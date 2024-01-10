Hourly.io Implements Origami Risk Core Solution to Automate Workers’ Comp Policy Rating, Provide Instant Quotes

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CoreSolutions—Hourly.io, a fast-growing payroll and workers’ compensation company, has completed the initial implementation of Origami Risk’s multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) P/C core solution, bringing automation and accelerated underwriting to its breakthrough insurance platform for small and mid-sized businesses with hourly and mobile workers.





Using Origami’s API, Hourly can now provide instant quotes for policies throughout California and in other states as it continues its rapid expansion throughout the U.S. The platform integrates rates and rules from NCCI and other bureaus with Hourly’s underwriting models. Hourly combines payroll with time and attendance data to determine workers’ compensation premiums with to-the-penny accuracy in real time. The rating information is instantly applied to applications submitted by insurance agents and brokers through Hourly’s instant quote portal.

“We’re pleased that the implementation of Origami’s scalable rating solution took fewer than 90 days from start to finish; by streamlining our rate-to-bind process we’re able to drive down costs, strengthen relationships with our network of agents and brokers, and win more business,” said Tom Sagi, Co-founder and CEO, Hourly. “We now look forward to completing the full implementation of Origami’s policy administration system to help us maintain speed, efficiency and accuracy as we grow.”

“We’re able to work closely with Hourly’s team to accommodate their accelerated timeline for implementing our API and our entire policy administration system,” said Christopher Bennett, chief strategy officer, Core Solutions division at Origami Risk. “These proprietary capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers, pools, program administrators and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a full-service bureau content management solution and a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

Established in 2018, Hourly offers workers’ comp insurance and an integrated platform that connects workers’ comp, time tracking and payroll in real time—an innovation that ensures premiums are calculated with unprecedented precision. Hourly is first of its kind in the industry to bridge this gap seamlessly with a mobile-first platform.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Hourly.io is an insurtech startup offering full-service payroll and workers’ comp insurance for small and medium businesses with hourly workers. Powered by real-time data, Hourly’s platform ensures running payroll is as easy as pressing a button and that you get accurate workers’ comp premiums down to the penny. For more information, visit www.hourly.io.

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

