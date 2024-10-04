HPE Positioned as a Leader for Seven Years Running in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN Report

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced Gartner has recognized HPE as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. This is the seventh year in a row that HPE has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant by Gartner. In addition, HPE has also been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for SD-WAN.





In the Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report, Gartner evaluated vendors based on two primary criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor’s strengths and cautions.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report is available here.

“We’re proud to offer customers secure SD-WAN capabilities as part of our AI-powered SASE platform, meeting modern security needs and protecting against rapidly evolving threats,” said David Hughes, chief product officer, HPE Aruba Networking. “We believe being named a Leader seven years in a row confirms we are in a strong position to provide innovative performance optimization, cloud onramp, with embedded and partner-integrated security capabilities, to protect users and devices while establishing the foundation for a unified SASE architecture.”

In 2023, HPE extended its SD-WAN leadership in the secure networking market with the acquisition of cloud security provider Axis Security. Together, EdgeConnect SD-WAN and HPE Aruba Networking SSE expand HPE Aruba Networking’s edge-to-cloud security capabilities by offering a single-vendor SASE solution to meet the increasing demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Karen Brown, Nauman Raja, 30 September 2024.

This Magic Quadrant report was previously known as Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. HPE acquired Silver Peak in 2020. Silver Peak was recognized as a Leader in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 reports and again in 2021 as part of HPE. HPE (Aruba and Silverpeak) was recognized as a Leader in 2022.

