Horsesmouth Launches Enhanced Savvy Social Security Planning Software, Empowering Advisors to Handle More Complex Client Cases

Horsesmouth, a leading provider of financial education and software solutions, today announced a major upgrade to its widely acclaimed Savvy Social Security Planning® software.





The enhanced tool, consistently rated as the top choice among advisors according to surveys by T3/Inside Information and Kitces Report, now offers even greater power and flexibility to help advisors navigate their clients’ increasingly complex Social Security planning needs.

Key enhancements to the Savvy Social Security Planning software include:

Integration of the primary calculators, including Spousal Planning, Divorce Planning, Survivor Planning, and WEP/GPO Planning, into a single unified application

Ability to model complex cases involving dependent benefits

Greater ease in modeling scenarios for multiple life spans and COLA combinations

Expanded support for modeling WEP/GPO in all types of client situations

More control over “Suggested Scenarios”

Increased capabilities for customizing client reports

Educational tips integrated throughout the tool

Improved performance and speed

Empowering Advisors with Flexibility and Customization

As Americans navigate the complexities of retirement planning in a time of evolving family dynamics, the demand for comprehensive Social Security guidance has never been greater. “Consumers are demanding more of their advisors when it comes to Social Security. They are bringing more complex family circumstances and they want more options,” said William T. Nicklin, CEO of Horsesmouth. “We are excited to continue to arm financial advisors with the most powerful and flexible tools for the job.”

Elaine Floyd CFP®, Director of Retirement and Life Planning at Horsesmouth, noted that Social Security is not only about retirement benefits. “Advisors are helping clients every day with dependent benefits, including retirees who are on their second family, young widows with children, and couples with adult disabled children. These cases require advisors to consider the whole family in order to find the right solution for each unique client situation.”

Floyd explored these issues in her presentation, “Social Security and the Family,” delivered last week at the FPA NorCal Conference in San Francisco.

Mark Ursel, Chief Technology Officer at Horsesmouth, emphasized the company’s commitment to continually enhancing its software based on advisor feedback. “They can now model more complex cases with greater flexibility and speed. It’s also critical for them to have the power to customize the client experience and analytical reports to be in harmony with their brand and style.”

About Savvy Social Security Planning

The Savvy Social Security Planning software is an integral part of a comprehensive financial education program designed to support financial professionals in educating themselves, their clients and their communities. It enhances the advisor’s ongoing education, marketing, client analysis, and support, making it an invaluable tool for engaging and working with clients and prospects.

To further assist advisors, the program includes an online Q & A facility, where over 20,000 client cases have been addressed by Elaine Floyd and her team. The increasing complexity of these cases underscores the need for continuous enhancement of the software to meet market demands.

The Savvy Social Security Planning program includes:

Software with client reports (FINRA-reviewed)

Six client education presentations (FINRA-reviewed)

Client education article reprints (FINRA-reviewed)

Educational client handouts

Financial advisor reference guides to Social Security

Twice-monthly newsletter

Q & A tool

12 CFP CE credits per year

For more information about the Savvy Social Security Planning program and Horsesmouth’s other educational offerings, please visit horsesmouth.com.

About Horsesmouth

Horsesmouth helps financial professionals educate their clients and grow their businesses. Horsesmouth serves financial advisors, planners, agents, accountants, and other professionals from its headquarters in midtown Manhattan. Now in its third decade, the Horsesmouth team remains guided by extensive primary research and a steadfast commitment to delivering value-added content and technology solutions at the intersection of financial education and marketing.

