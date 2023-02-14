Hotwire Global Communications Expands Data and Analytics Offering with New Suite of Data Intelligence Solutions

Hotwire clients benefit from investment in new AI-driven technologies

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hotwire, the global communications and marketing consultancy, today announced the expansion of its data and analytics offerings. Through a suite of insight-led solutions Hotwire will help technology and innovation companies harness the power of data to optimize strategies, measure impact and enable business growth. As part of the recent announcement of Laura Macdonald’s promotion to Chief Growth Officer, Hotwire’s Global Growth Team will house this expanded service line and supporting team.

The global Data and Analytics team, led by Matt Oakley, is delivering analytics and measurement solutions to help businesses meet their reputation, relationship and revenue goals, with the introduction of four new offerings for communications and marketing professionals. These services are supported in partnership with Hotwire’s Technology and Innovation teams, led by Kevin Dulaney, to take advantage of AI and predictive analytics to allow clients to take smarter actions faster.

“Measurement has been at the core of the value Hotwire provides clients, and as the marketing and communications landscape continues to evolve the role of data and analytics is of integral importance,” said Matt Oakley, Global Head of Data and Analytics, Hotwire. “We have created a suite of client-centric products to support companies in every aspect of the marketing journey, whether that is uncovering key insights to precisely target your audience, identifying and integrating the best data sources to deliver true targeted digital marketing and ABM campaigns, or demonstrating measurable impact of activities to communications and marketing teams and their executive leadership.”

Four new offerings are now available for technology and innovation companies:

AccountIQ: Optimize engagement with key accounts and achieve aligned success across sales and marketing with a dedicated hub for ABM programs

Optimize engagement with key accounts and achieve aligned success across sales and marketing with a dedicated hub for ABM programs AudienceIQ: Identify how best to target and engage priority audiences through intent and AI driven behavioral insights

Identify how best to target and engage priority audiences through intent and AI driven behavioral insights CommsIQ: Reveal the impact of communications activities from media relations, social campaigns and internal communication to both measure success and optimize future campaigns

Reveal the impact of communications activities from media relations, social campaigns and internal communication to both measure success and optimize future campaigns PerformanceIQ: Discover the key drivers of success by accessing in-depth cross channel analytics for demand generation and advertising programs

“In today’s world, every organization is a data company. Trillions of megabytes of data is created every second and with that comes huge opportunity,” said Laura Macdonald, Chief Growth Officer, Hotwire. “However, our experience shows us that without the right expertise this volume of data often leads to confusion and frustration, with businesses unable to obtain the visibility of the data they need, or find the insights to show the impact to the C-suite. That is where our data and analytics team at Hotwire comes in to deliver the most value for clients.”

“Hotwire has been a trusted agency partner of ours since our first forays into ABM in 2020. Applying their strategic ABM methodology and with extensive collaboration over the years, we have successfully developed ABM programs across many key verticals including retail and logistics/supply chain,” said Liza Loughman, Senior Manager of Campaign and Creative Services, Honeywell. “Integral to the success of these programs has been Hotwire’s data-driven approach plus focus on social selling as a relationship-builder for our teams. Our programs have gone from strength to strength, and their collaborative mindset continues to propel us forward.”

Hotwire’s data and analytics and technology teams have already been recognized as leaders in data and analytics by the industry. Recent accolades include Kevin Dulaney, Head of Technology and Innovation, being named to PRWeek’s Dashboard 25: Class of 2023; awarded Best Use of Programmatic for Honeywell by The Drum Awards for B2B; awarded Best Use of Data and Insights in a Campaign for NTT by Just.Marketing; B2B: highly commended for Best Use of Data and Creativity for Headspace by the Drum Awards; and received an honorable mention in the Ragan Awards for Data-Driven Media Relations Campaign for Adobe.

