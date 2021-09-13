HR Industry Expert Jonathan Kestenbaum Joins AMS to Elevate the Role of Talent Technology in Building a Differentiated Workforce

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMS, the global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, announces the hire of Jonathan Kestenbaum as Managing Director of Technology Strategy and Partnerships.

As the co-founder of research and advisory firm Talent Tech Labs, Kestenbaum brings deep domain expertise of the talent technology landscape to his newly appointed leadership role within the AMS Innovation function. The hire signifies AMS’s investment in their fast-growing global technology advisory practice, with a focus on identifying and partnering with the industry’s most innovative talent solutions to help clients acquire and grow the people and skills that drive better business outcomes.

“ As our clients’ talent agendas evolve, we recognize the pivotal role technology plays in helping leaders stay ahead of change and leverage the power of their workforce,” notes AMS CEO David Leigh. “ The appointment of Jonathan to our Innovation leadership team elevates AMS’s commitment to help our clients select and implement the best technology available in the market.”

The AMS Innovation business, led by Global Managing Director of Innovation Jo-Ann Feely, has recognized continued growth in their work with global clients to select, implement and optimize investments in talent technology. Working with a number of global brands like McDonalds, the AMS Innovation team takes a technology-led approach to solving organizations’ most pressing people challenges.

“ The talent technology marketplace is crowded, with thousands of solutions to address every practice area of HR. While this is terrific, it can also be incredibly overwhelming for organizations when it comes to finding and selecting the right technology to invest in,” notes Jonathan Kestenbaum, Managing Director of Technology Strategy and Partnerships. “ AMS has earned the trust of some of the world’s biggest brands, and I am honored to join their leadership team to continue to help clients navigate and make the most of their digital journey.”

To learn more about AMS Talent Advisory, visit https://www.weareams.com/advisory/.

About AMS



We are AMS. Formerly Alexander Mann Solutions, AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organizations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimizing workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 6,600 experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this true workforce dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it. For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com.

Contacts

Karen Pressman



ClearEdge Marketing



917-650-2159



kpressman@clearedgemarketing.com