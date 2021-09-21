HP Sets Its Sights on Apple in the PC Industry, Customers Remain Dissatisfied with Household Appliances, ACSI Data Show

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customersatisfaction–Customer satisfaction with personal computers – including desktops, laptops, and tablets – reboots, inching up 1.3% to 79 (out of 100), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2020-2021.





Satisfaction with desktop computers dips for a third year, down 3% to an ACSI score of 78. This slip places desktops in a first-place tie with laptops (up 1%). Tablet users are now the least satisfied of the bunch after dropping 3% to 76.

“Historically, desktop computer users have been more satisfied than laptop and tablet users, but that’s no longer the case,” says David VanAmburg, Managing Director at the ACSI. “Since 2018, satisfaction with desktops has been slowly slipping, and it’s allowed the competition to catch up. Laptop users are now equally satisfied with their devices. It’ll be intriguing to see if this trend continues as more and more businesses turn to hybrid work models that promote flexibility and mobility.”

HP hot on Apple’s heels among PC manufacturers

Apple (unchanged at an ACSI score of 82) still reigns supreme in the personal computer industry, but the race isn’t over.

HP moves into second place after soaring 4% to 80. After holding steady last year, Samsung slides 2% to 79, tying Acer (up 1%) for third place.

Just below the industry average, Dell (up 1%) and Lenovo (up 3%) score 78 apiece, shadowed closely by a stable ASUS at 77.

The group of smaller PCs makers and Amazon – for the Kindle, which doesn’t offer the same functionality as a traditional PC – plummet 3% and 5%, respectively, placing them both in the industry cellar with scores of 74.

Samsung appliances soar, while Bosch bottoms out

Customer satisfaction with major household appliances – including washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, ranges/ovens, and over-the-oven microwaves – diminishes 1.3% to a new record-low ACSI score of 78.

Samsung stakes its claim as the industry leader, climbing 3% to 80, just ahead of the group of smaller appliance makers (unchanged) and LG (down 1%) at 79.

Electrolux (down 1%) and Haier’s GE Appliances (down 3%) tie at 78, followed by Whirlpool, slumping 3% to a new satisfaction low of 77.

Bosch bottoms out, tumbling 6% to reach its all-time low ACSI score of 74.

Microsoft’s software satisfaction stumbles

Customer satisfaction with software for desktops and laptops rallies, climbing 1.3% to an ACSI score of 77 thanks to smaller manufacturers.

After leading last year, Microsoft takes a step back, as customer satisfaction slips 1% to 76. Meanwhile, the group of smaller software makers regains the industry lead, inching up 1% to a combined score of 77.

Televisions and media players can’t flip the script

For the fifth straight year, customer satisfaction with televisions and Blu-ray/DVD players stumbles, backsliding 2.5% to 78, the industry’s lowest ACSI score ever.

The ACSI Household and Electronics Study 2020-2021 is based on interviews with 7,960 customers, chosen at random and contacted via email between July 7, 2020, and June 26, 2021.

