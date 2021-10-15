Home Business Wire Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on November 4, 2021, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

Conference Call Information:

 

Day:

November 4, 2021

 

Time:

10:00 AM ET

 

Hosts:

John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

Call:

(833) 519-1352

+1 (918) 922-6504 (International)

Conference ID: 1152049

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 9:45 AM ET

 

Webcast:

Available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com

(audio and slides).

 

Replay Information

 

A replay of the call will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com from November 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM ET until November 18, 2021 at 10:59 PM ET. Details follow.

 

Replay:

(855) 859-2056

+ 1 (404) 537-3406 (International)

Conference ID: 1152049

Or access via the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Paul T. Luther

(412) 553-1950

Paul.Luther@howmet.com

Media Contact
Paul Erwin

(412) 553-2666

Paul.Erwin@howmet.com

