Hormel Foods Collaborates with Crisp and Google Cloud to Provide Real-Time Visibility into Sales & Supply Chain Data

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crisp, the open-data retail platform for the consumer goods industry, has announced a new partnership with Hormel Foods, a leading global branded food company, to expand its data capabilities. Using the Crisp platform, Hormel Foods is able to share and leverage historical and real-time data insights in Google Cloud from leading retailers, helping to further improve business performance for its retail customers.

With Crisp, Hormel Foods can now easily access and share real-time delivery, retail, supply chain, manufacturing and inventory data, empowering their teams to be proactive in talking to buyers about inventory issues or shipments that have been delayed using the latest available information.

“We have made great strides in our analytics in a short period of time so our teams can more easily obtain and understand our e-commerce sales data,” said Leslie Lee, vice president, digital experience at Hormel Foods. “We’ve built data lakes and business models to help us analyze this data and today we are in a really solid place of being able to know what our e-commerce sales and share growth looks like and where they’re coming from. Our partnership with Crisp enables our teams to focus on strategic analytics instead of spending time building and managing data. Crisp has become an extension of our IT team as an expert in the different retail platforms we work with and this solution allows us to provide the best experience for our retail customers.”

With the ability to easily integrate disparate data sources through Crisp into Google BigQuery, Hormel Foods now has full visibility into what is happening at the physical shelf in real-time, using data to inform its retail customers about potential out-of-stock issues and aid in the reduction of food waste.

“Crisp has proven to be a great partner. Their data sharing tools allow our data engineering team to streamline the integration pipeline into our data lake through Google’s data cloud. This lets our team focus their time and efforts toward more strategic analysis that brings insights and value to our company and our customers,” said Mark Vaupel, vice president of IT services at Hormel Foods.

“Hormel Foods recognizes the importance of real-time insights to help them stay agile and successful,” explained Are Traasdahl, CEO and Founder of Crisp “Collaboration between leading brands such as Hormel Foods and their retail partners as well as technology partners such as Google Cloud is key to reducing food waste, improving their profitability and increasing end-customer satisfaction.”

Crisp leverages the power of the cloud to connect and normalize disparate data sources to provide real-time insights and trends. Brands, retailers, distributors and brokers use Crisp to manage supply more efficiently, reduce waste and skyrocket profitability. Learn more at www.gocrisp.com

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the “Global 2000 World’s Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine’s most admired companies, has appeared on the “100 Best Corporate Citizens” list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

