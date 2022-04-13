Houston’s ConsumerCoverage Takes Bold Steps to Support Local and Global Green Initiatives

The future is now, and pioneering insurtech company, ConsumerCoverage, isn’t losing any time amplifying the call for climate action

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#climateaction–Houston-based insurtech company, ConsumerCoverage, is passionate about enhancing the lives and livelihoods of their community. Since 2020, this enterprising brand has been providing people all over the country with opportunities to make informed financial choices. Now, they’re amplifying their ethos to help tackle one of the most pressing matters facing the world today: human-made climate change.

“Supporting green initiatives seemed like a natural extension of what we already do,” says CEO Vishal Shah. “Our goal is, and has always been, to use our platform to create a positive change in people’s lives. ConsumerCoverage does this through providing people with the tools they need to get the best insurance for their needs and budget. Similarly, our Agent Marketplace gives insurance agents the tools they need to get more leads, and do better business. By being a part of the move toward a more sustainable, regenerative planet, we’re continuing in our mission to change people’s lives for the better.”

In March of this year, ConsumerCoverage became a proud donor of The Earth Guardians—an international non-profit organization that empowers and trains diverse youth to lead climate, environmental, and social justice movements around the world.

“It’s important for us to focus on youth,” Shah says. “We see such tremendous talent in this generation of future leaders and problem solvers. It’s imperative that we embolden them to reach their potential.”

It’s fitting then that ConsumerCoverage also sponsors the youth cricket team, Katy Riders, who recently won the Spring Super Edition of the Houston Youth Premier League (HYPL) cricket tournament.

ConsumerCoverage doesn’t limit their eco-scope to youth initiatives, though. The company is also embracing opportunities to support local, Houston-based greenification and climate action organizations.

“When we tell people, ‘We’ve got you covered’, we mean it,” Shah says. “We don’t just mean when it comes to getting a free insurance quote, or pairing insurance agents up with high-intent, exclusive leads—though there’s that too. We get that insurance isn’t exciting, but it is a necessary part of protecting oneself and one’s family. Insurance is an investment in our future, and the way we see it, so are climate action initiatives.”

