

Which factors are most strongly influencing engagement?

How do engagement or performance signals differ by team or department?

Amaya can summarize patterns, highlight differences between groups, and surface key themes from both quantitative and qualitative data. In the future, it will proactively surface insights, recommend actions, create action plans, send High Fives, and give timely nudges.

Unlike standalone AI assistants that require users to upload sensitive employee data into unsecured environments, Amaya operates securely within 15Five and draws directly from an organization’s existing people data. This gives it the context needed to provide rich answers and advice that other systems and AI tools fail to provide.

Digging into HR’s Toughest Challenges

15Five also unveiled its new AI-powered Insights Dashboard and Home Page. These help users focus on what matters most without needing to sift through siloed data, filters, or raw data. Praised by an early adopter as a tool that sparks inspiration and enables them to see better, the features deliver a dual experience for HR leaders and their teams in the form of:

The Dashboard , a structured space for intentional (guided) exploration of known business questions;

, a structured space for intentional (guided) exploration of known business questions; The Discovery Feed , a dynamic stream that surfaces unexpected patterns and outliers, acting as a smart assistant to spot early signals before they become problems.

The Insights Dashboard helps answer HR’s most important questions and better enables them to identify priorities, understand risk and opportunity, and take informed action.

Answers → Insight → Action

“Our early adopter customers have referred to Amaya as a powerful sounding board,” said Anthony Onesto, VP at 15Five. “It surfaces personalized, timely answers to questions that would otherwise take significant time to answer. In addition, our new Insights Dashboard helps HR leaders move past measuring what's happening to strategizing what comes next. It provides clarity on the metrics they track daily, while also acting as an advisor that whispers, 'You might want to see this.'"

Amaya provides a direct conversational interface that delivers responses along with the source of the data and supporting charts or graphs. When historical data is available, Amaya highlights trends and patterns to support better decision-making based on deeper intelligence. This is all delivered in a clear, intuitive user interface.

Over time, HR leaders will be able to ask Amaya increasingly complex questions like:

Are my top performers engaged and compensated at market rates?

What’s the true cost of replacing a high performer?

Which teams are most at risk of burnout based on engagement and workload trends?

Which departments have the biggest gap between performance and compensation?

The AI agent powering the Insights Dashboard also proactively flags potential risks (think: disengagement or retention threats), quantifies the business impact of those risks, and recommends next steps. Leaders can turn insights into immediate action by creating tailored action plans, sending recognition, or nudging employees at just the right moment.

“These features are a strategic bet on the future of HR,” Onesto added. “We’re delivering effortless, personalized insights that help leaders shift from passive observation to meaningful action. This is how HR becomes more measurable, credible, and impactful.”

Meet Amaya

Amaya, the Insights Dashboard, and the new Home Page are available to 15Five customers now. For more information, visit www.15five.com/demo.

About 15Five

15Five is an AI-powered performance management platform built for business impact and helping people thrive. Its easy-to-use, all-in-one system delivers insights and tools that empower HR leaders and managers to drive engagement, performance, and retention through reviews, surveys, goal tracking, coaching, and continuous feedback. Over 3,000 companies trust 15Five as part of their daily work.

Learn more at www.15five.com.

